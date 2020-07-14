Theory of architecture unit 05

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE B.Arch, First Year THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 1
UNIT 05: PRINCIPLES OF ARCHITECTURE THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 2 Understanding fundament...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 3 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION & SCALE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 4 PRINCIPLE: MATERIAL PROPORTION
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 5 PRINCIPLE: STRUCTURAL PROPORTION CROWN HALL, AR. MIES VAN D...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 6 PRINCIPLE: MANUFACTURED PROPORTION
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 7 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION Whole Part
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 8 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION Whole Part • Proportion is the equali...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 9 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION Theories of Proportion: • Golden Sect...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 10 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : GOLDEN SECTION • The Golden Sectio...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 11 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : GOLDEN SECTION THE PARTHENON, ATHE...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 12 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : GOLDEN SECTION THE PARTHENON, ATHE...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 13 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER • To the Greeks an...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 14 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 15 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER TUSCAN ORDER
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 16 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER TUSCAN ORDER
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 17 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDERDORIC ORDER
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 18 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER IONIC ORDER
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 19 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDERCORINTHIAN ORDER
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 20 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : RENAISSANCE THEORIES S. MARIA NOVE...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 21 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : MODULAR MODULAR MAN, AR. LE CORBUS...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 22 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : KEN JAPANESE METHOD
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 23 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : ANTHROPOMETRY
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 24 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : ANTHROPOMETRY
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 25 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : ANTHROPOMETRY
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 26 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : ANTHROPOMETRY
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 27 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE While proportion pertains to...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 28 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 29 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 30 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 31 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 32 ORDERING PRINCIPLES • Balance • Symmetry/asymmetry • Rhyth...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 33 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE A state of equilibrium between contrast...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 34 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE • Balance is the concept of visual equi...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 35 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 36 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 37 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 38 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 39 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 40 PRINCIPLE: AXIS A line established by two points in space,...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 41 PRINCIPLE: AXIS DARWIN D. MARTIN HOUSE AND ESTATE, FRANK L...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 42 PRINCIPLE: AXIS TEMPLE OF AMUN AT KARNAK, EGYPT, C. 1500–3...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 43 PRINCIPLE: SYMMETRY The balanced distribution and arrangem...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 44 PRINCIPLE: SYMMETRY There are two fundamental types of sym...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 45 PRINCIPLE: RADIAL SYMMETRY GREAT STUPA AT SANCHI, INDIA, C...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 46 PRINCIPLE: BILATERAL SYMMETRY UNITY TEMPLE, OAK PARK, ILLI...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 47 PRINCIPLE: SYMMETRY CA D’ORO, VENICE, 1424–36, GIOVANNI AN...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 48 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY The articulation of the importance or...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 49 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY HIERARCHY BY SIZE HIERARCHY BY SHAPE ...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 50 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY VIEW OF FLORENCE ILLUSTRATING THE DOM...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 51 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY BUILDING, CHANDI...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 52 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY TOWN HALL, SEINÄJOKI, 1961-65, ALVAR ...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 53 PRINCIPLE: RHYTHM A unifying movement characterized by a p...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 54 PRINCIPLE: RHYTHM COLUMN DETAILS, NOTRE DAME LA GRANDE, PO...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 55 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION We tend to group elements in a rando...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 56 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION The simplest form of repetition is a...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 57 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION SIZE SHAPE DETAIL CHARACTERISTICS
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 58 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION JAMI MASJID, GULBARGA, INDIA, 1367
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 59 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION TYPICAL FLOOR PLAN, UNITÉ D’HABITATI...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 60 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION RAJARAJESHWARA TEMPLE, THANJAVUR, IN...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 61 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION JAIN TEMPLES AT MT. ABU, INDIA, 11TH...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 62 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION VICTORIAN FACADES FRONTING A SAN FRA...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 63 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION JEAN-MARIE TJIBAOU CULTURAL CENTER, ...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 64 PRINCIPLE: DATUM A line, plane, or volume that, by its con...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 65 PRINCIPLE: DATUM LINE PLANE VOLUME
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 66 PRINCIPLE: DATUM ARCADES UNIFY THE FACADES OF HOUSES PRAGU...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 67 PRINCIPLE: DATUM PIAZZA SAN MARCO, VENICE
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 68 PRINCIPLE: DATUM CENTRE LE CORBUSIER, ZURICH, 1963–67, LE ...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 69 PRINCIPLE: UNITY Unity Means Oneness And Indicates Harmony...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 70 PRINCIPLE: HARMONY The pleasing arrangement of parts or co...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 71 PRINCIPLE: HARMONY Harmony involves the selection/design o...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 72 PRINCIPLE: DOMINANCE / EMPHASIS Dominance means emphasis c...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 73 PRINCIPLE: DOMINANCE / EMPHASIS THE UNITED STATE CAPITAL W...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 74 PRINCIPLE: DOMINANCE / EMPHASIS RASHTRAPATHI BHAVAN, DELHI
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 75 PRINCIPLE: DOMINANCE / EMPHASIS VANKE PAVILION - MILAN EXP...
