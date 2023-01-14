Successfully reported this slideshow.
POLITICAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL HISTORY OF PAKISTAN 1947-1958 2222.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
POLITICAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL HISTORY OF PAKISTAN 1947-1958 2222.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
POLITICAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL HISTORY OF PAKISTAN 1947-1958 2222.pptx

  1. 1. POLITICAL AND CONSTITUTIONAL HISTORY OF PAKISTAN 1947- 1958 MADE BY: HADIA NAJEEB
  2. 2. Prime ministers of Pakistan 1947-1958  1st prime minister 2nd prime minister 3rd prime minister  Liaquat Ali Khan Sir Khawaja Nizammuddin M. Ali Bogra
  3. 3.  4th prime minister 5th prime minister  Ch. Mohammed Ali Mr. Hussain ShaheedSuharwardi
  4. 4. GOVERNOR GENERAL OF PAKISTAN 1947- 1958 1st governor general 2nd governor general 3rd governor general  Quaid-e-Azam Khawaja Nazimuddin Ghulam Muhammad 
  5. 5. Governor general of Pakistan 1947-1958  4th governor genral General Iskandar mirza
  6. 6. MAJOR POLICIES ADOPTED BY GOVT. 1947-1953  Exploration and friendship with all.  Relationship with Afghanistan.  Relationships with Muslims countries.  Relations with USA and USSR.  Security Imperative.  Education in both urban and rural area.  Relation with India.
  7. 7. MAJOR ISSUES IN PAKISTAN IN THIS ERA  EARLY PROBLEMS  RATIO AND REFUGEES  DIVISSION OF ASSETS  THE KASHMIR WAR  THE INDUS WATER DISPUTE
  8. 8. EARLY PROBLEMS  NO INFRASTRUCTURE: At the time of independent Pakistan have no infrastructure.  No established capital: capital city was not established Karachi was like a tend compare to the splendor of new Delhi.  Political difficulty: Sindh resented Karachi as the separate from provinces. The Sindh Muslim league become an opposition party.
  9. 9. RIOTS AND REFUGEES  The riots were started by the Rashtriya Sewam Seyak Sang(RSS).  Approximately 6,600,000 Muslims reached Pakistan from India. 5,200,000 came from east Punjab including the prickly stats 500,000 died or were abduct. From Pakistan 5,500,000 Hindus and Sikhs migrated this resulted in an increases in population of Pakistan by 100,000.
  10. 10. DIVISION OF ASSESTS  British commander in chief of India field marshal Auchinleck.  After much dispute decided that Pakistan would recieive rupees 750 million in financial assest but it was not transfer to Pakistan.  Nehru insisted that money would be used against India in ongoing Kashmir war.  The Nizam of Hyderabad send check for a large amount byt Nehru did not allow it to be in cashed.
  11. 11. THE KASHMIR WAR  In October 1947, the war of Kashmir had began in earnest.  On October 27, 1947, India began to airlift her troops to siri nagr and launch a full scale attack on the tribesmen.  Nehru had publically reversed the principal of partition by occupying Junagadh and then Kashmir-assuming Pakistan would not survive.
  12. 12. THE INDUS WATER DISPUTE  India cut of the water of Pakistan in breach of arbitral tribunals recommendation.  India got the Ferozepur headwork controlling the Ravi river.  In 1960, Nehru came to Karachi to sign a world bank agreement on flow of water to Pakistan.
  13. 13. OBJECTIVE RESOLUTION  The first prime minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali khan presented the objective resolution in the first constituent assembly on 7march,1949, which was passed on march 12th 1949. o SILENT FEAUTURES OF OBJECTIVE RESOLOUTION: o SOVEREGINTY OF ALLAH: Sovereignty belong to Allah alone. o ISLAMIC DEMOCRACY: Islamic democracy will be exercised in the state. o ISLAMIC PRINCIPALS: The Islamic principal of democracy ,freedom ,equality , tolerance and social justice shall fully followed.
  14. 14. SILENT FEATURES OF PAKISTAN 1956,62,73 SILENT FEATURES SILENT FEATURES SILENT FEATURES
  15. 15. SILENT FEATURES OF PAKISTAN CONSITITUTION 1956: The first constitution of Pakistan was made in 1956. following are the silent features of constitution of 1956: 1. Written constitution 8. fundamental rights 2. Preamble 9. unicameralism 3. Partly rigid partly flexible 10. judicial review 4. Islamic republic 11. Islamic provision 5. Parliamentary form of government 12. national languages 6. Federalism 13. independence of judiciary 7. Checks and balances 14. three list relating to the distribution of power
  16. 16. SILENT FEATURES OF PAKISTAN CONSITITUTION OF 1962: The second constitution of Pakistan was made in 1962. following are the silent features of the constitution. 1. Written constitution 8. provincial legislature 2. Rigid constitution 9. power of president 3. Federal system 10. restriction to the president 4. Presidential form of government 11. Islamic law 5. Unicameral legislature 12. fundamental rights 6. Indirect method of election 13. role of judiciary 7. Provincial government 14. language
  17. 17. SILENT FEATURES OF CONSITITUTION OF 1973: The third and present constitution was made in 1973 and it is following till now. The following are the silent features of constitution. 1. Written constitution 2. Federal constitution 3. Parliamentary form of government 4. Bicameral legislature 5. Rigid constitution 6. Fundamental rights 7. National language
  18. 18. THANK YOU 

