Bladder carcinoma- urinary biomarkers diagnosis and staging

URINARY BIOMARKERS, DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING OF BLADDER CANCER Dept of Urology Govt Royapettah Hospital and Kilpauk Medical C...
Moderators: Professors: • Prof. Dr. G. Sivasankar, M.S., M.Ch., • Prof. Dr. A. Senthilvel, M.S., M.Ch., Asst Professors: •...
CLINICAL DIAGNOSIS Signs and Symptoms • painless gross hematuria – m/c (85%) • Microscopic hematuria – nearly all patient ...
• Irritative voiding symptoms (frequency, urgency, and dysuria) - usually a/w diffuse carcinoma in situ or invasive bladde...
CYSTOSCOPY • GOLD STANDARD…1 • SOC –WLC…2 • sensitivity = 62-84% , specificity = 43-98%... • Less reliable - small papilla...
• on WLC growths are seen as Papillary, flat or diffuse red velvety lesions • three relatively new optical techniques that...
FLOURESENT CYSTOSCOPY • Aim - to improve the visualization of bladder cancer based on cystoscopic detection of fluorescent...
• The timing of instillation depends on the type of agent used: 1 hour – HAL 2-3 hours - 5-ALA. • By illuminating the muco...
9
COMPARISON (WLC VS BLC) • Photodynamic diagnosis, in addition to white light cystoscopy, improves the detection of bladder...
• FP -Higher (8.8-62.5% vs. 7.1-47%, respectively). - Inflammation - recent TUR - tangential illumination of the bladder m...
NARROW BAND IMAGING Endoscopic optical image enhancement technique designed for endoscopy to enhance contrast b/w mucosal ...
Vascular structurs appear dark brown or green against pink or white mucosal background 13 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Ch...
• 22-56% of NMIBC patients narrow-band imaging detected additional tumors. • FP - 32% to 36%. • limitation - severe hematu...
COMPARISON • 12 month recurrence rate – similar (27% - WLC TURBT VS 25.4% - NBI Assisted TURBT) 15 Dept of Urology, GRH an...
OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY Optical coherence tomography is a noninvasive optical technique that can provide cross- secti...
• it is feasible to distinguish the different bladder wall layers including lamina propria and muscularis propria with OCT...
• the discrimination of normal urothelium versus UC is based on qualitative analysis of the OCT images: ➢ normal tissue - ...
• OCT could discriminate Ta, T1, and T2 tumors with a sensitivity of 90%, 75%, and 100%, respectively and a specificity of...
LIMITATIONS OCT • False-positives - scarring or inflammation of the mucosa. • Large tumors with extensive broadened urothe...
VIRTUAL CYSTOSCOPY • This technique is based on 3D digital reconstruction of CT or MR images of the contrast or air-filled...
SUMMARY • Photodynamic diagnosis and NBI both focus on improvement of the visualization of bladder tumors, OCT focuses on ...
• OCT may possibly assist in differentiation between inflammation and CIS, which both can present as red lesions. • It may...
24
INVESTIGATIONS ❖CYTOLOGY • high specificity (94-100%) but has low sensitivity (31-62%) especially in low-grade, low-stage ...
• Characteristically, tumor cells have large nuclei with irregular, coarsely textured chromatin • The limitations of micro...
image
FLOURESCENT CYTOLOGY • by performing a bladder lavage on patients who had 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA) instilled into the b...
• …Drawbacks - very rapid fading of fluorescence from malignant cells…1 - loss of nuclear detail …2 • Thus, the same slide...
FLOW CYTOMETRY • Flow cytometry measures the DNA content of cells whose nuclei have been stained with a DNA-binding fluore...
• Low-grade superficial tumors, which are usually diploid, often produce false-negative results. • Aneuploidy is a common ...
IMAGE ANALYSIS • Quantitative fluorescent image analysis is an automated cytologic technique that analyzes smears of cells...
• The computer quantitates the amount of emitted fluorescence, which is directly proportional to the nucleic acid content,...
