Gromadske slovo (26.06.2017)

№ 25/86

  1. 1. www.bfpokrova.at.ua 26 червня 2017 РОКУ №25 (86) Місцева газета, тижневик, розповсюджується по області Свою Україну любіть. Любіть її... Во врем’я люте. В останню тяжкую минуту За неї Господа моліть. Тарас Шевченко Слово редактора Юність безкорислива в по- мислах і почуттях своїх, тому вона найбільш глибоко охоплює думку і почуття правди. Генріх Гейне Молоде прикарпаття ! Прийміть найщиріші вітання із Днем молоді – святом оптимізму, енергії та світлих надій. У ваших долонях весь світ, перед вами ти- сячі доріг. Кожен з вас може вибра- ти свою. І не обов’язково стати кимось дуже популярним і знамени- тим. Але обов’язково, щоб кожен з вас, став людиною! Людиною з великої літери, яка вміє цінувати вічні цінності, такі, як доброта, совість, любов, честь і гідність. Саме молодь завтра візьме на себе відповідальність за наш край, нашу Батьківщину, її подальший розвиток, за долю старшого поко- ління. Тож будьте здорові і щасливі! Нехай ніколи не вичерпається ваш оптимізм, творча енергія, віра в добро та удачу! Нехай прекрасні роки молодості дадуть вам заряд позитивної енергії, подарують вір- них друзів. Бажаю вам успіхів, ясних цілей і завзятості в отриманні знань, ак- тивної життєвої позиції, затребу- ваності і самореалізації. Залишайтеся молодими, любіть життя! Прагніть до нових перемог і звершень. Зі святом! З повагою, Галина Коваль В Отинії продовжують порушувати правила обробки полів ються, і це просто біля будинків. Нещодавно на територію Отинійської селищної ради виїжджала комісія в складі начальника Управ- ління фітосанітарної безпеки Андрусишина Івана, головного спеціаліста відділу контролю за обігом захисту рослин - Серганюк Уляни, юриста – Марії Карп’юк, представника ПСП «Оскар» інженера-ме- ханіка Герея Михайла. Актом комісії було встановлено «порушення санітарно-гігієнічних правил засто- сування пестицидів, а саме - недотримання санітарно-захисних зон до населених пунктів». Підтримують громаду та допомагають відстоювати її інтереси представники партії ВОЛЯ-РУХ НО- ВИХ СИЛ народний депутат Юрій Дерев’янко, координатор міської організації партіїМихайло Рогів, юрист Марія Карп’юк. «Громада прагне вплинути на підприємство, щоб воно дотримувалось всіх вимог, передбачених для обробки полів. Адже проблема є, люди скаржаться на поганий стан здоров’я та інші негативні наслідки від обробки полів», - зазначив Михайло Рогів. Варто зазначити, що представники Коломийського відділу ГУ Нацполіції та Санепідемстанції під час зборів повідомили, що небезпечних речовин «Біскайя» у пробах води і грунту не виявлено. «Будь-які пестициди можуть за 2 дні просто вивітритись з грунту, тому встановити їх наявність дуже складно», - пояснив Михайло Рогів. Під час зборів представники підприємства «Оскар» пообіцяли усунути всі непорозуміння, повідом- ляти людей про те коли і де буде проводитись обприскування земель, зобов’язались дотримуватись сані- тарних зон, які при обробці полів гербіцидами мають становити не менше 300 м від населених пунктів. Юрист, помічник народного депутата Юрія Дерев’янка Марія Карп’юк запевнила, що громада ініцію- ватиме розірвання договорів оренди земельних паїв, якщо підприємство не виконуватиме дані обіцянки. В свою чергу, народний депутат Юрій Дерев’янко направив ряд депутатських звернень до керівництва Коломийської райради та РДА, обласної Держекоінспекції, обласної прокуратури, Головного управлін- ня Держспоживчслужби Івано-Франківської області, обласної санітарно-епідеміологічній станції з про- ханням з’ясувати обставини та врегулювати проблему. Поліція вже відкрила кримінальне провадження щодо фірми «Оскар», наразі триває розслідування. Минулого тижня, громада селища Отинія провела збори з представниками місцевої влади, правоохоронних органів, Сане- підемстанції та приватного сільськогосподарського підприємства «Оскар», де вкотре підняли проблему діяльності підприємства. Незважаючи на численні скарги громади селища Отинія, «Оскар» продовжує обробляти поля невідомими препаратами, порушуючи правила та завдаючи шкоду місцевим жителям. Зокрема, за словами місцевих, підприємство не повідомляє їх про проведення обприскувань полів, порушує температурні норми- кроплять навіть вдень, коли світить сонце і препарати випарову-
  2. 2. 2 26 червня 2017 Новини№25(86) На Івано-Франківщині 173 учасники АТО отримали робочі місця Програма заходів з нагоди відзначення 21-ї річниці Конституції України та Дня молоді України у м.Тлумач Заходи на 25 червня 2017 року: - 10:00 – районний турнір з пляжного волейболу, приурочений 21- ій річниці Конституції України та Дню молоді (м. Тлумач, міське озеро); - 10:00 - турнір з шахів, приурочений 21-ій річниці Конституції України та Дню молоді (м. Тлумач, стадіон «Колос»); - 15:00 - інтелектуальні перегони «Що? Де? Коли?» асоціації клу- бів інтелектуальної творчості «ТАКІТ» на здобуття Кубку Вічної мо- лодості (м.Тлумач, кафе «Рандеву»). - 16:30 - дитячий флеш-моб (м.Тлумач, дитячий майданчик у місь- кому парку); - 17:00 - чемпіонат області з футболу ФК «Придністров’я» ФК «Битків» (26 тур) (м. Тлумач, стадіон «Колос»); - 20:00 - святковий концерт з нагоди Дня Конституції та Дня молоді України «Живи та квітни Українська державо!» (м.Тлумач, Площа Героїв Майдану); - 22:00 – українська дискотека під відкритим небом (м.Тлумач, Площа Героїв Майдану). Заходи на 28 червня 2017 року: - 10:00 – турнір з міні-футболу пам’яті Віталія Козака (м.Тлумач, стадіон «Колос»); - 11:00 - тематична виставка літератури та акція «Конституція Укра- їни – основний закон для влади і громадян», приурочені 21-ій річниці Конституції України (біля Тлумацького народного дому). Оргкомітет До відома громади! Протягом січня-травня цього року у центрах зайнятості Івано-Франків- щини працевлаштовані 173 учасники Антитерористичної операції, 164 з яких мали статус безробітних. Про це повідомив директор Івано-Фран- ківського обласного центру зайнято- сті Григорій Горбаль. «Загалом упродовж січня-травня поточного року соціальними послу- гами з метою пошуку роботи скори- сталися 1266 демобілізованих вій- ськовослужбовців, у тому числі 1247 безробітних. З них 1165 охоплено профорієнтаційними послугами, 56 – професійним навчанням, 130 – тим- часовою зайнятістю», – зазначив ке- рівник обласного центру зайнятості Станом на 1 червня за сприяння обласної служби зайнятості місце праці шукали 651 колишній боєць, у тому числі 643 зі статусом безробіт- ного. Обласна служба зайнятості закли- кає керівників підприємств, установ та організацій, а також приватних підприємців Івано-Франківщини знайти можливість забезпечення ро- ботою жителів області, котрі зі збро- єю в руках на сході країни боронили нашу землю від зазіхань ворога. Сторінку підготував Віктор Гнатюк Триває виставка-перегляд «Джерело права і свободи» присвячена Дню Конституції Доля і щастя народу та кожної людини залежить від того, якою буде Конституція, бо всі інші закони, роз- порядження не повинні суперечити Конституції, адже основному Зако- ну України - Конституції - повинні підкорятися всі, сумлінно виконувати все, що вимагає Закон. Тлумацькацентральна бібліотека в переддень Дня Конституції презен- тувала читачам історичну виставку літератури «Джерело права і свобо- ди». На ній представлені матеріали, які відображають важливі історичні моменти конституційного процесу в Україні від маловідомих сторінок Конституції Пилипа Орлика до Кон- ституції незалежної України; книги з історії правової культури українсько- го суспільства, державної символіки та конституційного права; матеріали з основ демократії та питань консти- туційної реформи. Представлена література надає можливість кожному ознайомитися з важливим значенням Конституції, в якій закріплено право українсько- го народу мати власну суверенну і незалежну державу, а також знайти відповідь на питання: якою є історія українських конституцій; коли і за яких суспільно-політичних умов при- йнято чинну Конституцію України. Також тут можна познайомитись з текстом діючої Конституції та комен- тарями до Конституції України. Бібліотекарі запрошують всіх на перегляд виставки, яка діятиме до кінця червня. В центральній районній бібліоте- ці діє тематична виставка літератури «Джерело права і свободи», відвіда- ти яку можна протягом цього тижня. 28.06.2017 буде проведена акція «Конституція України – основний за- кон для влади і громадян».