ASSIGNMENT: PRINCIPLES OF ARCHITECTURE BRIEF: To make visual compositions using any five principles of architecture: Symme...
THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 77
  1. 1. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE B.Arch, First Year THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 1
  2. 2. UNIT 05: PRINCIPLES OF ARCHITECTURE THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 2 Understanding fundamental principles such as proportion, scale, balance, symmetry/asymmetry, rhythm, axis, hierarchy, datum, unity, harmony, dominance, climax – Movement with reference to the architectural form and space – detailed study of relationship between architectural form and circulation – Types of circulation – Building approach and entrance, path configuration and form, path space relationship, orientation.
  3. 3. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 3 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION & SCALE
  4. 4. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 4 PRINCIPLE: MATERIAL PROPORTION
  5. 5. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 5 PRINCIPLE: STRUCTURAL PROPORTION CROWN HALL, AR. MIES VAN DER ROHE
  6. 6. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 6 PRINCIPLE: MANUFACTURED PROPORTION
  7. 7. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 7 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION Whole Part
  8. 8. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 8 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION Whole Part • Proportion is the equality between two ratios in which the first of the four terms divided by the second equals the third divided by the fourth.
  9. 9. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 9 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION Theories of Proportion: • Golden Section • Classical Orders • Renaissance Theories • Modulor • Ken • Anthropometry • Scale
  10. 10. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 10 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : GOLDEN SECTION • The Golden Section can be defined as the ratio between two sections of a line, or the two dimensions of a plane figure, in which the lesser of the two is to the greater as the greater is to the sum of both. • It can be expressed algebraically by the equation of two ratios:
  11. 11. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 11 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : GOLDEN SECTION THE PARTHENON, ATHENS
  12. 12. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 12 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : GOLDEN SECTION THE PARTHENON, ATHENS
  13. 13. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 13 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER • To the Greeks and Romans of classical antiquity, the Orders represented in their proportioning of elements the perfect expression of beauty and harmony. • The basic unit of dimension was the diameter of the column. • From this module were derived the dimensions of the shaft, the capital, as well as the pedestal below and the entablature above, down to the smallest detail.
  14. 14. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 14 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER
  15. 15. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 15 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER TUSCAN ORDER
  16. 16. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 16 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER TUSCAN ORDER
  17. 17. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 17 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDERDORIC ORDER
  18. 18. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 18 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDER IONIC ORDER
  19. 19. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 19 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : CLASSICAL ORDERCORINTHIAN ORDER
  20. 20. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 20 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : RENAISSANCE THEORIES S. MARIA NOVELLA, FLORENCE, ITALY.
  21. 21. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 21 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : MODULAR MODULAR MAN, AR. LE CORBUSIER
  22. 22. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 22 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : KEN JAPANESE METHOD
  23. 23. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 23 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : ANTHROPOMETRY
  24. 24. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 24 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : ANTHROPOMETRY
  25. 25. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 25 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : ANTHROPOMETRY
  26. 26. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 26 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : ANTHROPOMETRY
  27. 27. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 27 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE While proportion pertains to an ordered set of mathematical relationships among the dimensions of a form or space, scale refers to how we perceive or judge the size of something in relation to something else. In dealing with the issue of scale, therefore, we are always comparing one thing to another.