• multiparameter image analysis can also be performed. Labeled monoclonal antibodies to various tumor markers used in conj...
URINARY BIOMARKERS developed as an adjunct to standard diagnostic modalities for bladder cancer diagnosis and monitoring •...
• Commercially available biomarkers:- - NMP22 - BTA stat - immunocyt/uCyt+ - uroVysion - CxBladder 36 Dept of Urology, GRH...
• An ideal tumor marker or a test in detecting bladder cancer should be a one that is non-invasive, has highest specificit...
38
NMP 22 • Important role in structural framework of nucleus. • Involved in mitosis by enabling correct distribution of chro...
• Quantitative test – Sensitivity: 0.68, specificity: 0.77 • Qualitative test – Sensitivity: 0.58, specificity: 0.88 faile...
uroVysion • FISH assay. • Identifies fluorescently labelled DNA probes that bind to intranuclear chromosomes • Detects ane...
• Positive test ✓5 or more urinary cells with gains of 2 or more chromosomes ✓10 or more cells with gain of single chromos...
• Sensitivity : 0.63 • Specificity: 0.87 • Better sensitivity in low grade tumors. • It Constitute an accurate surveillanc...
BLADDER TUMOR ANTIGEN • Detects : Human complement factor H- related protein AND complement factor H using MA. • FDAAPPROV...
ImmunoCyt/uCyt+ • Combination of cytology and immunofloroscence. • Detects exfoliated BC cells in urine by using 3 fluores...
CxBladder • Real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction( RT-qPCR). • Based on detection of 5 mRNAs with BC (...
47
INVESTIGATIONAL BIOMARKERS • Protein based and cell based biomarkers- - apoptosis markers - angiogenesis markers - prolife...
APOPTOSIS MARKERS • Soluble Fas ( sFas) ➢isoforms are antiapoptotic proteins produced and released by BC cells. ➢Measurabl...
Angiogenesis markers- VEGF:- measured by ELISA in voided urine. Proliferation and invasion- Telomerase Hyaluronic acid Fib...
51
52
53
Key points for urinary biomarkers • Many urinary biomarkers are able to assess BC. • The Food and Drug Administration in t...
CURRENT PRACTICE • MICROHEMATURIA - Addition of any current urine biomarkers does not preclude a cystoscopy and does not c...
• There are certain situations where the marker is positive but no tumor is found on white light cystoscopy. • This phenom...
STAGING 57 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
Definition of TNM Staging Primary tumor (T) Tx - Primary tumor cannot be assessed To - No evidence of primary tumor Ta - N...
T3 - Tumor invades peri vesical tissue T3a - Microscopically T3b - Macroscopically ( extravesical mass) T4 - Tumor invades...
Regional Lymph Nodes(N) • Nx - Lymph nodes cannot be assessed • N0 - No lymph node metastasis • N1 - Single regional lymph...
Distant Metastasis ( M) • M0 – No distant metastasis • M1 - Distant metastasis • M1a- distant set of LN • M1b- spread to 1...
STAGE STAGE GROUPING 0a Ta, N0, M0 0is Tis, N0, M0 1 T1, N0, M0 2 T2 a/b, N0, M0 3A T3a/b/ T4a, N0, M0 T1-4a, N1, M0 3B T1...
• Broadly speaking NMIBC comprises stage 0 and stage 1 • MI organ confined bladder cancer - stage 2 • MI locally advanced ...
PROGNOSIS • Genetic instability - hallmark of invasive urothelial cancer, but specifically alterations of TP53, RB, and PT...
• Non muscle invasive - good prognosis with 5 yr survival rate of 82 – 100% • 5-year survival rate decreases with increasi...
THANK YOU 66 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  URINARY BIOMARKERS, DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING OF BLADDER CANCER Dept of Urology Govt Royapettah Hospital and Kilpauk Medical College Chennai
  Moderators: Professors: • Prof. Dr. G. Sivasankar, M.S., M.Ch., • Prof. Dr. A. Senthilvel, M.S., M.Ch., Asst Professors: • Dr. J. Sivabalan, M.S., M.Ch., • Dr. R. Bhargavi, M.S., M.Ch., • Dr. S. Raju, M.S., M.Ch., • Dr. K. Muthurathinam, M.S., M.Ch., • Dr. D. Tamilselvan, M.S., M.Ch., • Dr. K. Senthilkumar, M.S., M.Ch.