  3. 3. 326 червня 2017Новини №25(86) На Івано-Франківщині працюватимуть спецназівці Спецпідрозділ КОРД поповнився новими бійцями. Усі вони пройшли кількатижневий спеціалізований вишкіл і сьогодні, 23 червня, від- були для подальшої служби до Іва- но-Франківської поліції. «Два місяці потужної підготовки в Центрі підготовки підрозділів по- ліції особливого призначення КОРД пішли вам на користь. І це лише по- чаток. Далі професія спецназівця стане для вас ремеслом, що має буду- ватись на м’язовій пам’яті», - сказав, вітаючи випускників, заступник Гла- ви Нацполіції генерал поліції третьо- го рангу Олексій Руденко. Він також закликав новоспечених бійців поліцейського спецназу щоден- но тренуватись і особливо звертати увагу на процес планування спеціаль- них поліцейських операцій. «Саме цього вас вчили досвідчені інструкто- ри і саме від цього залежатиме успіх їх виконання», - додав Олексій Ру- денко і заодно побажав бійцям КОРД завжди у повному складі повертатись до своїх підрозділів і рідних людей. Натомість керівник Івано-Фран- ківського обласного поліцейсько- го главку полковник поліції Віктор Шкутов повідомив про те, що право- охоронці давно чекають на особливу поліцію. «На всіх вас чекає новий штатний розпис і після прибуття в регіон усіх бійців одразу призначать на посади. Ви також матимете гарні приміщення і спортивний зал», - ска- зав Віктор Шкутов. За його словами, керівництво поліції вже виділило майже мільйон гривень на облаштування поліцей- ського спецназу. «Тож успіхів усім вам і ще раз успіхів». – підсумував Віктор Шкутов. КОРОТКО Відбулось засідання ко- місії з питань захисту прав дитини райдержадміністрації У четвер, 22 червня, під керів- ництвом голови районної державної адміністрації Володимира Габурака за участі першого заступника голови РДА Ігоря Бринського відбулось засідання комісії з питань захисту прав дитини райдержадміністрації. На засіданні розглядались питан- ня про надання висновку щодо до- цільності/недоцільності позбавлен- ня батьківських прав батька відносно дочки згідно ухвали Коломийського міськрайонного суду за позовом ма- тері, надання висновку щодо визна- чення місць проживання малолітніх дітей. Також повторно розглядались питання про надання письмового вис- новку щодо доцільності/недоціль- ності позбавлення батьківських прав батька відносно дочки за судовим по- зовом матері. В ході засідання було затвердже- но індивідуальні плани соціального захисту дітей, позбавлених батьків- ського піклування та дітей, що опи- нилися в складних життєвих обста- винах. На Івано-Франківщині 173 учасники АТО отримали робочі місця Протягом січня-травня цього року у центрах зайнятості Івано-Франків- щини працевлаштовані 173 учасники Антитерористичної операції, 164 з яких мали статус безробітних. Про це повідомив директор Івано-Фран- ківського обласного центру зайнято- сті Григорій Горбаль. «Загалом упродовж січня-травня поточного року соціальними послу- гами з метою пошуку роботи скори- сталися 1266 демобілізованих вій- ськовослужбовців, у тому числі 1247 безробітних. З них 1165 охоплено профорієнтаційними послугами, 56 – професійним навчанням, 130 – тим- часовою зайнятістю», – зазначив ке- рівник обласного центру зайнятості Станом на 1 червня за сприяння обласної служби зайнятості місце праці шукали 651 колишній боєць, у тому числі 643 зі статусом безробіт- ного. Обласна служба зайнятості закли- кає керівників підприємств, установ та організацій, а також приватних підприємців Івано-Франківщини знайти можливість забезпечення ро- ботою жителів області, котрі зі збро- єю в руках на сході країни боронили нашу землю від зазіхань ворога. Сторінку підготував Ігор Озарук Порошенко зустрівся з Трампом Президент Петро Порошенко про- вів зустріч із президентом США До- нальдом Трампом. Про це він розповів у Вашингтоні під час спілкування із журналістами. «Відбулася повноцінна, деталь- на зустріч з президентом США До- нальдом Трампом. Ми отримали тверду підтримку з боку США, під- тримку і щодо суверенітету, територі- альної цілісності, незалежності нашої держави», - сказав він. За словами Порошенка під час зустрічі було наголошено, що США підтримують і «залишаються відда- ними Мінським домовленостями». «Ми детально обговорили кроки, які зараз будуть зроблені, напередо- дні візиту президента Трампа до Єв- ропи», - сказав Порошенко. «Окремо було наголошено на на- шій співпраці у військово-технічно- му напрямку… Президент дав чіткі доручення для того, щоб ми розши- рили нашу співпрацю. Окремо було зупинено на економічній співпраці», - розповів він. Також Порошенко заявив, що пе- редав Трампу листа від родичів за- ручників, які незаконно знаходяться у в’язницях на окупованих територі- ях і в Російській Федерації. «Ми отримали запевнення в тих зусиллях, які докладе адміністрація США до допомоги українцям, щоб повернути наших хлопців і дівчат до- дому», - сказав він. «Порядок був досить широкий. Я повністю задоволений результатами цих переговорів», - заявив Порошен- ко. Як відомо, у вівторок, у зв’язку з агресією РФ в Україні, США ввели санкції ще проти 19 осіб, серед яких росіяни та чиновники анексованого Криму, та проти 39 компаній, се- ред яких російські банки та «дочки» «Транснефти». З початку дії безвізового режиму до Євросоюзу не пустили 33 україн- ців. Про це повідомив перший заступ- ник голови Державної прикордонної служби Василь Серватюк, йдеться на сайті МВС. За його словами, з 11 червня ста- ном на 00.00 годин 23 червня при- кордонна служба України оформила 741 тисячу 795 громадян, які виїхали до Європейського Союзу. З них 156 тисяч 916 - за біометричними паспор- тами. Він наголосив, що це становить 29% від загальної кількості. Перший заступник голови Дер- жприкордонслжуби нагадав, що є певний перелік вимог та причин, на підставі яких людині можуть відмо- вити у перетині кордону. «Коли виникають якісь пробле- ми та питання, то вони, як прави- ло, вирішуються на місці. Але ще не зафіксовано випадку, щоб із Поль- щі, наприклад, когось повернули за порушення терміну перебування як студента. В кожному конкретному випадку компетентні органи розбира- ються ретельно в тій чи іншій ситуа- ції», - додав Серватюк. Як відомо, з 11 червня набуло чинності рішення Європейського Со- юзу про надання громадянам Украї- ни безвізового режиму для коротко- термінових подорожей до країн ЄС і Шенгенської зони (за винятком Ве- ликої Британії та Ірландії). За два тижні безвізу до єс не пустили 33 українців
