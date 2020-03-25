Soluciones Chromalox

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl CALEFACTORES DE CONFORT TERMOVENTILADORES DRA SDRA HVH LUH UB HF FICHA TÉCNICA •102,360 to 204,720 BTUH •480 or 600 Volts, Three Phase •Built-in Controls •High Temperature Heater •Use with Flexible Duct •2.6 - 50 kW •8,900 – 170,600 Btuh •208, 240, 277, 480, and 600 volt •1 or 3 phase •Vertical or Horizontal Airflow •Wall or Ceiling Mounted Configurations •CSA Certified to US and Canadian Standards •CE Certified to European Standards •2.6 - 45 kW •8,900 - 153,000 Btuh •208, 240, 277, 480 and 600 Volt •1 or 3 Phase •Wall or Ceiling Mounted Configurations •Third-party certifications: UL Listed, CSA •2 - 50 kW •6,820 - 170,600 Btuh •120, 208, 240, 277, 480 and 550 Volt •1 or 3 Phase •Wall or Ceiling Mounted •Configurations •UL Listed Portable Blower Heater •7, 10, 15, and 30kW Versions Available •208 to 600V Single and 3PHV •Heavy Duty Inflatable Tires •Heavy Gauge Sheet Metal Frame FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA Portable High Temperature Blower Heater Portable Spot Industrial Salamander Blower Heater Horizontal or Vertical Discharge Fan Forced Unit Heater High Capacity Horizontal Blower Heater Horizontal Blower Heater •AC and DC Rated Models
  2. 2. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl CALEFACTORES DE CONFORT RADIANTES STAR-F STAR-P FICHA TÉCNICA •Portable/Factory Assembled •ChromaStar Accessories •2 to 13.5 kW •6,824 to 46,062 BTU/Hr •208, 240, 277, 480, and 600 Volts •Single or 3 Phase - Most Models Field Convertible •Fixed Overhead - Convertible to Portable •ChromaStar Accesories Portable
  3. 3. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl CALEFACTORES DE INMERSIÓN FLANGE TM TMO TMO TMO TMO-3 TMS FICHA TÉCNICA •UL/CSA Certification •3 - 5" 150 Lb. Carbon Steel Flange •Steel Sheath Elements and Steel Thermowell •6.5 W/In² •1.2 - 8.4 kW •240 and 480 Volt, Three Phase •General Purpose, Moisture Resistant or Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosures •Third-party certifications: UL Recognized, CSA, cCSAus •UL/CSA Certification •3 - 5" 150 Lb. Carbon Steel Flange •Steel Sheath Elements and Steel Thermowell •6.5 W/In² •1.2 - 8.4 kW •240 and 480 Volt, Three Phase •General Purpose, Moisture Resistant or Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosures •Third-party certifications: UL Recognized, CSA, cCSAus •UL/CSA Certification •3 - 5" 150 Lb. Carbon Steel Flange •Steel Sheath Elements and Steel Thermowell •6.5 W/In² •1.2 - 8.4 kW •240 and 480 Volt, Three Phase •General Purpose, Moisture Resistant or Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosures •Third-party certifications: UL Recognized, CSA, cCSAus •UL/CSA Certification •3 - 8" 150 Lb. Carbon Steel Flange •Steel Sheath Elements •Steel Thermowell •15 W/In2 •3 - 45 kW •240 and 480 Volt, 1 & 3 Phase •General Purpose, Moisture Resistant or Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosures •Third-party certifications: UL Recognized, CSA, cCSAus Corrosive Solutions •UL/CSA Certification •3 - 14" 150 Lb. Carbon Steel Flange •Copper Sheath Elements •Copper Thermowell •45 W/In2 •6 - 350 kW •240 and 480 Volt, 1 & 3 Phase •General Purpose, Moisture Resistant or Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosures FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA Oil – Light Weight Water - Clean Oil – Medium Weight Oil – Medium Weight Oil – Heavy Weight •UL/CSA Certification •3 - 8" 150 Lb. Carbon Steel Flange •Stainless Steel Sheath Elements •Stainless Steel Thermowell •23 W/In² •3 - 50 kW •240 and 480 Volt, 1 & 3 Phase •General Purpose, Moisture Resistant or Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosure •Third-party certifications: UL Listed, CSA, cCSAus