  CLINICAL DIAGNOSIS Signs and Symptoms • painless gross hematuria – m/c (85%) • Microscopic hematuria – nearly all patient • hematuria - intermittent can be related to Valsalva maneuver…1 • Thus, if a patient in the bladder cancer age range has unexplained hematuria on a urine specimen (microscopic or gross) and a "confirmatory" second specimen is free of any hematuria, cystoscopic examination is still warranted…2
  • Irritative voiding symptoms (frequency, urgency, and dysuria) - usually a/w diffuse carcinoma in situ or invasive bladder cancer. • Other signs and symptoms of bladder cancer include flank pain from ureteral obstruction, lower extremity edema, and pelvic mass. • Very rarely, patients present with symptoms of advanced disease - weight loss and abdominal or bone pain.
  CYSTOSCOPY • GOLD STANDARD…1 • SOC –WLC…2 • sensitivity = 62-84% , specificity = 43-98%... • Less reliable - small papillary bladder tumors & CIS • This is expressed in the high early recurrence rate after TUR because "what the eyes cannot see, the hands cannot resect." • In order to decrease the number of tumors that are overlooked or not completely resected during TUR, it is important to improve the endoscopic visualization of bladder tumors.
  • on WLC growths are seen as Papillary, flat or diffuse red velvety lesions • three relatively new optical techniques that have been introduced to advance endoscopy either by improving visualization of bladder tumors or by providing real-time pathological information
  FLOURESENT CYSTOSCOPY • Aim - to improve the visualization of bladder cancer based on cystoscopic detection of fluorescent signals from neoplastic tissue. • This fluorescence is accomplished by the intravesical administration of photosensitizing agents (5-aminolevulenic acid (5-ALA)- or its derivative hexaminolevulinate (HAL- FDA APPROVED ) which cause selective accumulation of photoactive porphyrins in rapidly proliferating cells and emit red fluorescence under blue wavelength light with a wavelength of 360-450 nm • The solution containing the photosensitizing agents is instilled in the bladder via a transurethral catheter prior to surgery.
  • The timing of instillation depends on the type of agent used: 1 hour – HAL 2-3 hours - 5-ALA. • By illuminating the mucosa with blue-violet light, the neoplastic cells appear red or pink against a blue background
  9. 9. 9 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  COMPARISON (WLC VS BLC) • Photodynamic diagnosis, in addition to white light cystoscopy, improves the detection of bladder cancer, for both papillary lesions and CIS. • BLC detected 14.7% more Ta tumours and 40.8% more CIS lesions compared with WLC • residual tumor rate – Low (15% vs 35%) • A longer recurrence-free survival (15.8-27% at 12 months vs 12-15% at 24 months)
  • FP -Higher (8.8-62.5% vs. 7.1-47%, respectively). - Inflammation - recent TUR - tangential illumination of the bladder mucosa - intravesical therapy, especially bacillus Calmette-Guérin. ➢Photodynamic diagnosis has a good safety profile
  NARROW BAND IMAGING Endoscopic optical image enhancement technique designed for endoscopy to enhance contrast b/w mucosal surfaces & microvascular surfaces • Mechanism - filtering of white light into two narrow bandwidths of light, 415 nm (blue light) and 540 nm (green light), which penetrate tissue only superficially and are specifically absorbed by hemoglobin. • Because bladder tumors tend to be well vascularised, NBI will increase the contrast between these lesions and normal bladder
  Vascular structurs appear dark brown or green against pink or white mucosal background
  • 22-56% of NMIBC patients narrow-band imaging detected additional tumors. • FP - 32% to 36%. • limitation - severe hematuria, visualization is suboptimal because of the absorption of the narrow-band imaging light by circulating erythrocytes.