  4. 4. 4 26 червня 2017 Актуально№25(86) В Україні постійно реєструються захворювання на хворобу Лайма. Не оминула ця проблема і територію Іва- но-Франківської області. Так, в 2010 році було зареєстровано в м. Іва- но-Франківську 3 випадки хвороби Лайма. В 2011 році зареєстровано 6 випадків. В 2016 році зареєстровано 9 випадків. Річ в тому, що більшість хвороб, якими заражає кліщ почи- нається грипоподібно (лихоманка, слабкість, нездужання). При кліщо- вому енцефаліті різко підвищується температура ( до 40º ), з’являються сильний біль голови, нудота, блю- вота, порушення сну, оніміння м’язів шиї. Лише при хворобі Лайма є спе- цифічний симптом – у 70% випад- ків на місці укусу утворюється так звана мігрувальна еритема (червона пляма, яка згодом збільшується в ді- аметрі). Вірус зберігається в організмі ік- содового кліща, який нападає прямо з землі, кущів та високої трави. За- разитися можна не лише під час кро- восмоктання кліща, але також якщо випадково його розчавити або розче- сати місце укусу. Фахівці Івано-Франківсько- го міськрайонного відділу ДУ «ІФ ОЛЦ МОЗ України» рекомендують як вберегтися від укусів кліщів та попередити хвороби, що передаються через їхні укуси. - Одягайтеся у світлий однотон- ний одяг з довгими рукавами, який щільно прилягає до тіла, щоб було легше помітити кліщів. Голову слід покрити головним убором. - Під час прогулянки по мож- ливості оглядати себе та оточуючих через кожні 2 години, та обов’язково вдома. Особливо ретельно потрібно оглядати ділянки тіла, покриті во- лоссям. - Звільнити від сухої трави, гілок, хмизу місце для привалів та нічного сну на природі. - Вдома одразу змінити одяг, білизну, ретельно їх оглянути, випрати та випрасувати. Не варто за- лишати цей одяг біля ліжка чи спати в ньому. - Якщо разом на природу бра- ли домашнього улюбленця – його теж слід оглянути на наявність кліщів до того, як пустити до помешкання. Кліщі присмоктуються до людини не лише під час перебування на при- роді. Вони можуть вражати й через деякий час, після відвідування зеле- ної зони, якщо залишились на одязі. Ці комахи можуть потрапити до жит- ла і з букетами квітів, з собаками, ін- шими тваринами. Якщо до тіла людини присмоктав- ся кліщ, слід зняти його, як можна швидше. У кожному регіоні цілодо- бово працюють травмпункти, де клі- ща видалять, оброблять місце укусу, нададуть рекоменадації щодо подаль- шого спостереження. Якщо звернутись до лікаря немає можливості, видалення кліща прово- дять самостійно: розхитуючи кліща з боку в бік пальцями, обгорнутими ма- рлевою серветкою, пінцетом чи пет- лею з нитки, яку слід закріпити між хоботком кліща та шкірою людини і слід повільно його видалити разом із хоботком. Після видалення кліща місце присмоктування змастити роз- чином йоду, спиртом або одеколоном. Якщо видно, що хоботок залишився в ранці, його видаляють стерильною голкою. Після видалення, слід ре- тельно вимити руки з милом. Видаленого кліща небхідно помі- стити на шматок вологої марлі у фла- кон, пробірку, інший чистий скляний посуд та щільно закрити кришкою і доставити в лабораторію ОНІ Іва- но-Франківського обласного лабора- торного центру МОЗ України. Особам, яких укусив кліщ, реко- мендовано слідкувати за самопочут- тям та щоденно вимірювати темпе- ратуру тіла протягом двох тижнів. У разі будь-яких ознак захворювання: підвищення температури тіла, почер- воніння, припухлості на шкірі в місці укусу звертатися до лікаря-інфекціо- ніста. Підступні кліщі Продовження. Початок в попередньому номері. Канцлер Німеччини назвала «за- йвим» запит Єврокомісії про мандат щодо дослідження законності «Пів- нічного потоку», мовляв, «ми розу- міємо, що проект є, але він комер- ційний, тому ми не можемо в нього втручатися». Також офіційний Бер- лін апелює до того, що дія «третього енергопакету» починається лише в «точці входу» «Північного потоку-2» на німецьку територію. Відтак, його застосування до підводної частини неприпустиме. Меркель розкритикувала також схвалений Сенатом законопроект че- рез те, що він суперечить принципу спільного запровадження санкцій проти РФ в Європі та в Америці. Од- нак об’єктом критики став лише один пункт – про можливе поширення санкцій Штатів на європейські проек- ти, нехай навіть спільні з росіянами. «Цього не повинно трапитися. Ми відкидаємо санкції з екстратериторі- альним ефектом, які мають вплив на треті країни», – процитував канцлера її речник. Протести Парижа також викликав саме цей пункт. «Протягом декількох років ми наголошували Сполученим Штатам на складнощах, які викликає екстратериторіальне законодавство», – зазначив речник французького МЗС. Пізніше Меркель наголосила, що європейські компанії не мають не- сти фінансові втрати від обмежень, що їх накладають Сполучені Штати. Водночас слід вказати, що BASF/ Wintershall – німецька компанія, задіяна в побудові «Північного по- току-2», на 49% є власністю ПАТ «Газпром». Тож із даним аргументом канцлера можна не погоджуватися. Подібного роду заяви (а також за- гальне ставлення німецької сторони до «Північного потоку-2») з україн- ської точки зору видаються контро- версійними. З одного боку, ФРН є державою-учасницею Нормандського формату, підтримує українських пе- реселенців і громадянське суспіль- ство та просування реформ в Україні. З іншого ж боку, Німеччина прямо чи опосередковано підтримує імовір- не заподіяння Україні збитків у кіль- ка мільярдів доларів США, які нині надходять до бюджету за рахунок транзиту палива до країн ЄС. В якості компромісу щодо Nord Stream II подекуди називають опцію фіксації обсягу палива, котрий має постачатися через українську ГТС після реалізації проекту. Водночас досвід України у взаємодії з ПАТ «Газпром» дозволяє прогнозувати, що навіть у разі досягнення подіб- ного роду угоди її втілення буде під великим питанням. Одночасно німецька сторона нама- гається переконати Україну та інші держави ЄС, скептично налаштовані щодо «Північного потоку-2», в тому, що реалізація проекту не сприятиме підвищенню залежності європейсько- го газового ринку від російських по- ставок. Навпаки, газопровід окрес- люється як спроба їх диверсифікації. Німецька сторона водночас не ба- чить у «Північному потоці-2» загроз для себе через суттєву диверсифіко- ваність власного внутрішнього рин- ку. Нині частка ПАТ «Газпром» у по- стачанні палива до ЄС складає 34%. Реалізація проекту, своєю чергою, призведе до підвищення присутності російської сторони на енергетичному ринку ЄС та розширить спроби впли- ву на ціноутворення в усьому регіоні Північно-Східної Європи. Лише на німецькому ринку по- ставки з Росії займатимуть 60% за- гального обсягу імпорту газу замість сьогоднішніх 40%. До того ж ПАТ «Газпром» зможе за рахунок влас- ного палива «континентального ви- добутку» демпінгувати як стосовно шельфового газу з Норвегії, Нідер- ландів та Великої Британії, так і стосовно перспективних поставок зрі- дженого газу зі Сполучених Штатів. При цьому в Німеччині буде скон- центровано понад 80% російських га- зових поставок до Європи в цілому. Зайвим буде акцентувати увагу на тому, що побудова Nord Stream II оз- начатиме не лише суттєвий удар по політиці ЄС в плані диверсифікації енергетичних поставок, але й значні втрати транзитних держав, таких як Україна, Словаччина, Чехія та Поль- ща. Одночасно такий курс Німеччини надає додаткового політичного капі- талу євроскептичним силам всереди- ні Союзу, насамперед, це стосуєть- ся польського уряду партії «Право і справедливість», а також критиків європейської санкційної політики зі Словаччини та Угорщини. за матеріалами Віктора Савінока, аспіранта Інституту міжнародних відносин КНУ ім. Тараса Шевченка Європа проти санкцій: як рішення Сенату США створило “антиамериканську коаліцію” в ЄС
