МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ДВНЗ «КИЇВСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЕКОНОМІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ ІМЕНІ ВАДИМА ГЕТЬМАНА» КАФЕДРА СТ...
АКТУАЛЬНІСТЬ. ПОДІЇ, ЩО ВІДБУВАЮТЬСЯ У СВІТОВІЙ ЕКОНОМІЦІ Є ЗАКОНОМІРНИМИ РЕЗУЛЬТАТАМИ ЗАГОСТРЕННЯ КОНКУРЕНЦІЇ ГЛОБАЛЬНИХ ...
Стартап – це компанія, тимчасова структура, що розробляє бізнес- модель нової ідеї, яка не поки не існує, та реалізується ...
ОСОБЛИВОСТІ СТАРТАПУ Молодий вік компанії Інноваційна ідея Слабка фінансова та ринкова позиції Швидкий вхід на ринок Швидк...
ПРИЧИНИ ПРОВАЛУ СТАРТАПУ Top 20 Reasons Startups Fail [Електронний ресурс] // CBinsights. – 2015. – Режим доступу до ресур...
ПІДХІД МАЙКЛА РАППА Michael R. Business Model On The Wed [Електронний ресурс] / Rappa Michael. – 2006. – Режим доступу до ...
ПІДХІД СТІВА БЛАНКА ТА БОБА ДОРФА http://bizmodelgu.ru/page/3/
ЕРІК РІС “LEAN STARTUP” https://sk.ru/news/reading/b/advisorblog/archive/2012/11/25/lean-startup-i-s-chem-ego-edyat.aspx
МАРК ДЖОНСОН “ЗАХОПЛЕННЯ ЧИСТОГО ПРОСТОРУ” http://avmertens.typepad.com/blog/2013/01/8-%D0%BC%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B...
ПІДХІД ГЕНРІ ЧЕСБОРО http://avmertens.typepad.com/blog/2013/01/8-%D0%BC%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%B9-%D0%B4%D0%BB%D...
Висновки. Методів щодо побудови бізнес-моделі стартапів існує багато. Проте не варто забувати, що це не звичайна бізнес-мо...
Дякую за увагу!!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Boyarchuk

38 views

Published on

METHODICAL APPROACHES TO FORMING STARTUPS BUSINESS MODEL

Published in: Business
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
38
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Boyarchuk

  1. 1. МІНІСТЕРСТВО ОСВІТИ І НАУКИ УКРАЇНИ ДВНЗ «КИЇВСЬКИЙ НАЦІОНАЛЬНИЙ ЕКОНОМІЧНИЙ УНІВЕРСИТЕТ ІМЕНІ ВАДИМА ГЕТЬМАНА» КАФЕДРА СТРАТЕГІЇ ПІДПРИЄМСТВ МЕТОДИЧНІ ПІДХОДИ ДО ФОРМУВАННЯ БІЗНЕС-МОДЕЛІ СТАРТАПУ Виконала: Студентка 2 курсу, ФЕтаУ, спец. 6504, 205 група Боярчук М. І. Викладач: к.е.н., доцент Гребешкова О. М.
  2. 2. АКТУАЛЬНІСТЬ. ПОДІЇ, ЩО ВІДБУВАЮТЬСЯ У СВІТОВІЙ ЕКОНОМІЦІ Є ЗАКОНОМІРНИМИ РЕЗУЛЬТАТАМИ ЗАГОСТРЕННЯ КОНКУРЕНЦІЇ ГЛОБАЛЬНИХ МАСШТАБІВ. ТОМУ РОЗВИТОК МАЛИХ ІННОВАЦІЙНИХ КОМПАНІЙ ВПЛИВАЄ НА ДОСЯГНЕННЯ ЗБАЛАНСУВАННЯ ЕКОНОМІКИ. ТАКИЙ ВПЛИВ МАЛИХ ІННОВАЦІЙНИХ КОМПАНІЙ ВИКЛИКАВ ІНТЕРЕС ДО МОДЕЛІ ПОБУДОВИ СТАРТАПІВ. ПОСТАНОВКА ПРОБЛЕМИ. МЕТОЮ ДОСЛІДЖЕННЯ Є ВИЯВЛЕННЯ ОСОБЛИВОСТЕЙ ТА УЗАГАЛЬНЕННЯ МЕТОДИЧНИХ ПІДХОДІВ ДО ФОРМУВАННЯ БІЗНЕС-МОДЕЛІ СТАРТАПУ.
  3. 3. Стартап – це компанія, тимчасова структура, що розробляє бізнес- модель нової ідеї, яка не поки не існує, та реалізується за умов високої невизначеності.
  4. 4. ОСОБЛИВОСТІ СТАРТАПУ Молодий вік компанії Інноваційна ідея Слабка фінансова та ринкова позиції Швидкий вхід на ринок Швидке зростання
  5. 5. ПРИЧИНИ ПРОВАЛУ СТАРТАПУ Top 20 Reasons Startups Fail [Електронний ресурс] // CBinsights. – 2015. – Режим доступу до ресурсу: https://www.cbinsights.com/research-reports/The-20- Reasons-Startups-Fail.pdf
  6. 6. ПІДХІД МАЙКЛА РАППА Michael R. Business Model On The Wed [Електронний ресурс] / Rappa Michael. – 2006. – Режим доступу до ресурсу: https://www.usj.edu.lb/moodle/stephane.bazan/e-marketing/businessmodels.pdf.
  7. 7. ПІДХІД СТІВА БЛАНКА ТА БОБА ДОРФА http://bizmodelgu.ru/page/3/
  8. 8. ЕРІК РІС “LEAN STARTUP” https://sk.ru/news/reading/b/advisorblog/archive/2012/11/25/lean-startup-i-s-chem-ego-edyat.aspx
  9. 9. МАРК ДЖОНСОН “ЗАХОПЛЕННЯ ЧИСТОГО ПРОСТОРУ” http://avmertens.typepad.com/blog/2013/01/8-%D0%BC%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%B9- %D0%B4%D0%BB%D1%8F-%D0%B1%D0%B8%D0%B7%D0%BD%D0%B5%D1%81- %D0%BC%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B8%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%8F.html
  10. 10. ПІДХІД ГЕНРІ ЧЕСБОРО http://avmertens.typepad.com/blog/2013/01/8-%D0%BC%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B5%D0%B9-%D0%B4%D0%BB%D1%8F- %D0%B1%D0%B8%D0%B7%D0%BD%D0%B5%D1%81- %D0%BC%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BB%D0%B8%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%8F.html
  11. 11. Висновки. Методів щодо побудови бізнес-моделі стартапів існує багато. Проте не варто забувати, що це не звичайна бізнес-модель: • інноватор входить на новий ще неіснуючий ринок, • завжди існує ризик, • недостатність фінансів, • несформована команда, • відсутність аналізу потреб споживачі, • створюється цінність, яка є гнучкою, підлаштовується під вимогу споживачів. Саме ці складові є особливостями стартапів, які врахували вище зазначені науковці та запропонували свої бізнес-моделі для інноваційних ідей.
  12. 12. Дякую за увагу!!!

×