  COMPARISON • 12 month recurrence rate – similar (27% - WLC TURBT VS 25.4% - NBI Assisted TURBT)
  OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY Optical coherence tomography is a noninvasive optical technique that can provide cross- sectional images containing subsurface tissue information • It is the optical equivalent of B-mode ultrasound imaging, except that it is based on depth- resolved detection of backscattered light instead of reflected sound waves. • This results in images with a high resolution of up to 2 μm (approaching the resolution of microscopy) and a maximum imaging depth of 2-3 mm. • Because optical coherence tomography does not require a medium or direct contact with the tissue under investigation; it is well suitable for endoscopic applications (by inserting a (flexible) optical coherence tomography probe through the working channel of a cystoscope)
  • it is feasible to distinguish the different bladder wall layers including lamina propria and muscularis propria with OCT • OCT can differentiate urothelial carcinoma (UC) from normal bladder mucosa with a sensitivity and specificity ranging from 84% to 100% and from 78% to 90%, respectively
  • the discrimination of normal urothelium versus UC is based on qualitative analysis of the OCT images: ➢ normal tissue - the urothelium is uniform and the bladder wall layers are clearly delineated based on their different backscattering capacities ➢UC - increased backscattering, heterogeneity, and broadened urothelium in case of papillary tumors.
  • OCT could discriminate Ta, T1, and T2 tumors with a sensitivity of 90%, 75%, and 100%, respectively and a specificity of 89%, 97%, and 90%, respectively. • With OCT during TUR, discrimination between muscle-invasive and nonmuscle-invasive tumors could be done with a sensitivity of 100% and specificity of 77%
  LIMITATIONS OCT • False-positives - scarring or inflammation of the mucosa. • Large tumors with extensive broadened urothelium imaging depth will be impaired, thus compromising the staging ability of OCT >>>>>> overcome by applying optical coherence tomography to the tumor base. • limited field of view >>>> not very suitable for bladder mapping
  VIRTUAL CYSTOSCOPY • This technique is based on 3D digital reconstruction of CT or MR images of the contrast or air-filled bladder and could possibly serve as a noninvasive technique to evaluate the bladder mucosa… • Limitations - lack of possible therapeutic intervention - inability to detect flat lesions or changes in color of the mucosa
  SUMMARY • Photodynamic diagnosis and NBI both focus on improvement of the visualization of bladder tumors, OCT focuses on real-time pathological diagnosis. • NBI and photodynamic diagnosis both can aid in reducing the high rate of early recurrences, because more radical resection can be performed due to better visualization of UC. • In addition, in case of positive cytology and negative white light cystoscopy, photodynamic diagnosis and NBI can improve detection of CIS
  • OCT may possibly assist in differentiation between inflammation and CIS, which both can present as red lesions. • It may also aid in accomplishing a more complete resection, by measuring the resection margins with OCT and extending resection if vital tumor is still present. • In addition, optical coherence tomography may provide pathological diagnosis for the patients with recurrent tumors under follow-up…
  24. 24. 24 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  INVESTIGATIONS ❖CYTOLOGY • high specificity (94-100%) but has low sensitivity (31-62%) especially in low-grade, low-stage tumors. • Advantage of being cheap, office based but is highly dependent on the expertise of the cyto-pathologist • Malignant urothelial cells can be observed on microscopic examination of the urinary sediment or bladder washings
  • Characteristically, tumor cells have large nuclei with irregular, coarsely textured chromatin • The limitations of microscopic cytology are due to the cytologically normal appearance of cells from well-differentiated tumors and because well- differentiated cancer cells are more cohesive, they are not readily shed into the urine. • Therefore, microscopic cytology is more sensitive in patients with high-grade tumors or carcinoma in situ • Even in patients with high-grade tumors, however, urinary cytology may be falsely negative in 20%
  image
  FLOURESCENT CYTOLOGY • by performing a bladder lavage on patients who had 5-aminolevulinic acid (ALA) instilled into the bladder which improves sensitivity. • A bladder lavage specimen was centrifuged and then promptly examined using blue-violet light (390 to 430 nm wavelength) to induce fluorescence. • The red fluorescence of the malignant epithelial cells improved the sensitivity over white light standard cytology (with counterstaining and fixation) from 79% to 86% • This gain was exclusively for well-differentiated cancers, a lesion that is routinely overlooked by standard cytology.