  5. 5. 526 червня 2017Іторія і сьогодення №25(86) Свята та події 25 червня - День митної служби України День митної служби України відзначається щорічно 25 червня в день ухвалення Верховною Радою України у 1991 році Закону про митну справу в Україні. Відповідний Указ Президента України про празднечні і пам’ятні дати № 353/92 був підписаний 22 червня 1992 року, свято носить назву «День митної служби України». Митна служба - один з основних атрибутів держави. Проголошення дер- жавного суверенітету і незалежності України в 1991 році зумовило нагальну потребу в забезпеченні належного захисту економічних інтересів країни. 25 червня - День молоді Щорічно, підтримавши ініціативу молодіжних об’єднань і організацій, в останню неділю червня Україна і Білорусь відзначають День молоді. В Україні День молоді встановлений Указом Президента України № 323/94 від 22 червня 1994 року, Указом Президента від 27 червня 2008 року № 599 «Про День молодіжних та дитячих громадських організацій» та Указом № 600/2011 «Про внесення зміни до Указу Президента України від 27 червня 2008 року № 599» і відзначається щорічно в останню неділю червня, також відомий під назвою «День молоді». Це свято творчості й натхнення, енергії і запалу, пізнання і самоствер- дження, любові і романтики. В Росії офіційно відзначається День молоді 27 червня, хоча його традиційно святкують в останню неділю червня. Юність і молодість - це не тільки прекрасні періоди в житті кожної лю- дини, але ще й особливий стан душі. Цей час дерзань, пошуків, відкриттів і реалізації найсміливіших сподівань. 28 червня - День Конституції України 28 червня 1996 Верховна Рада України прийняла нову Конституцію України - першу Конституцію незалежної української держави. Депутати працювали над проектом, залишаючись у сесійній залі всю ніч з 27 на 28 червня. Парламентарії врахували зауваження Президента України, а також підтримали всі спірні статті проекту - про державні символи в Укра- їни, про державну українську мову, про право приватної власності в Україні. Прийняття конституції закріпило правові основи незалежної України, її суверенітет і територіальну цілісність. Прийняття конституції було найважливішим кроком у забезпеченні прав людини і громадянина, сприяло подальшому підвищенню міжнародного ав- торитету України на світовій арені. Дана конституція діє і сьогодні. Відповідно до Конституції, день прийняття Основного Закону є держав- ним святом - Днем Конституції України. ТОП-10 загадкових місць Івано-Франківська Продовження (частина 2-га) Початок в попередньому номері. Площа смерті Центральну площу Ринок, де розташована міська ратуша, віддавна нази- вають проклятою, а все тому, що раніше тут відбувалися публічні страти. Під землею розміщувалась центральна в’язниця, в якій були закатовані тисячі лю- дей. Зокрема, в 1754 році у ратуші Станиславова відбувся суд над ватажком опришків Василем Баюраком, який зазнав страшних тортур. Згодом суд виніс йому вирок: «Повинен бути катом випроваджений на площу смерті, який має відрубати йому обидві руки сокирою по лікті. Після того має бути відрубана голова. Врешті, з метою здержання інших від такого життя — четвертувати. Окремі частини тіла повинні бути розвішані на шибениці в полі, при шляху, а пізніше мають бути закопані в землю. Тільки голова повинна довше висі- ти». Із того часу ратуші фатально не щастило. Її доводилося відновлювати чотири рази. Існує повір’я, що саме в такий спосіб страчений гуцул-ватажок мститься своїм катам. Начебто тому його привид довгі роки гуляє коридорами та залами ратуші, а найбільше він полюбляє грати на старому роялі. Через ці моторошні концерти у Краєзнавчому музеї звільнився не один охоронець. Кінотеатр на кістках Перший єврейський цвинтар у Станиславові був заснований у 1662 році. Очільник міста Анджей Потоцький виділив найбільшій на той час громаді територію при Тисменицькій дорозі (сучасна вул. Незалежності). Згодом у місті з’явилося ще одне кладовище (в районі міського озера), а після ні- мецької окупації старий цвинтар остаточно занепав. Саме тому в шістдесятих роках двадцятого століття кладовище було знищене, а на його місці побудо- ваний кінотеатр «Космос». Однак містичні речі тут почали траплятися мало не з перших днів функціонування нової споруди. Старожили пригадують, що перед першим сеансом пройшла сильна злива і стеля кінотеатру обвалилася. На щастя, ніхто не постраждав, адже сталося це вночі. До речі, місцеві іс- торики також вказують ще й на той факт, що плити зі старого єврейського цвинтаря використовували замість бордюрів, тротуарної плитки і навіть при спорудженні пам’ятника загиблим чекістам, що стояв свого часу на Валах. Закинутий єврейський цвинтар Великий єврейський цвинтар, розташований за міським озером, став свід- ком жахливого масштабного вбивства. У жовтні 1941 року німці вантажів- ками привезли сюди тисячі євреїв. На кладовищі вирили яму завглибшки 5 метрів. Людей змусили стрибати у яму, а там їх розстрілювали з кулемета. Жахлива страта тривала 5 годин. Тоді було вбито від 6 до 10 тисяч людей. Варто додати, що кладовище було діючим з 1926 до 1967 року. Тепер це місце вважається закинутим. Та й мало хто з мешканців Івано-Франківська взагалі знає про його існування. Подейкують, що міське озеро, або Станіславське море, будівництво якого розпочалося в 1954 році, точніше, його частина охо- плює територію колишнього жидівського цвинтаря. І, мовляв, саме тому во- дойма вважається проклятою, адже в ній втопилося чимало людей. Насправді озеро та кладовище розділяють щонайменше 700-800 метрів. Тож прямого відношення до вищезгаданих нещасних випадків страшне вбивче місце не має. Продовження в наступному номері.