  4. 4. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl CALEFACTORES DE INMERSIÓN ROSCADOS ARMT-2 ARMTO-2 MTI-3 FICHA TÉCNICA •2" NPT Steel Screw Plug •Steel Sheath Elements •15 - 26 W/In² •1.5 - 6 kW •Integral Thermostat (DPST) •120, 208, 240 and 480 Volt, Single Phase •General Purpose or Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosure •2-1/2" NPT Stainless Steel Screw Plug •INCOLOY® Sheath Elements •High Watt Density (46 - 53 W/In²) •3 - 18 kW •Without Thermostat •240 and 480 Volt, Three Phase •General Purpose, Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosure or Moisture Resistant •2" NPT Brass Screw Plug •Copper Sheath Elements •High Watt Density (46 - 53 W/In²) •1.5 - 15 kW •Integral Thermostat (DPST) •120, 208, 240 and 480 Volt, Single Phase •General Purpose Terminal Enclosure FICHA TÉCNICA FICHA TÉCNICA Oil – Light and Medium Weight Water - Clean Corrosive Solution •2.5" NPT Steel Screw Plug •Steel Sheath Elements •6 - 8 W/In² •0.5 - 3 kW •Without Thermostat •120, 208, 240, and 480 Volt, 1 & 3 Phase •General Purpose, Moisture Resistant/Explosion Resistant Terminal Enclosure or Moisture Resistant FICHA TÉCNICA Oil - Heavy Weight ARMTO-3
  5. 5. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl SISTEMAS HEAT TRACING •Cable Calefactor •Conexión de poder •Sellos finales •Control •Sensor •Accesorios
  6. 6. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl HEATING CABLE CHROMALOX • SRL - SR Low Temp • HSRL - Div.1 SRL • SRP - SR Process • SRM/E - SR Medium Temp • HSRM - Div.1 SRM/E • SRF - SR Freeze Protection • SRF-RG - SR Roof and Gutter • HWM - Hot Water Maintenance • SRH - SR High Temp (R&D) • THERMWIRE • CWM - Constant Wattage Medium Temp • SLL - Series Long Line • MI - Mineral Insulated • TUBE BUNDLE SR Self Regulating Cable CONSTANT WATTAGE
  7. 7. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl HEAT TRACER SRL SRM/E Self-Regulating Low Temperature Self-Regulating Medium Temperature SRM/E Catalog Page DL Accessories Catalog Page U Series Accessories Catalog Page SRL Catalog Page DL Accessories Catalog Page U Series Accessories Catalog Page MI Mineral Insulated High Temperature MI Catalog Page MI Accessories Catalog Page
  8. 8. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl HEATING CABLE CONNECTION KITS DL MI U HL EL MAS INFORMACIÓN MÁS INFORMACIÓN MÁS INFORMACIÓN MÁS INFORMACIÓN MÁS INFORMACIÓN Use with: SRL, SRP, SRM/E, CWM, SRF, HWM Use with: SRL, SRP, SRM/E, CWM, SRF Use with: HSRL and HSRM Use with: MI Use with: SRL, SRM/E, CWM, SRF Series Connection Kits
  9. 9. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl HEAT TRACER PARA LOSAS VER GUÍA DE DISEÑO FPAS Freeze Protection SSK Junction Box PJB Rain - Tight Line-Sensing Heat Trace Panel Connection Kit Junction Box Thermostat THR Controls & Accesories
  10. 10. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl HEAT TRACER PARA LOSAS SNOW MELT MATS Snow Melt Mats and System Controls •Operating Voltage: 240V •Output Rating: ± 50 W/ft2 •Mat Width 2’ (.61m) •Range of Lengths from 15’ (4.57m) up to 60’ (18.28m) •Energy Efficient Dual Conductor Heating Cable •Rated to a Maximum Temperatura of 464°F (240°C) •Cold Lead Length 16.4’ (.164m) •For Other Voltages, Lengths or Widths, Please Consult Factory FICHA TÉCNICA Applicationsfor SnowMeltMats Stairs Walkways Driveways
  11. 11. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl HEAT TRACER PARA TECHOS SRF-RG Self-Regulating Roof & Gutter •Roof and Gutter De-Icing •Fast, Easy Installation •Cut to Length •Approximate Size 3/8”W x 1/8” •Minimum Bend Radius 1-1/8” Roof & Gutter Accesories RCK-1 & RDK-1 Mounting Kits RG-EK-1 End Seal Kit RG-PK-1 Power Connection Kit RG-SK-1 Splice Kit
  12. 12. Safe Energy, Av. México 1199, Recoleta, Santiago - fono:(56-2) 2621 6006 web: www.safe-energy.cl ¿POR QUÉ NOS DEBES ELEGIR?  Somos una empresa pequeña pero trabajamos con los grandes  Los mejores productos del mercado  Los mejores Servicios  Los mejores precios del mercado  Certificados CONTRA INCENDIO PROTECCIÓN ACÚSTICA PROTECCIÓN TÉRMICA Fernando Otaegui Gerente de Ventas fotaegui@safe-energy.cl www.safe-Energy.cl Jorge de Leon Sub Gerente ventas industriales jdeleon@safe-energy.cl +562 26216006