  • …Drawbacks - very rapid fading of fluorescence from malignant cells…1 - loss of nuclear detail …2 • Thus, the same slide could not be examined for classic cytological nuclear abnormalities, and the standard cytology specimen had to be prepared separately.
  FLOW CYTOMETRY • Flow cytometry measures the DNA content of cells whose nuclei have been stained with a DNA-binding fluorescent dye. • Quantitate the aneuploid cell populations and the proliferative activity (percentage of S phase cells) in a tumor • DNA diploid tumors tend to be of low grade and low stage > favorable prognosis • Triploid to tetraploid chromosome number have unfavorable pathologic characteristics > patients have a poor prognosis.
  • Low-grade superficial tumors, which are usually diploid, often produce false-negative results. • Aneuploidy is a common feature of high-grade tumors, and thus flow cytometry is especially accurate in patients with carcinoma in situ or high-grade malignancies. • Flow cytometry has not supplanted conventional cytology in managing bladder cancer patients.
  IMAGE ANALYSIS • Quantitative fluorescent image analysis is an automated cytologic technique that analyzes smears of cells on a microscope slide and quantitatively measures DNA content in each cell • It combines quantitative biochemical analysis and more subjective visual evaluation of individual cells (cytometry can analyze only a population of cells). • This technique uses a computer-controlled fluorescent microscope that automatically scans and images the nucleus of each cell on a slide
  • The computer quantitates the amount of emitted fluorescence, which is directly proportional to the nucleic acid content, and identifies each cell that contains an abnormal amount of DNA. • Thus, a cytotechnologist can focus on each abnormal cell identified by an automatic analyzer for morphologic evaluation. • Because individual cells can be examined by image analysis, this technique can more easily use voided urine specimens than can flow cytometry, which requires large cell populations for its analysis
  • multiparameter image analysis can also be performed. Labeled monoclonal antibodies to various tumor markers used in conjunction with DNA fluorescence can increase the specificity of image analysis for bladder cancer detection and monitoring of treatment response • This technique is more sensitive than either standard cytology or flow cytometry for detecting low-grade bladder tumors without reduced specificity • image analysis can be performed using fluorescently labeled DNA probes to specific chromosomes of interest in conjunction with in situ hybridization, that demonstrate tumors with trisomy of the centromeric region of chromosome 7, loss of various regions (or all) of chromosome 9 or deletions of 17p.
  URINARY BIOMARKERS developed as an adjunct to standard diagnostic modalities for bladder cancer diagnosis and monitoring • Noninvasive testing with improved sensitivity over urine cytology has been proposed as a desirable alternative to cystoscopy which costly and uncomfortable • Many urine-based markers are being used in clinical practice, but none of them have shown better specificity than urine cytology, but have shown definitely a better sensitivity than urine cytology.
  • Commercially available biomarkers:- - NMP22 - BTA stat - immunocyt/uCyt+ - uroVysion - CxBladder
  • An ideal tumor marker or a test in detecting bladder cancer should be a one that is non-invasive, has highest specificity and sensitivity, easy to perform, rapid, reproducible, office based and cost-effective and should detect bladder cancer even before it becomes visible on cystoscopy. • UroVysion and telomerase have shown a great promise in sensitivity and specificity.
  38. 38. 38 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  NMP 22 • Important role in structural framework of nucleus. • Involved in mitosis by enabling correct distribution of chromatin to daughter cell. • 20 times more prevalent in malignant urothelial cells compared with normal cells • 2 assay- 1) NMP22 BC test kit-ELISA test 2) NMP22 bladder check test – immunochromatin assay i,e point of care ( POC) test.