  6. 6. 6 25 червня 2017 Рецепти№25(86) Овочі на грилі: рецепти для пікніка Овочі на грилі – смачне і дуже апетитне доповнення до пікніка на природі. Ми вибрали найкращі та прості рецепти! Шашлички з овочів на грилі Готуємо маринад для овочів на грилі: змішай 4 ст.л. оливкової олії, сік 1 лимона, подрібнений зубчик часнику, по гілочці чебрецю і розма- рину, сіль перець. Наколи на шам- пури печериці, кусочки цибулі, со- лодкий перець. Змасти маринадом і готуй овочі на грилі 5-6 хвилин. Як смажити баклажани гриль? 1. Баклажани розрізати вздовж на пластини, посолити і поперчити. 2. Печериці помити, обсушити, по- сипати сіллю і перцем. 3. Обсмажувати баклажани з гри- бами на грилі протягом 20 хвилин. 4. Викласти баклажани на таріл- ку, зверху потерти сир, посипати по- дрібненим часником, викласти запе- чені гриби, прикрасити сметаною або майонезом. Печериці на грилі Створюємо найпростіший маринад з суміші оливкової олії, перцю, солі, зубчиків часнику, і можливо, ще й зелені. Змішуємо різні інгредієнти, і додаємо до них шампіньйони. Гриби мити не слід. Принаймні, якщо вони куплені. Справа в тому, що печериці вбирають рідину майже як губка, а додаткової вологи нам в них не треба. На просочення маринаду виділимо їм годину. Після години, викладає- мо печериці на гриль і перевертаємо сторонами до тліючого вугілля через кожні 5 хвилин. Прожарені печериці на грилі красиво подаємо до столу. Кабачки на грилі Розріж кабачки уздовж на тонкі скибочки. Розігрій оливкову олію і обсмаж в ній подрібнений часник. Змасти скибочки кабачка часниковим маслом і приправ за смаком. Обсма- жуй овочі на грилі по 5-10 хвилин з кожного боку. Овочі на грилі з моцарелою Наріж солодкі перці скибочками, а цукіні і баклажан – кружальцями. Скропи овочі оливковою олією і при- прав. Обсмаж овочі на грилі. Викла- ди на тарілку рукколу і збризни ли- монним соком. Зверху виклади овочі і моцарелу. Помідори на грилі Наколи половинки помідорів на шампури, приправ за смаком і змасти оливковою олією. Смаж 7-10 хвилин над гарячим вугіллям, перевертаю- чи. Заправ сумішшю листя базиліка, оливкового масла і оцту. Кукурудза на грилі Очисти кукурудзу від листя і поч- ни обсмажувати на грилі. Змішай по ½ чашки майонезу та сметани з кін- зою. Змасти кукурудзу, скропи со- ком лайма і присип пармезаном. Салат з картоплею-гриль Інгредієнти: 4 великих картопли- ни, оливкова олія: 5 ст. ложок, при- права для овочів (2 столові ложки), листя розмарину (відокремити від гі- лочок і нарізати): 2 ст ложки, очище- ні і нарізані апельсини: 2 шт, червона цибуля: тонко нарізану кільцями або півкільцями, 1 цибулина, свіжа рук- кола: 2 пучки, червоний винний оцет: 2. ст ложки. Спосіб приготування: Картоплю нарізати кружальця- ми середньої товщини. перемішати з трьома ложками оливкової олії, спе- ціями і розмарином. Обсмажити на грилі по 4-5 хвилин з кожного боку. Поки готується картопля, апе- льсини змішати з цибулею, оцтом і оливковою олією. Знявши картоплю з грилю, відразу ж додайте її в салат і перемішайте. Картопля на грилі ви- ходить сухуватою. Якщо додати її в салат ще теплою, то він просочиться соусом. Додати в салат рукколу, пе- ремішати. Рецепти легких літніх салатів З наближенням літа і спекотної погоди хочеться більш легкої їжі, особливо всіляких салатів зі свіжих сезонних овочів. Пропонуємо кілька рецептів класичних і менш популяр- них літніх салатів. Класичний салат Цезар Легендарний салат Цезар за кла- сичним рецептом готується з замари- нованою і обсмаженою курячою груд- кою. Додатково в салат можна додати трохи тонко порізаного пармезану. Для приготування знадобляться: - 4 курячі грудки - 2 качана салату айсберг - 12 столових ложок крутонів - 2-3 порції соусу «Цезар» - 2 невеликих помідора, порізаних дольками - 2 невеликих огірки, порізаних кружечками навскіс для маринаду: - Сік 0.5 лимона - 2 подрібнених зубчики часнику, - 1 чайна ложка перемеленого на- сіння коріандру, - 1 чайна ложка куркуми, - 1 чайна ложка орегано, - 2 столових ложки рослинної олії, - 0.5 порізаного пучка петрушки, - Трохи рослинної олії Приготування: 1. Замаринувати куряче філе. Для цього спершу зробити в кожно- му шматку кілька проколів виделкою - щоб маринувалося швидше. Потім покласти його в миску, вилити звер- ху лимонний сік, висипати спеції та часник, посолити та поперчити. До- бре обмазати кожен шматок цією су- мішшю. Потім додати рослинну олію та петрушку, перемішати і залишити філе для маринування на 30-40 хви- лин. 2. Обсмажити м’ясо на грилі або на пательні до готовності та відста- вити убік. 3. Руками нарвати великими шмат- ками листя салату в миску, додати до них крутони, перемішати. Заправити соусом (не додавайте відразу весь - його може виявитися багато) і ще раз перемішати. 4. Перекласти салат в порційні тарілки. По краю викласти шматоч- ки помідорів і огірків. Кожне філе порізати скибочками під кутом 45 °. Викласти м’ясо поверх салату. За ба- жанням перед подачею можна поси- пати тертим пармезаном і свіжозме- леним чорним перцем. Салат з молодого шпи- нату і грибів Легкий і смачний літній салат з грибами, беконом і молодим шпина- том. Для приготування знадобиться: - 3 скибочки бекону або панчетти, нарізані великими шматками, - 2 зубчики часнику, нарізаних тонкими «пелюстками», - 2 столові ложки оливкової олії, - 2 столові ложки червоного вин- ного оцту, - 2 чайні ложки гірчиці піжон- ської, - 2 чайні ложки цукру, - 1 столова ложка свіжого чебре- цю, нарізаного, - 100 г молодого листя шпинату, - 200 г печериць, нарізаних ски- бочками, - ¼ склянки кедрових горішків, трошки підсмажених. Як готувати: 1. Обсмажити бекон і часник в па- тельні до ледь золотистого відтінку. Вийняти і викласти на паперові руш- ники. У цей салат чудово впишуться й інші дари лісу, такі як чорниця, ожи- на або малина (небагато) 2. Для заправки трошки збити ра- зом олію, оцет, гірчицю, цукор і че- брець в плошці. 3. Викласти шпинат і гриби у ве- лику мисці, посипати горішками, по- лити заправкою і трошки перемішати. Сторінку підготувала Ольга Мороз
