A13.escobar.heidy.english

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS FUERZAS ARMADAS “ESPE” English: Waystage A2 Life experiences and achievements Name: Heidy Anahi Escobar Bautista
  2. 2. PLACES I HAVE BEEN I have visited it called Tena is in the East of Ecuador. It's a warm wet atmosphere and people are very friendly, here one of their typical meals is: the Maito is a fish wrapped in a leaf, has several rivers and tourist attractions where you can go for a walk for a moment. The trip to Tena took about 5 hours, we traveled with friends and at night we went for a walk in the center of Tena.
  3. 3. PLAZA GUAYARTE It is a square of Guayaquil where there is music and food, it has many painted walls, you can walk and admire the works that others have done, the weather is hot so it's better to go around with loose clothes. I went with 4 friends where we walked around Guayaquil and decided to enter this mall
  4. 4. PLACES I HAVE NEVER BEEN I have never been to MAchupichu, this touristic place remains in Peru is considered one of the seven best wonders in the world, it is a masterpiece in architecture and also in engineering its temperature is a bit cold, to get to Machu Picchu by the main Inca path you must do a walk of about three days.
  5. 5. THE GALAPAGOS ISLANDS I have never visited the Galapagos archipelago, but I know it is made up of nineteen islands, beautiful animals, also have to book ecologies and endangered animals
  6. 6. PLACES I WOULD LIKE TO VISIT SOMEDAY World Headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses Warwirck This is a historical exposition of the spiritual legacy of Jehovah's Witnesses, located in the United States, is an interactive exhibition through images, diagrams, objects and personal stories, the exhibition shows how Jehovah directed at his people
  7. 7. CHICHEN ITZÁ The most important structure of Chichen Itza is the so-called Castillo, it is more than 30 meters high, it is located in Mexico the climate is warmIt has several areas but the one that I would like is to the north here this Sacred Cenote is very large and was used by the Mayas I want to know its history

