TRAINING PRACTICES AND POLICIES OF TATA GROUP BY HARSH KUMAR
Jun. 17, 2021

Grooming the managers of today into the leaders of tomorrow —that's the broad objective of the Tata group's leadership development programs and training processes. •The group's high-value, superior-quality training interventions are targeted at maximizing the potential of its pool of managers. This is done by encouraging their cross-functional exposure and by making cross-company mobility an integral aspect of all leadership development efforts

  1. 1. TRAINING PRACTICES AND POLICIES OF TATA GROUP BY HARSH KUMAR
  2. 2. WHAT IS TRAINING? • The organizations require development throughout the ranks in order to survive, while training makes the organization more effective and efficient in its day-to-day operations. • Training is the formal and systematic modification of behavior through learning which occurs as a result of education, instruction, development and planned experience.
  3. 3. ABOUT TATA  Tata Motors Limited which earlier was known by the name TELCO.  Tata Motors is an Indian multinational company dealing with automotive manufacturing.  The headquartered of the company is in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, and the company is a subsidiary of the Tata Group.  Tata motors products include passenger cars, trucks, vans, coaches, buses, construction equipment and military vehicles.  Tata motors is the world's 265th-largest motor vehicle manufacturing company, fourth-largest truck manufacturer, and second-largest bus manufacturer by volume.  Tata Motors has articulated a human capital strategy that sets a five-year road map for the company’s HR agenda.
  4. 4. Training Is Given On Four Basic Grounds: • New candidates who join an organization are given training. This training familiarize them with the organizational mission, vision, rules and regulations and the working conditions. • The existing employees are trained to refresh and enhance their knowledge. • If any updates take place in technology, training is given to cope up with those changes. For instance, purchasing a new equipment, changes in technique of production, computer impartment. The employees are trained about use of new equipment and work methods. • When promotion and career growth becomes important. Training is given so that employees are prepared to share the responsibilities of the higher level job. New candidates who join an organization are given training. This training familiarize them with the organizational mission, vision, rules and regulations and the working conditions.
  5. 5. Training Is Given On Four Basic Grounds: • The existing employees are trained to refresh and enhance their knowledge. • If any updates take place in technology, training is given to cope up with those changes. For instance, purchasing a new equipment, changes in technique of production, computer impartment. The employees are trained about use of new equipment and work methods. • When promotion and career growth becomes important. Training is given so that employees are prepared to share the responsibilities of the higher level job.
  6. 6. FOLLOWING ARE THE HR PRACTICES OF TATA MOTORS  RECRUITMENT  SELECTION  TRAINING  COMPENSATION  EXECUTIVE SELECTION SCHEME  VOLUNTEERING POLICY  LEARNING PROGRAMMES  TATA SCIP
  7. 7. RECRUITMENT • Tata-motors followed both internal and external source of recruitment and the nature of the recruitment process of the company is subjected to employment law. • The main forms which the company is using are advertising in newspaper, magazines, and tata motors careers portal and also internal vacancy list. • At the end of every quarter the company is floating their recruitment process on their web portal for the new candidates and most of the vacancies are filled by the candidates who belong to B.Tech and MBA background
  8. 8. SELECTION  Tata motors is concerned they follow the series of steps which starts from written test in case of campus recruitments and goes on till the final selection , placement and induction.  After screening the applications they called the candidates for employment test and if cleared the candidate will be called for comprehensive interview and when the candidate will clear that then the background investigation about the candidate will start in which tata motors will verify the details of a particular candidates  When details are verified the candidate will receive the offer letter from the concerned hr department of tata motors.
  9. 9. TRAINING • When a New candidate joins Tata motors then they are given training. • This training familiarizes them with the companies mission, vision, rules and regulations and the working conditions of Tata motors. • The existing employees of Tata motors are trained to refresh and enhance their knowledge. • If any updates take place in technology, training is given to cope up with those change
  10. 10. COMPENSATION • As per as payscale.com the average salary for the employee differs from each other based on the job profile of a candidate. • Like in case of project manager (Engineering) his average salary ranges between 500000-1800000 p.aand for design engineer its 6 lakh to 10 lakh and for mechanical engineer its 8312000- 2012200
  11. 11. EXECUTIVE SELECTION SCHEME • This Scheme is a fast track programme of Tata motors which basically accelerated growth of high potential professionals and the scheme facilitates their early advancement to challenging and visible assignments through a systematic procedure. • Employees selected gain a huge lead in terms of promotion as well as learning. They are promoted to Manager’s level there by saving almost 10 to 13 years of work time within Tata motor
  12. 12. VOLUNTEERING POLICY • Tata motors with the concentration is always committed to create a culture of volunteering within the company by engaging , encouraging , and recognising employees contribution • In terms of employees talent towards the quality of life of the people in and around its areas of operation so this is one of the best action or an step which tata motors have taken.
  13. 13. LEARNING PROGRAMMES Apart from this company also have leadership development programmes which include:- – Live video broadcast and Live e- classroom. – Tata Group emerging Leaders seminar – Tata Group Executive Leadership seminar – Tata Group Strategic Leadership seminar
  14. 14. TATA SCIP • This is one of the initiatives taken by tata motors which basically focuses on women professional and it’s a career transition management programme for women professionals who earlier have taken a break of 6 months or more due to any reason and now wish to enter the profession field again. • The programme provides an opportunity for such kind of women’s to take on flexi-hour assignments. • Tata scip does not provide full time job opportunities.
  15. 15. CONCLUSION It is very important to have a training and development in any company for a fresher employee or for the trained employee. For the fresher it is important to know about the company by the process and to know about the work environment in their particular field and for trained employees it is important to enhance their skills.
  16. 16. THANK YOU……