  28. 28. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 28 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE
  29. 29. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 29 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE
  30. 30. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 30 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE
  31. 31. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 31 PRINCIPLE: PROPORTION : SCALE
  32. 32. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 32 ORDERING PRINCIPLES • Balance • Symmetry/asymmetry • Rhythm • Axis • Hierarchy • Datum • Unity • Harmony • Dominance • Climax • Movement
  33. 33. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 33 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE A state of equilibrium between contrasting, opposing, or interacting elements. Also, the pleasing or harmonious arrangement or proportion of parts or elements in a design or composition.
  34. 34. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 34 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE • Balance is the concept of visual equilibrium, and relates to our physical sense of balance. • Successful compositions achieve balance in one of two ways: symmetrically or asymmetrically.
  35. 35. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 35 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
  36. 36. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 36 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
  37. 37. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 37 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
  38. 38. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 38 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
  39. 39. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 39 PRINCIPLE: BALANCE
  40. 40. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 40 PRINCIPLE: AXIS A line established by two points in space, about which forms and spaces can be arranged in a symmetrical or balanced manner. An axis can also be established simply by a symmetrical arrangement of forms and spaces.
  41. 41. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 41 PRINCIPLE: AXIS DARWIN D. MARTIN HOUSE AND ESTATE, FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT
  42. 42. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 42 PRINCIPLE: AXIS TEMPLE OF AMUN AT KARNAK, EGYPT, C. 1500–323 B.C.
  43. 43. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 43 PRINCIPLE: SYMMETRY The balanced distribution and arrangement of equivalent forms and spaces on opposite sides of a dividing line or plane, or about a center or axis.
  44. 44. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 44 PRINCIPLE: SYMMETRY There are two fundamental types of symmetry: 1. Bilateral symmetry refers to the balanced arrangement of similar or equivalent elements on opposite sides of a median axis so that only one plane can divide the whole into essentially identical halves. 2. Radial symmetry refers to the balanced arrangement of similar, radiating elements such that the composition can be divided into similar halves by passing a plane at any angle around a center point or along a central axis.
  45. 45. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 45 PRINCIPLE: RADIAL SYMMETRY GREAT STUPA AT SANCHI, INDIA, C. 100 B.C.
  46. 46. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 46 PRINCIPLE: BILATERAL SYMMETRY UNITY TEMPLE, OAK PARK, ILLINOIS, 1905–7, FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT
  47. 47. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 47 PRINCIPLE: SYMMETRY CA D’ORO, VENICE, 1424–36, GIOVANNI AND BARTOLOMEO BUON
  48. 48. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 48 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY The articulation of the importance or significance of a form or space by its size, shape, or placement relative to the other forms and spaces of the organization. This visual emphasis can be achieved by endowing a form or shape with: • exceptional size • a unique shape • a strategic location
  49. 49. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 49 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY HIERARCHY BY SIZE HIERARCHY BY SHAPE HIERARCHY BY PLACEMENT
  50. 50. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 50 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY VIEW OF FLORENCE ILLUSTRATING THE DOMINANCE OF THE CATHEDRAL OVER THE URBAN LANDSCAPE
  51. 51. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 51 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY BUILDING, CHANDIGARH, INDIA, 1956–59, LE CORBUSIER
  52. 52. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 52 PRINCIPLE: HIERARCHY TOWN HALL, SEINÄJOKI, 1961-65, ALVAR AALTO
  53. 53. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 53 PRINCIPLE: RHYTHM A unifying movement characterized by a patterned repetition or alternation of formal elements or motifs in the same or a modified form. Rhythm refers to any movement characterized by a patterned recurrence of elements or motifs at regular or irregular intervals.
  54. 54. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 54 PRINCIPLE: RHYTHM COLUMN DETAILS, NOTRE DAME LA GRANDE, POITIERS, FRANCE, 1130–45
  55. 55. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 55 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION We tend to group elements in a random composition according to: • their closeness or proximity to one another • the visual characteristics they share in common The principle of repetition utilizes both of these concepts of visual perception to order recurring elements in a composition.