  7. 7. 725 червня 2017Культура та духовність №25(86) Папа: прошу про дар миру для дорогої української землі Христовий учень покликаний упо- дібнювати своє життя до Христа, який був переслідуваний, зазнав від- кинення та помер на хресті. Думками про це Папа Франциск ділився перед молитвою «Ангел Господній» у неді- лю, 25 червня 2017 р. Святіший Отець коментував єван- гельську розповідь про те, як Ісус, покликавши і пославши учнів на мі- сію, приготовляє їх до випробувань та навчає їх не боятися тих, «які убивши тіло, душу вбити не можуть». «Ісусове послання на місію не га- рантує учням успіху, як також не є запобіжником від поразок та страж- дань. Вони повинні рахуватися з можливістю як відкинення, так і пе- реслідування», — сказав Франциск, наголошуючи, що «місія — це не ту- ризм»: «Не існує християнської місії під знаком спокою. Труднощі й ви- пробування становлять частину діла євангелізації, й ми покликані шукати в них нагоди для перевірки справж- ності нашої віри та наших взаємин з Ісусом. Ми повинні сприймати ці труднощі як можливість ще більше ставати місіонерами та зростати в до- вір’ї до Бога, нашого Отця, який не залишає своїх дітей у годину бурі». Як зауважив Наступник св. Пе- тра, ми не ніколи не буваємо забу- тими серед труднощів, пов’язаних із християнським свідченням у світі: ми отримуємо «турботливу підтримку» Небесного Отця. Тому Ісус повторює своїм учням: «Не бійтеся!» Зазначив- ши, що й у наш час тривають пере- слідування християн, Папа заохотив молитися за тих братів і сестер, які страждають за віру, й дякувати Бого- ві, що, не зважаючи на це, «вони не перестають мужньо й вірно свідчити свою віру». «Їхній приклад допомагає нам без зволікань зайняти позицію на користь Христа, відважно свідчачи Його в обставинах щоденного життя, також і в контекстах, які на перший погляд є спокійними. Насправді ж, формою випробування може стати також відсутність ворожості й страж- дань», — сказав Святіший Отець. Він пояснюив, що Господь посилає нас не лише «як овець серед вовків», але також немов вартових поміж лю- дей, які не бажають пробудитися зі «світської сплячки, ігнорують Єван- гельські істини, будуючи власні не- довговічні правди». «Але серед цього всього Господь не перестає казати нам, як казав учням свого часу: “Не бійтеся!” Ми ніколи не повинні забувати ці слова, коли переживаємо випробування, переслі- дування, страждання: прислухаймося до голосу Ісуса в своєму серці — “Не бійтеся! Не бійся, прямуй вперед, бо Я з тобою!” Не бійтеся тих, які вас висміюють та ображають; не бійтеся тих, які вас ігнорують, тих, які “у вічі” шанують вас, але “поза очі” по- борюють Євангеліє. Існує чимало та- ких, які нам в очі усміхаються, але поза спиною поборюють Євангеліє. Всі ми знаємо таких. Ісус не залишає нас самотніми, тому що ми цінні для Нього», — підсумував Папа, поба- жавши: «Нехай же Пречиста Діва Марія — смиренний та відважний приклад прийняття Божого Слова — допо- може нам зрозуміти, що у свідченні віри важливим є не успіх, а вірність, вірність Христові, визнаючи за будь- яких обставин, навіть найпроблемні- ших, безцінний дар бути Його учня- ми-місіонерами». Після проказування молитви «Ан- гел Господній» Святіший Отець склав співчуття постраждалим від зсуву ґрунту після проливних дощів у міс- цевості Сіньмо на південному заході Китаю. «Молюся за загиблих і пора- нених, а також за тих, хто втратив помешкання. Нехай же Бог утішить родини і підтримує тих, які надають допомогу», — сказав він. Далі Папа Франциск скерував свою думку до столиці Литви міста Вільнюса, де цієї неділі відбулася беатифікція литовського священи- ка-мученика Теофіла Матульоніса. «Прославляймо Бога за дар свідчен- ня цього стійкого оборонця Церкви, віри та гідності людини», закликав Глава Католицької Церкви, заохотив- ши прочан оплесками привітати но- вого блаженного та ввесь литовський народ. Далі Папа привітав українських прочан. Сказані у роздумах слова про учнів Христових і заклики не боятися тих, хто вбиває і переслідує, для України сьогодні звучать особли- во значущо. Святіший Отець привітав вірних, священиків, єпископів і Верховного Архиєпископа УГКЦ, а також палом- ників із Білорусі — цими днями від- буваються спільні паломництва віру- ючих двох країн з нагоди канонізації св. Йосафата Кунцевича. «Духовно єднаюся з Божествен- ною Літургією, яку ви незабаром відслужите в базиліці святого Петра, випрошуючи в Господа для кожного з вас мужності в християнському свід- ченні та дар миру для дорогої укра- їнської землі», — сказав Понтифік. Божественна Літургія, яку Верхов- ний Архиєпископ Києво-Галицький очолив на головному престолі бази- ліки св. Петра, стала кульмінаційним моментом прощі греко-католиків. Блаженніший Святослав отримав на це служіння особливий привілей від Святішого Отця як знак його турботи й близькості до України в цей непро- стий період її історії. Окрім прочан з України та Біло- русі, до Рима прибули також вірні з Румунії, Словаччини та Угорщини. Святкування розпочалися увечері 24 червня. Вітаючи прочан і дякуючи їм за те, що так активно відгукнулися на запрошення, Глава УГКЦ звернув увагу: Йосафат Кунцевич — єдиний український святий, якого вшано- вує уся Католицька Церква в усьому світі. Він зазначив, що особливими наміреннями цієї прощі, крім осо- бистих, які кожен прочанин привіз у своєму серці, є молитва за мир в Україні та за єдність християн, зо- крема, Церков Володимирового хре- щення. Львівська письменниця презентувала у Франківську «добрі мамині казки» А все для того, щоб діти не забува- ли про основні людські цінності. В Івано-Франківську львівська письменниця презентувала всеукра- їнський соціально-книжковий проект «Добрі мамині казки», пише