  • Quantitative test – Sensitivity: 0.68, specificity: 0.77 • Qualitative test – Sensitivity:
  41. 41. uroVysion • FISH assay. • Identifies fluorescently labelled DNA probes that bind to intranuclear chromosomes • Detects aneuploidy of chromosomes 3,7,17 and heterozygous loss of 9P21 locus in exfoliated urothelial cells 41 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  42. 42. • Positive test ✓5 or more urinary cells with gains of 2 or more chromosomes ✓10 or more cells with gain of single chromosome ✓Heterozygous deletion of 9P21 in > 20 exfoliated cells. • Considered as reflex test in the setting of atypical cytology >> a negative FISH correlates with benign cytological changes. 42 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  43. 43. • Sensitivity : 0.63 • Specificity: 0.87 • Better sensitivity in low grade tumors. • It Constitute an accurate surveillance assay by anticipating disease recurrence. • Useful in monitoring patients treated with intravesical BCG. 43 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  44. 44. BLADDER TUMOR ANTIGEN • Detects : Human complement factor H- related protein AND complement factor H using MA. • FDAAPPROVED – for diagnosis and follow-up of BC • 2 assay-1) BTA TRAK- ELISA test. SN-0.65, SP-0.74 2) BTA STAT- immunochromatin POC test. SN- 0.64%, SP-0.77 • Highly sensitive test but specificity remained lower than cytology. • False positive due to hematuria, BPH, h/o BCG instillation, inflammation, infection, urolithiasis, bowel interposition… 44 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  45. 45. ImmunoCyt/uCyt+ • Combination of cytology and immunofloroscence. • Detects exfoliated BC cells in urine by using 3 fluorescent monoclonal antibodies targeting 3 specific antigen of BC cell. • M344- high molecular weight CEA • LDQ10 and 19A11 are bladder tumor cell associated mucin. • SN- 0.78 & SP-0.78 • As a cell based assay , it is less impacted by hematuria and inflammatory condition. • Less frequent use in clinical care due to user dependency, interobserver variability and limited evidence. 45 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  46. 46. CxBladder • Real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction( RT-qPCR). • Based on detection of 5 mRNAs with BC ( IGFBP5, HOXA13, MDK, CDK1) and ( CXCR2) in non malignant inflammatory condition. • Limited studies. SN-85%, SP-85% • Able to distinguish between low grade Ta tumors and other detected urothelial carcinoma. 46 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  47. 47. 47 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  48. 48. INVESTIGATIONAL BIOMARKERS • Protein based and cell based biomarkers- - apoptosis markers - angiogenesis markers - proliferation and invasion - metabolomics • Gene based biomarkers- - Aurora A kinase (AURKA) - FGFR3 - microsatellite loss of heterozygosity detection - DNA methylation - micro RNA 48 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  49. 49. APOPTOSIS MARKERS • Soluble Fas ( sFas) ➢isoforms are antiapoptotic proteins produced and released by BC cells. ➢Measurable by ELISA. ➢Independent predictor of BC recurrence • Clusterin ➢multifunctional secretory glycoprotein . ➢Measuable by ELISA. • Survivin ➢Antiapoptotic protein exclusively expressed by malignant epithelium. ➢Dot-blot technique ( bio-Dot assay). 49 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  50. 50. Angiogenesis markers- VEGF:- measured by ELISA in voided urine. Proliferation and invasion- Telomerase Hyaluronic acid Fibronectin CD44 antigen 50 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  51. 51. 51 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  52. 52. 52 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  53. 53. 53 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  54. 54. Key points for urinary biomarkers • Many urinary biomarkers are able to assess BC. • The Food and Drug Administration in the USA has approved Bladder Check (NMP22) and UroVysion for use in screening of bladder cancer • Combination of biomarkers seems to increase their performance. • Their clinical relevance is not obvious enough to enable their wide spread use. • Most of them have not reached quality criteria established by guidelines. 54 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  55. 