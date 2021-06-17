Training practices and policies of tata group

-
Be the first to like this
Grooming the managers of today into the leaders of tomorrow —that's the broad objective of the Tata group's leadership development programs and training processes. •The group's high-value, superior-quality training interventions are targeted at maximizing the potential of its pool of managers. This is done by encouraging their cross-functional exposure and by making cross-company mobility an integral aspect of all leadership development efforts
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment