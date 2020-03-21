Atd collaborating in a virtual world

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Working & Collaborating Virtually Tips for Innovation & Distributed Teams Heath...
“If you’re asking yourself how to supervise your remote workforce, you’ve already lost the battle.” -Amir Salihefendic Rem...
7 Challenge areas with Virtual work  there are (some) shared solutions Team Communication * Tools * Check-ins Set clear e...
4 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 The Changing Workplace 1973 1980s – 90s 2000s 2020+ Birth of the concept Tradit...
5 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Does it feel like the world is shrinking? This Photo by Unknown Author is licen...
6 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Today’s workers may not share: … locations … time zones … languages … cultural ...
7 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Relationships still matter No more “water coolers”, but we still must: • Build ...
8 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Example: “Two Pictures” Game Option 1: Dedicate 30 min; each team member shares...
9 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Tools: The medium is not the message • Dedicated time … especially when Forming...
Choose the right tool
11 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Virtual Meetings: Be POLITE P Put yourself on MUTE when not speaking O Only ON...
Innovation Spurs Ask team members to stand if they normally sit (or vice versa) Send each person the same stress ball or o...
Best Practices This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND
14 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Collaboration: “Do”  Specify how you’d like to interact with other people bef...
15 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Collaboration: “Don’t”  2/3 of work problems result from language and cultura...
16 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Bonus: The Well- Heeled Nomad - Keep your work backed up!! (Dropbox, CrashPlan...
HBR: Global Teams that Work S Structure (perception of power) P Process (importance of empathy) L Language (fluency gap) I...
Backup
19 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Got VOIP, not POTS? Hardware • DO: ethernet cable … wifi goes up & down (by de...
20 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Got VOIP, not POTS? • Download OR talk … it’s a choice (voice needs ~100 kbps)...
Resources new to this update https://hubworks.com/blog/overcome-challenges-managing-remote-workforce.html https://zapier.c...
22 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Resources from earlier version The Mindful International Manager, J. Comfort &...
23 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Resources: Podcasts TMA World - Making the best use of virtual team talent (on...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Atd collaborating in a virtual world

74 views

Published on

Presentation prepared for HR leaders considering allowing flexible work arrangements (work from home/ WFH) in their organizations.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Atd collaborating in a virtual world