  56. 56. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 56 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION The simplest form of repetition is a linear pattern of redundant elements. Elements need not be perfectly identical, however, to be grouped in a repetitive fashion.
  57. 57. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 57 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION SIZE SHAPE DETAIL CHARACTERISTICS
  58. 58. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 58 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION JAMI MASJID, GULBARGA, INDIA, 1367
  59. 59. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 59 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION TYPICAL FLOOR PLAN, UNITÉ D’HABITATION, MARSEILLES, 1946–52, LE CORBUSIER
  60. 60. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 60 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION RAJARAJESHWARA TEMPLE, THANJAVUR, INDIA, LATE 10TH CENTURY
  61. 61. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 61 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION JAIN TEMPLES AT MT. ABU, INDIA, 11TH–16TH CENTURIES
  62. 62. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 62 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION VICTORIAN FACADES FRONTING A SAN FRANCISCO STREET
  63. 63. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 63 PRINCIPLE: REPETITION JEAN-MARIE TJIBAOU CULTURAL CENTER, AR. RENZO PIANO
  64. 64. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 64 PRINCIPLE: DATUM A line, plane, or volume that, by its continuity and regularity, serves to gather, measure, and organize a pattern of forms and spaces. A datum refers to a line, plane, or volume of reference to which other elements in a composition can relate. It organizes a random pattern of elements through its regularity, continuity, and constant presence.
  65. 65. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 65 PRINCIPLE: DATUM LINE PLANE VOLUME
  66. 66. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 66 PRINCIPLE: DATUM ARCADES UNIFY THE FACADES OF HOUSES PRAGUE, CZECHOSLOVAKIA.
  67. 67. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 67 PRINCIPLE: DATUM PIAZZA SAN MARCO, VENICE
  68. 68. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 68 PRINCIPLE: DATUM CENTRE LE CORBUSIER, ZURICH, 1963–67, LE CORBUSIER
  69. 69. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 69 PRINCIPLE: UNITY Unity Means Oneness And Indicates Harmony Among The Different Building Elements. It Imparts Coherence Of The Parts And Integrity Of The Whole. A dominating mass placed at central or at a convenient place to makes it a point of importance and destroy the duality or competition. UNITY PALACE, AR. OLIVIER-CLÉMENT CACOUB
  70. 70. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 70 PRINCIPLE: HARMONY The pleasing arrangement of parts or combination of parts in a composition. (belonging of one thing to other) Harmony can be achieved: • Harmony between building and site • Harmony between a building and surrounding structures • Harmony between different part of the same building FALLING WATER, AR. FRANK LLOYD WRIGHT Harmony between building and site
  71. 71. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 71 PRINCIPLE: HARMONY Harmony involves the selection/design of elements that share a common trait, however, Harmony becomes monotony without Variety. The repetition of design element like colour texture , shape and form is one of the easiest way to achieve Harmony. PARTHENON, GREECE
  72. 72. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 72 PRINCIPLE: DOMINANCE / EMPHASIS Dominance means emphasis certain part of the building or highlight certain parts in the building. This creates visual interest and focus in the composition. Dominance can be achieved, By contrast By Massing By ornamentation By colour By positioning
  73. 73. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 73 PRINCIPLE: DOMINANCE / EMPHASIS THE UNITED STATE CAPITAL WASHINGTON
  74. 74. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 74 PRINCIPLE: DOMINANCE / EMPHASIS RASHTRAPATHI BHAVAN, DELHI
  75. 75. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 75 PRINCIPLE: DOMINANCE / EMPHASIS VANKE PAVILION - MILAN EXPO 2015, AR. DANIEL LIBESKIND
  76. 76. ASSIGNMENT: PRINCIPLES OF ARCHITECTURE BRIEF: To make visual compositions using any five principles of architecture: Symmetry, Asymmetry, Rhythm, Hierarchy, Emphasis, Harmony, Unity, Balance, Movement, Scale and Proportion. EXERCISE OUTCOME: This exercise aims to make the student understand the principles of architecture. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 76
  77. 77. THEORY OF ARCHITECTURE | PRESENTATION BY: AR. GEEVA CHANDANA 77