55. CURRENT PRACTICE • MICROHEMATURIA - Addition of any current urine biomarkers does not preclude a cystoscopy and does not change management • GROSS HEMATURIA - Negative test also not preclude cystoscopy…1 • Currently used in combination with cystoscopy as a surveillance strategy for pt with H/O NMIBC… 55 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  56. 56. • There are certain situations where the marker is positive but no tumor is found on white light cystoscopy. • This phenomenon has been observed in UroVysion FISH test more predominantly and to moderate extent in cytology and to lesser extent in BTA test and NMP22 • a positive UroVysion FISH test even in the absence of confirmatory cystoscopical or cytological findings could predict disease recurrence in 35-63% of patients within the next 6-10 months. • If blue light cystoscopy was used in these situations of positive marker, ONE CAN DETECT A CANCER • this phenomenon of anticipatory positive test should be taken as an advantage, both in screening and surveillance. 56 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  57. 57. STAGING 57 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  58. 58. Definition of TNM Staging Primary tumor (T) Tx - Primary tumor cannot be assessed To - No evidence of primary tumor Ta - Non invasive papillary carcinoma Tis - Carcinoma in situ T1 - Tumor invades subepithelial connective tissue T2 - Tumor invades muscularis propria T2a - Tumor invades superficial muscularis propria T2b - Tumor invades deep muscularis propria 58 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  59. 59. T3 - Tumor invades peri vesical tissue T3a - Microscopically T3b - Macroscopically ( extravesical mass) T4 - Tumor invades any of the following ( prostatic stroma, seminal vesicles, uterus, vagina, pelvic & abd wall) T4a - Tumour invades prostatic stroma, uterus, vagina T4b – Tumour invades pelvic wall, abdominal wall 59 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  60. 60. Regional Lymph Nodes(N) • Nx - Lymph nodes cannot be assessed • N0 - No lymph node metastasis • N1 - Single regional lymph metastasis in true pelvis ( hypogastric, obturator, external iliac or presacral LN) • N2 – Multiple regional lymph metastasis in true pelvis ( hypogastric, obturator, external iliac or presacral LN) • N3 - Lymph node metastasis to common iliac lymph nodes 60 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  61. 61. Distant Metastasis ( M) • M0 – No distant metastasis • M1 - Distant metastasis • M1a- distant set of LN • M1b- spread to 1 or more distant organ (bone, liver, lung) 61 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  62. 62. STAGE STAGE GROUPING 0a Ta, N0, M0 0is Tis, N0, M0 1 T1, N0, M0 2 T2 a/b, N0, M0 3A T3a/b/ T4a, N0, M0 T1-4a, N1, M0 3B T1-T4a N2 N3 M0 4A T4b N0 M0 Any T , Any , M1a 4B Any T, Any N, M1b 62 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  63. 63. • Broadly speaking NMIBC comprises stage 0 and stage 1 • MI organ confined bladder cancer - stage 2 • MI locally advanced bladder cancer - stage 3 • Metastatic disease - stage 4 • NMIBC SUBDIVISION • Low risk- primary ( not recurrent ), low grade pappilary (Ta), solitary tumours < 3 cm • Intermediate risk – multiple/ recurrent large > 3 cm low grade Ta • High risk – any high grade histologic features ( i.e. CIS or T1) 63 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  64. 64. PROGNOSIS • Genetic instability - hallmark of invasive urothelial cancer, but specifically alterations of TP53, RB, and PTEN carry a very poor prognosis • Most significant prognostic factors – Grade , Depth of invasion ( stage) & Presence of CIS • Angio lymphatic invasion - poor prognostic sign • Proliferation markers, such as MIB-1 and PCNA found in high-grade tumors , associated with worse prognosis 64 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  65. 65. • Non muscle invasive - good prognosis with 5 yr survival rate of 82 – 100% • 5-year survival rate decreases with increasing stage, as follows: Ta, T1, CIS – 82-100% T2 – 63-83% T3a – 67-71% T3b – 17-57% T4 – 0-22% • Metastatic urothelial Cancer – poor prognosis with 5-10% survival 65 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.
  66. 66. THANK YOU 66 Dept of Urology, GRH and KMC, Chennai.