  1. 1. 1 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Working & Collaborating Virtually Tips for Innovation & Distributed Teams Heather Gillbanks https://www.linkedin.com /in/heathergillbanks/ August 2018 (updated) This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA
  2. 2. “If you’re asking yourself how to supervise your remote workforce, you’ve already lost the battle.” -Amir Salihefendic Remote-first CEO of @Doist
  3. 3. 7 Challenge areas with Virtual work  there are (some) shared solutions Team Communication * Tools * Check-ins Set clear expectations * Onboarding * How to resolve questions Team-building * Tools * Get social Manage workflow * Tools * Check-ins * Team huddles Address accountability * Clear deadlines * Positive feedback * Don’t wait to discuss, if there are issues Hiring & HR * Remote work is a skill set (…not everyone is suited) * Interview via video chat * Have a paid trial period * Request work samples Evaluate job performance * Schedule feedback * Self-reflection * Don’t blind-side workers; regularly discuss issues Most of these should happen regardless of work location … but they become critical for remote/ virtual teaming Today, we will focus on these areas
  4. 4. 4 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 The Changing Workplace 1973 1980s – 90s 2000s 2020+ Birth of the concept Traditional work Hoteling/ Co-working grow 2010s This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA 87% of employees working within multinational companies conduct at least part of their work virtually - RW3 CultureWizard 41% of virtual workers will never meet colleagues 34% of US employees would WFH full time if allowed Millennials want “jammie jobs”
  5. 5. 5 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Does it feel like the world is shrinking? This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC Multi-nationals Time Zones Technology Tools Labor arbitrage Tax havens Niche skills Economic blocs Trade agreements Special trade zones
  6. 6. 6 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Today’s workers may not share: … locations … time zones … languages … cultural perspective … gender biases “Happy Campers” Accents Italy vs US “rudeness” Diminutives
  7. 7. 7 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Relationships still matter No more “water coolers”, but we still must: • Build trust … Say/ Do ratio matters • Increase teams’ willingness to work together • Make people feel like they matter Launching a new team in person is best, but … ● Virtual team building is possible! ● Survey your team members to get a regular “weather report” ● Small treats & Games help people feel connected and can spur creativity/ innovation This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA Workers may be distant but This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA
  8. 8. 8 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Example: “Two Pictures” Game Option 1: Dedicate 30 min; each team member shares 2 pictures in turn and talks about them. Option 2: 5 min. @ any/ staff meeting; 1 person shares pictures; rotate through the team until complete This game has 2 formats/ options: This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA
  9. 9. 9 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Tools: The medium is not the message • Dedicated time … especially when Forming • Screen sharing/ video conference tool • Teleconferencing solution • Identified facilitator/ leader for each agenda Dedicated time: ESSENTIAL TOOL This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-SA Up to 10,000 non- verbal cues can be exchanged in one minute of face-to- face interaction
  10. 10. Choose the right tool
  11. 11. 11 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Virtual Meetings: Be POLITE P Put yourself on MUTE when not speaking O Only ONE person speaks at a time L Listen to understand, then ask questions I Include everyone on the call if possible T Tell callers WHY they are on the call E End the Call on time
  12. 12. Innovation Spurs Ask team members to stand if they normally sit (or vice versa) Send each person the same stress ball or other small toy(s) Don’t squash “weird” ideas Run some experiments … even if the outcome seems clear Ask people to put “creative time” on their calendar every day Whatever works for YOUR team & peopleNo boring pitches
  13. 13. Best Practices This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-ND
  14. 14. 14 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Collaboration: “Do”  Specify how you’d like to interact with other people before trouble arises  Pay attention to Time Zones → how far are team members from YOU & from each other?  To engage people’s emotions, share a “success story” or a “case study”  To improve how others react to you: develop “presence, clarity, empathy, awareness, & authenticity”  Distribute Minutes: Clearly assign action items, with owners & deadlines  1 thing at a time … focus matters  2x: Repeat important points. Repeat important points.  3S: “Keep it simple. Say it slowly. Have a smile.” (people can hear you smile)  4P: “preparation, purpose, process (of the meeting) & people” Pro Tip: Video helps with #1
  15. 15. 15 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Collaboration: “Don’t”  2/3 of work problems result from language and cultural misunderstandings  “Power, time, communication, and individualism and group orientation” impact behavior in different cultural contexts  If you need to restate … explain using new words; help make more sense to more people
  16. 16. 16 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Bonus: The Well- Heeled Nomad - Keep your work backed up!! (Dropbox, CrashPlan  the tool matters not) - Work Hard Anywhere (iPhone): Find a workspace when on the run or in foreign city - ToDoIst: Consolidate ALL to do items in 1 spot … created BY a fully remote team - Hackpad.com: Co-create documents; also a checklist … alternative: Google Docs - Trello: Manage multiple projects virtually (Kanban methodology) - WudaTime: Keep track of the time you spend on tasks - Freedom: Block websites that you find often distract you from your work - Entrain: Tells you when to seek dark or light to adjust faster to new time zones - PackPoint: Packing list app, which also checks the weather https://tommorkes.com/work-from-anywhere-in-the-world-14-business-apps/
  17. 17. HBR: Global Teams that Work S Structure (perception of power) P Process (importance of empathy) L Language (fluency gap) I Identity (mismatch of perceptions) T Technology (connection challenge) • How do I help the team encourage healthy disagreement about what to do and how to do it? • How do I prevent language fluency (or cultural bias) from cutting off input? • Do I need to reinforce the message? • Am I leading by example? Invest the time to create emotional connections “Am I explaining well?” NOT “Do you understand?”
  18. 18. Backup
  19. 19. 19 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Got VOIP, not POTS? Hardware • DO: ethernet cable … wifi goes up & down (by design) • For “jitters” (scrambled voice) use Cat6 (not Cat5) High quality headsets have better cables Add a ferrite bead to reduce line “noise”
  20. 20. 20 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Got VOIP, not POTS? • Download OR talk … it’s a choice (voice needs ~100 kbps) • No email, videos, photos, OS updates, backups while on VOIP • Run a network speed test Feedback? lower your speaker volume
  21. 21. Resources new to this update https://hubworks.com/blog/overcome-challenges-managing-remote-workforce.html https://zapier.com/learn/remote-work/avoid-work-burnout/ https://us.experteer.com/magazine/what-are-the-challenges-of-working-in-virtual-teams/ https://info.trello.com/hubfs/Trello-Embrace-Remote-Work-Ultimate-Guide.pdf https://visiplevc.com/blog/virtual-collaboration https://www.d2l.com/enterprise/blog/3-tips-making-virtual-collaboration-work-across-global- organizations/ https://tommorkes.com/work-from-anywhere-in-the-world-14-business-apps/
  22. 22. 22 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Resources from earlier version The Mindful International Manager, J. Comfort & P. Franklin, 2011 How to Say Anything to Anyone, S. Harley, 2013 Executive Presence, H. Monarth, 2009 Working Globesmart, E. Gundling, 2003 Everyone Communicates, Few Connect, J. C. Maxwell, 2010 10 things … Effective Meetings, S. Kalvar, TechRepublic HBR: Global Teams that Work (R1510D-PDF-ENG) https://hbr.org/2014/01/how-virtual-teams-can-create-human- connections-despite-distance
  23. 23. 23 ATD Houston Collaboration Tips 4/21/2016 Resources: Podcasts TMA World - Making the best use of virtual team talent (only 1 minute long!) Offers questions a team leader should ask themselves to ensure they are making the best of virtual team talent TMA World - Working in virtual teams – team focus (1 ½ minutes, includes transcript) Gives an overview of 10 key topics to include in a team charter to ensure success in virtual teams Tao-Leadership – How to Create a Virtual Water-Cooler (30 minutes) Virtual Not Distant – Virtual Team Leader: Boss or Facilitator? (1 hour, includes transcript) Virtual Team Builders Series (in iTunes) Created in 2010/2011 and features 18 sessions on topics ranging from feedback to virtual meetings to the future of virtual teams The Wide Teams Series (feedburner or iTunes – look on the right side of the page)

×