Concept ,Case study and Literature Study

CONCEPT & CASE STUDY Architectural design
CONCEPT /ˈkɒnsɛpt/ noun an abstract idea. synonyms: idea, notion, conception, abstraction, conceptualization; More a plan ...
“ARCHITECTURE BEGINS WITH AN IDEA” PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 3
CONCEPTS Approach to a design problem. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 4
CONCEPTS When we think of an architectural concept, we think of an abstract idea, one that is unchanging throughout the de...
CONCEPTS 1. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS 2. ARTISTIC CONCEPTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 6
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS When a design has a logical purpose that solves a design problem. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 7
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS INTERLACE, OMA ARCHITECTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 8
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS INTERLACE, OMA ARCHITECTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 9
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS INTERLACE, OMA ARCHITECTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 10
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS BOSCO VERTICALE, STEFANO BOERI, GIOVANNI LA VARRA, GIANANDREA BARRECA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDAN...
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS BOSCO VERTICALE, STEFANO BOERI, GIOVANNI LA VARRA, GIANANDREA BARRECA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDAN...
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS BOSCO VERTICALE, STEFANO BOERI, GIOVANNI LA VARRA, GIANANDREA BARRECA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDAN...
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS POMPIDOU CENTER, AR. RICHARD ROGERS, AR. RENZO PIANO PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 14
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS POMPIDOU CENTER, AR. RICHARD ROGERS, AR. RENZO PIANO PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 15
FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS POMPIDOU CENTER, AR. RICHARD ROGERS, AR. RENZO PIANO PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 16
AESTHETICAL CONCEPTS When the designer relies on the other forms of art for inspiration. The best way to develop concepts ...
CITY OF ARTS AND SCIENCES, VALENCIA | AR. SANTIAGO CALATRAVA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 18
TURNING TORSO| AR. SANTIAGO CALATRAVA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 19
DANCING HOUSE| AR. FRANK GEHRY PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 20
SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE| AR. JØRN UTZON PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 21
SCHRODER HOUSE| AR. GERRIT RIETVELD PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 22
HOW TO DEVELOP CONCEPTS ? 1. Read the Design Brief. 2. Do the site analysis 3. Brainstorm 4. Use Bubble Diagrams, Zoning. ...
INSPIRATION FROM NATUREPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 24
INSPIRATION FROM NATUREPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 25
INSPIRATION FROM NATUREPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 26
INSPIRATION FROM FORMSPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 27
INSPIRATION FROM FORMSPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 28
INSPIRATION FROM FORMS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 29
INSPIRATION FROM OTHER ARCHITECTURE PROJECTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 30
CASE STUDY a process or record of research into the development of a particular person, group, or situation over a period ...
CASE STUDY A case study is an in-depth investigation of a single individual, group, incident, or community. Other ways inc...
LITERATURE CASE STUDY Before you start with your live case studies, first of all do a complete literature case study. Lite...
Concept ,Case study and Literature Study

How to come up with concept? what is concept? What is evolution?

Published in: Design
Concept ,Case study and Literature Study

  1. 1. CONCEPT & CASE STUDY Architectural design PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 1
  2. 2. CONCEPT /ˈkɒnsɛpt/ noun an abstract idea. synonyms: idea, notion, conception, abstraction, conceptualization; More a plan or intention. an idea or invention to help sell or publicize a commodity. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 2
  3. 3. “ARCHITECTURE BEGINS WITH AN IDEA” PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 3
  4. 4. CONCEPTS Approach to a design problem. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 4
  5. 5. CONCEPTS When we think of an architectural concept, we think of an abstract idea, one that is unchanging throughout the design process. This is not necessarily the case, a concept can be linked to many factors, and can evolve as the design grows. Architectural concepts are the designers way of responding to the design situation presented to them. They are a means of translating the non-physical design problem into the physical building product. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 5
  6. 6. CONCEPTS 1. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS 2. ARTISTIC CONCEPTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 6
  7. 7. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS When a design has a logical purpose that solves a design problem. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 7
  8. 8. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS INTERLACE, OMA ARCHITECTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 8
  9. 9. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS INTERLACE, OMA ARCHITECTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 9
  10. 10. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS INTERLACE, OMA ARCHITECTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 10
  11. 11. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS BOSCO VERTICALE, STEFANO BOERI, GIOVANNI LA VARRA, GIANANDREA BARRECA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 11
  12. 12. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS BOSCO VERTICALE, STEFANO BOERI, GIOVANNI LA VARRA, GIANANDREA BARRECA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 12
  13. 13. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS BOSCO VERTICALE, STEFANO BOERI, GIOVANNI LA VARRA, GIANANDREA BARRECA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 13
  14. 14. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS POMPIDOU CENTER, AR. RICHARD ROGERS, AR. RENZO PIANO PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 14
  15. 15. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS POMPIDOU CENTER, AR. RICHARD ROGERS, AR. RENZO PIANO PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 15
  16. 16. FUNCTIONAL CONCEPTS POMPIDOU CENTER, AR. RICHARD ROGERS, AR. RENZO PIANO PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 16
  17. 17. AESTHETICAL CONCEPTS When the designer relies on the other forms of art for inspiration. The best way to develop concepts is the combination of function and art. You can get inspired by paintings, movements, nature, rhythms, philosophies or history. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 17
  18. 18. CITY OF ARTS AND SCIENCES, VALENCIA | AR. SANTIAGO CALATRAVA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 18
  19. 19. TURNING TORSO| AR. SANTIAGO CALATRAVA PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 19
  20. 20. DANCING HOUSE| AR. FRANK GEHRY PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 20
  21. 21. SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE| AR. JØRN UTZON PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 21
  22. 22. SCHRODER HOUSE| AR. GERRIT RIETVELD PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 22
  23. 23. HOW TO DEVELOP CONCEPTS ? 1. Read the Design Brief. 2. Do the site analysis 3. Brainstorm 4. Use Bubble Diagrams, Zoning. 5. Understand the design requirements 6. Understand the spatial constrains. 7. Understand the budget. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 23
  24. 24. INSPIRATION FROM NATUREPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 24
  25. 25. INSPIRATION FROM NATUREPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 25
  26. 26. INSPIRATION FROM NATUREPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 26
  27. 27. INSPIRATION FROM FORMSPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 27
  28. 28. INSPIRATION FROM FORMSPRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 28
  29. 29. INSPIRATION FROM FORMS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 29
  30. 30. INSPIRATION FROM OTHER ARCHITECTURE PROJECTS PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 30
  31. 31. CASE STUDY a process or record of research into the development of a particular person, group, or situation over a period of time. a particular instance of something used or analyzed in order to illustrate a thesis or principle. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 31
  32. 32. CASE STUDY A case study is an in-depth investigation of a single individual, group, incident, or community. Other ways include experiments, surveys, or analysis of archival information. As the term Case Study suggests, it is the study of a particular case that is similar to your topic of design project. Doing a case study will help you understand the various aspects that you have to consider while designing. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 32
  33. 33. LITERATURE CASE STUDY Before you start with your live case studies, first of all do a complete literature case study. Literature case study consists of reading everything you can find on the subject. You can refer books in a library, use Google to look up research papers, check out Standard Code books and statutory laws or from technical journals. A literature case study would give you a vague idea about your topic. There will be various questions arising in your mind after you are done with your literature case study. To find the answers to those questions, you will have to go for live case studies. PRESENTATION BY AR.GEEVA CHANDANA | 33