Фіртка. Львівська казкарка над цим про- ектом працювала ще із зими. У збірці вона представила 21 авторську казку. Кожна із них обрамлена яскравими ілюстраціями. Ідея створити власну книгу у Лесі народилася не випадково, адже каз- ки жінка пише упродовж останніх 12 років. Каже: за цей чималий термін їх назбиралося багацько – понад 50. Запланований тираж – 2000 при- мірників, третину з яких подарують виховним закладам. Творчий коллектив «Веснянка» взяв участь в обласному фестивалі «Пісні Опілля» У неділю, 18 червня, в місті Ро- гатин відбувся обласний відкритий фестиваль аматорської народної твор- чості «Пісні Опілля», в якому взяв участь і успішно виступив зразковий фольклорний колектив «Веснянка» Народного дому села Нижнів (керів- ник Марія Федорук), гідно предста- вивши покутський край піснями та обрядами. Колектив «Веснянка» був на- городжений Подякою за збереження духовних скарбів, в яких мудрість, сила і непереможний дух українсько- го народу та запрошений з концерт- ною програмою в село Загір’я Рога- тинського району. Сторінку підготувала Світлана Озарук
  8. 8. 8 26 червня 2017 Людські долі№25(86) Усе село обговорювало новину: додому перед Великодніми святами після десяти років заробітчанства приїхала Світлана. Не сама — з донечкою. Михайлові цю вістку принесла поштарка, тітка Марія. Чоловікові защеміло серце. Дуже вже вони любилися зі Світланкою в молодості, планували одружитися, звити гніздечко. Та не судилося. Тяжко захворів Світланин брат. Лікувати хлопця не було за що: батько помер рано, а мати заробляла копійки. Щоб врятувати юнака, потрібні були великі гроші. Не раз Світланка плакала на Михайловому плечі від безсилля. А якогось вечора звірилася: вирішила, що поїде на заробітки. — Ти? Така маленька, тендітна, несмілива? Як ти собі даси раду між чужими людьми? — не йняв віри Михайло. — Я мушу, щоб врятувати Павлуся, — виправдовувалася перед коханим. — Він ще зовсім дитина. А лікарі кажуть, є шанс на життя, тільки грошей на ліки треба. Я вже про все домовилася з нашою сусідкою, вона вже он скільки років в Італії. Побуду рік-два, брат одужає і повернуся. — А я? А наше весілля? Ти все вирішила без мене? Ти подумала, як мені буде важко? — не на жарт розізлився Михайло. Очі його нареченої наповнилися слізьми, але хлопець і не думав її заспокоювати. — Я знаю, що твій брат хворий. Але гроші можна і в банку позичити, кредит узяти. Та бачу, тобі до Італії захотілося. Може, не Павлові допомогти хочеш, а втекти подалі від мене? Недарма в селі кажуть, що я тобі не рівня. Ти — красуня, студентка, розумниця, а я — простий роботяга. Крізь сльози Світлана пробувала щось заперечити, та Михайло грубо відштовхнув її і попростував додому. Наступного дня Світланиного брата знову забрали в лікарню. Михайло все думав піти перепросити, підтримати дівчину, та гордість не давала йому цього зробити. А через тиждень Світлана поїхала до Італії. Не попрощавшись. — Значить, все таки не любила мене, — вирішив Михайло. Розлуку з коханою переживав важко, адже, попри вибуховий і гоноровий характер, любив її безмежно. Щоб позбутися спогадів, влаштувався на роботу в місті, винайняв кімнату. За кілька місяців зійшовся з Людою, продавчинею, яка працювала в магазині неподалік. Правда, сварилися часто, хоч вона була доброю господинею, веселою та дбайливою. Михайло знав, чому виникають ті конфлікти: він не кохав Людмили. Надто часто снились йому Світланині очі. Врешті покинув Люду й повернувся додому. Жив із батьками, тримав велике господарство. А Світлана так і не давалася чути. Тільки гроші матері надсилала. Потім стало відомо, що одружилася з якимось іноземцем. І коли помер її брат Павло, земля йому пухом, навіть на похорон не змогла приїхати — люди розповідали, що недавно дитину народила. Від закордонного багача. А тепер ось… повернулася. І як сказала Михайлові тітка Марія, назавжди. Розлучилася з тим іноземцем, бо ревнував її дуже і руку піднімав. Спочатку терпіла заради брата, бо випрошувала для нього гроші, адже поклялася рятувати Павла будь-якою ціною. Згодом — заради дитини, щоб мала батька. Та одного разу чоловік так відлупцював Світлану, що лікарі ледь витягли її з того світу. Після того і зважилася повернутись на Батьківщину. Житиме в селі з мамою. Он і донечку хоче влаштовувати до їхньої школи. Мала добре говорить по-українськи. Михайло сидів біля вікна, докурюючи цигарку, раз у раз прокручуючи в голові розповідь поштарки. «Світлано, Світлано, ні в тебе, ні в мене життя не склалося. Чому наші долі такі стражденні? — раптом втер скупу чоловічу сльозу. — Як не крути, а в усьому я винен. Не підтримав, як слід, у важку хвилину, ні разу не подзвонив, не написав листа на чужину. А тобі ж там не з медом велося. Чи можна тепер те все виправити?» Михайло сидів і дивився, як за вікном на землю спадає весняний вечір. Подумав трохи, а тоді встав і почав щось шукати в шухлядці шафи. Є. Той перстень, який хотів подарувати коханій на день народження, таки не загубився. Завтра він піде до неї і перепросить за давню, але глибоку образу. І все у них буде добре. Так, як колись собі планували. А все через гонор Початок в попередньому номері. Відтоді парубок дедалі частіше на- відувався до Ніни: то підсобити, то забрати інструменти, які нібито ви- падково забув, а то й просто запитати, чи не треба чогось підлагодити. Ста- ли зустрічатися, а незадовго й долі поєднали. На Романову пропозицію побратися носом не крутила. Нехай і не любила його, проте кращої партії у селі годі було шукати: роботящий, непитущий, та й коло неї ходить, як біля пані. А чого ще треба? В селі не могли нарадуватися тому, які Ніна з Романом ладні господарі. «Старим Буличам далеко до них, не- хай і вони були не останніми людьми в селі», – не раз гомоніли між собою заздрісно. Через рік-другий у мо- лодої пари народився син. Назвали хлопчика Дмитром. Що вже тішив- ся його появі новоспечений батько, годі й говорити. Роман аж розцвів, узявся хазяйнувати з подвійним зав- зяттям. Хотів, аби його дитина ні в чому не знала потреби. Душі не чув у своїй кровинці. Тоді Ніна почувалася по-справжньому щасливою. Любля- чий чоловік, довгожданий синочок, у домі – мир та достаток. Хіба можна хотіти більшого? – Ніно, Ніно, ти що розсілася? Ходімо швидше! Біда! – влетіла до хати захекана сусідка. – Чого розкричалася? Можеш спо- кійно пояснити, що сталося? – жінка кліпала широко розкритими очима. – Роман твій з Дмитриком під лід провалилися! Не стій як укопана! Уже всеньке село на річку збіглося! – лементувала. У Ніни всередині все наче обірва- лося. Закам’яніла. В чому стояла кинулася на вулицю. Голими ногами бігла по снігу, на ходу стягуючи із себе светра, піт стікав по холодних скронях. – Ніночко, ти чого гола? Люди, принесіть хтось валянки та фуфайку! Вдягнути її треба, застудиться ж, – гукнув хтось біля місця, де шукали потопельників. – Ой, тримайся, ди- тинко. Горе ж яке! Й самому з ро- зуму зійти можна. І чого ж Романа понесло навпростець, поза мостом? Люди шепталися між собою спів- чутливо. Кілька чоловіків, обмотаних мотузками, повзали по кризі, тичка- ми нащупуючи у воді тіла. І лише Ніна стояла незворушно. Холодни- ми скляними очима дивилася кудись вдалину, ніби заклинання повторюва- ла посинілими вустами: «Вони живі! Втопилися другі!» Як діставали з річки Романа та Дімку, Ніна не пам’ятала. Невиразно згадувала й день похорону. Вибилися зі свідомості й кілька наступних днів після поховання. Чорніша від хмари, вона щодня ходила на могили до сво- їх чоловіків. Лише згодом з’явилися сльози, змогла плакати. Голосила так, що знати було на всеньку окру- гу. Хто чув, як приговорювала, обні- маючи хрести, й сам не міг стримати емоцій. – Доню, всі твої біди від того, що рід ваш проклятий, – торкнула Ніну за плече незнайома жінка, коли та поправляла квіти на могилах. – Ко- лись твій прадід убив двох чоловіків, бо вони, не маючи чим годувати ро- дину, крали на його полі картоплю. От їхні жінки й прокляли весь ваш рід. Вбивство – то смертний гріх. Іди, дитино, до церкви й вимолюй прощення. Вимолюй хоча б для себе щасливої долі. Отак, неділя за неділею, свято за святом, Ніна вже кілька років пер- шою приходить до храму. Щодня благає Господа, аби Він зняв з її пле- чей важкого хреста гріхів предків і помилував. Вона свято вірить, що Бог неодмінно почує її молитви. Марія МАРТИНЮК Розплата за дідівський гріх «ДОРОГИЙ СОЛДАТИКУ! МЕНІ 9 РОКІВ. МЕНЕ ЗВАТИ ДЕ- НИС. РАНІШЕ Я БУВ ВЕСЕЛИМ, УСМІХНЕНИМ ХЛОПЧИКОМ. Я ДУМАВ, ЩО ВІЙНА ДЕСЬ ДА- ЛЕКО, АЛЕ ДЕКІЛЬКА ДНІВ ТОМУ Я ЗРОЗУМІВ, ЩО ВОНА ЗОВСІМ ПОРУЧ. ПІД ІЛОВАЙ- СЬКОМ ЗАГИНУВ МІЙ ТРЕНЕР РОМАН ІЛЬЯШЕНКО. Я БУВ НА ПОХОРОНІ, ТАМ БУЛИ ТИСЯЧІ ЛЮДЕЙ. БЕРЕЖИ СЕБЕ, СОЛ- ДАТИКУ. ПАМ’ЯТАЙ, ЩО ВДО- МА ТЕБЕ ТЕЖ ЧЕКАЮТЬ. ПО- ВЕРТАЙСЯ ШВИДШЕ ДОДОМУ. МАЛЮНОК МАЛЮВАЛА МОЯ МАМА». Цей лист датований 14 вересня 2014 року. А 9 вересня в Чорткові прощалися з Романом Ільяшенком — 23-річним майстром спорту, воло- дарем Кубка України з фрі-файту. Можна уявити, з яким болем писав листа на фронт вихованець загибло- го героя, адже рана в дитячому серці була ще зовсім свіжою. Цього трене- ра страшенно любили всі діти. Коли він пішов на війну, його група розпа- лася. Загибель Романа Ільяшенка по- клала край фрі-файту і в Денисовому житті. По-чоловічому стриманий, але дуже теплий лист юного спортсмена разом із сотнями інших дитячих ма- люнків та листів потрапив на пере- дову. Точніше, до майора медичної служби, хірурга, тернополянина Ми- хайла Стасіва, котрий добровольцем пішов на фронт у серпні 2014-го. Ми- хайло Ярославович понад рік рятував життя нашим бійцям, не раз виривав їх із лещат смерті. Дитячий лист до- давав йому сили, віри, надії… Во- чевидь, дорослий чоловік зміг спов- на відчути біль чоловіка малого, що проступав крізь рядки. …Повернувшись додому, Михай- ло Стасів загорівся бажанням знайти автора листа, що так грів йому душу. А через півроку серце військового ме- дика зупинилося. І ось нещодавно його вдова пані Ольга вирішила розшукати хлопчи- ка Дениса через соцмережі. Знала тільки, що він із Чорткова і що його тренував свого часу загиблий герой Роман Ільяшенко. Тернопільські сай- ти підхопили повідомлення Ольги Стасів — і на нього натрапила Дени- сова мама Анастасія. Вона впізнала почерк сина і свій малюнок. А вже 7 травня Анастасія Обшар- ська написала на своїй сторінці у Фейсбуку: «Сьогодні був дуже осо- бливий день. Відбулася одна з най- важливіших зустрічей у моєму житті. Море емоцій після знайомства з над- звичайно сильною жінкою… вдовою видатного військового хірурга, який пройшов пекло Дебальцева, рятуючи життя українських солдатів». А пані Ольга написала так: «Сльози… сум… біль… радість, легкість на душі, спо- кій… Усе перемішалось. Боляче, бо це ми мали зробити удвох… Проте спокій від того, що розшукала Дени- са…» Пані Ольга подякувала батькам за сина, Денисові — за підтримку сво- го чоловіка й подарувала хлопцеві путівку до Угорщини, яку виграла, перемігши в першому етапі міжна- родного соціального проекту «Книга Добра» зі своєю історією, присвяче- ною коханому. — Цей несподіваний поворот із листом укотре переконав нас у тому, що дитячі листи і малюнки дуже по- трібні бійцям, — каже Анастасія Об- шарська. — Вони зігрівають солда- там душу. Пані Оля розповіла нам, як її чоловік передав Денисового ли- ста додому, як мріяв розшукати його автора… Дитячі послання — як нага- дування солдатам про те, що їх лю- блять і чекають, що їм є заради кого воювати. І Денис Обшарський кожним своїм вчинком намагається бути до- стойним пам’яті героїв. Мріє стати професійним спортсменом, тому сер- йозно займається баскетболом і кік- боксингом. А ще днями він повернув- ся у фрі-файт. Ліля КОСТИШИН «БЕРЕЖИ СЕБЕ, СОЛДАТИКУ», — попросив хлопчик у листі. І солдат повернувся живим…

×