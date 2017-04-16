‫الرحيم‬ ‫الرحمن‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫بسم‬ ‫وحلولها‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أعطال‬ ‫إعداد‬/‫خليل‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الفتاح‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫الدين‬ ‫عصام‬ ‫الدكتور‬...
أعطال الكمبيوتر

أعطال الكمبيوتر

  1. 1. ‫الرحيم‬ ‫الرحمن‬ ‫هللا‬ ‫بسم‬ ‫وحلولها‬ ‫الكمبيوتر‬ ‫أعطال‬ ‫إعداد‬/‫خليل‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الفتاح‬ ‫عبد‬ ‫الدين‬ ‫عصام‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫األستاذ‬ ‫عناية‬/‫صادق‬ ‫عالء‬
  2. 2. •‫األم‬ ‫اللوحة‬ ‫أعطال‬(Mother board) ‫اللوحة‬ ‫استبدال‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫على‬ ‫بيانات‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫عدم‬. •‫السبب‬:‫الشاش‬ ‫كرت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالرام‬ ‫عالقة‬ ‫له‬ ‫السبب‬ ‫يكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫اذا‬‫او‬ ‫ة‬ ‫األم‬ ‫اللوحة‬ ‫من‬ ‫فيكون‬ ‫المعالج‬. •‫الصيانة‬:‫اللوحة‬ ‫استبدال‬. ‫اللوحة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المدمجة‬ ‫الكروت‬ ‫في‬ ‫خاصة‬ ‫أعطال‬ ‫ظهور‬. •‫السبب‬:‫الكروت‬ ‫أحد‬ ‫في‬ ‫عطل‬. •‫الصيانة‬:‫هذه‬ ‫اللوحة‬ ‫تتح‬ ‫لم‬ ‫واذا‬ ‫وإستبداله‬ ‫الكرت‬ ‫إلغاء‬ ‫إستبدالها‬ ‫فيجب‬ ‫الميزة‬.
  3. 3. ‫أ‬‫عطال‬‫المعالج‬ •‫المعالج‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫سليمة‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫يعمل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الحاسب‬. •‫السبب‬:‫المعالج‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫عدم‬. •‫الصيانة‬:‫تركيبها‬ ‫واعادة‬ ‫البطارية‬ ‫فك‬Setup. •‫المعالج‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫اصوات‬ ‫سماع‬. •‫السبب‬:‫المعالج‬ ‫في‬ ‫عطل‬. •‫الصيانة‬:‫المعالج‬ ‫استبدال‬. •‫من‬ ‫التاكد‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫على‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫عدم‬‫ك‬ ‫صالحية‬‫رت‬ ‫المؤقتة‬ ‫والذاكرة‬ ‫الشاشة‬. •‫السبب‬:‫المعالج‬ ‫في‬ ‫عطل‬. •‫الصيانة‬:‫المعالج‬ ‫استبدال‬.
  4. 4. ‫الذاكرة‬ ‫أعطال‬ (1‫الرام‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫على‬ ‫شيء‬ ‫يظهر‬ ‫ال‬.‫السبب‬:‫الشا‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫يكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫اذا‬‫يكون‬ ‫شة‬ ‫الرام‬ ‫من‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫الرام‬ ‫استبدال‬. (2)‫مستمرة‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫تعليق‬)‫السبب‬:‫ا‬ ‫في‬ ‫تحصل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المشاكل‬ ‫اكثر‬ ‫من‬‫لجهاز‬ ‫الرام‬ ‫او‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫كرت‬ ‫اما‬ ‫مسببتها‬ ‫وتكون‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫الرام‬ ‫استبدال‬. (3‫حجم‬‫صحيح‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫على‬ ‫المدون‬ ‫الذاكرة‬.‫السبب‬:‫بشكل‬ ‫الرام‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫عدم‬‫سليم‬. ‫الصيانة‬:‫جديد‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرام‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫اعادة‬. (4‫ظهور‬‫المكتب‬ ‫سطح‬ ‫على‬ ‫خطوط‬ ‫او‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫على‬ ‫غريبة‬ ‫احرف‬.‫السبب‬:‫يكن‬ ‫لم‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫الرام‬ ‫فمن‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫كرت‬ ‫بسبب‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫الرام‬ ‫استبدال‬. (5‫متصل‬ ‫رنين‬.‫السبب‬:‫صحيح‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫وضعها‬ ‫او‬ ‫الرام‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫عدم‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫ال‬‫من‬ ‫تاكد‬ ‫جيدا‬ ‫وتثبيتها‬ ‫الرام‬ ‫تركيب‬. (6‫ظهور‬‫رسالة‬insufficient memory space .‫السبب‬:‫من‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫و‬ ‫الملفات‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫الرام‬ ‫سعة‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البرامج‬ ‫من‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫اكبر‬ ‫اغالق‬.‫لف‬‫حص‬ ‫وامكانياتها‬ ‫الجديدة‬ ‫الرام‬ ‫قوة‬ ‫واختبار‬:·‫البرامج‬ ‫من‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫تشغيل‬.·‫تشغيل‬ ‫االقل‬ ‫على‬ ‫ساعة‬ ‫لمدة‬ ‫المفاتيح‬ ‫احد‬ ‫وتعليق‬ ‫نصي‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫أي‬.·‫ال‬ ‫تشغيل‬ ‫اعادة‬​ ‫جهاز‬
  5. 5. •‫أعطال‬‫الصلب‬ ‫القرص‬‫االعطال‬ ‫من‬ ‫نوعان‬ ‫يوجد‬: •‫اعطال‬‫للصيانة‬ ‫برامج‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫اصالحها‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ‫برامج‬. •‫اعطال‬‫االسباب‬ ‫الحد‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫ميكانيكية‬ ‫اعطال‬ ‫هي‬ ‫و‬ ‫اجهزة‬ ‫التالية‬:·‫بصورة‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫او‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫كابل‬ ‫تثبيت‬ ‫عدم‬‫صحيحة‬.· ‫بالطاقة‬ ‫االمداد‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫في‬ ‫عطل‬. •‫الصيانة‬:‫بطريقة‬ ‫الكابالت‬ ‫تركيب‬‫صحيحة‬·‫تغيير‬‫وحدة‬ ‫بالطاقة‬ ‫االمداد‬.
  6. 6. ‫أعطال‬‫الماوس‬ •‫المؤشر‬‫ال‬‫السبب‬ ‫يعمل‬:‫في‬ ‫عطل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الكابل‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫الماوس‬. •‫الصيانة‬:‫أ‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫من‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫وتشغيل‬ ‫الكابل‬ ‫تركيب‬ ‫اعادة‬‫فك‬ ‫و‬ ‫اجزاء‬ ‫تثبيت‬ ‫اعادة‬ ‫و‬ ‫العالق‬ ‫الغبار‬ ‫من‬ ‫وتنظيفها‬ ‫الماوس‬‫ها‬ ‫الداخلية‬. •‫فقط‬ ‫واحدة‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫في‬ ‫يتحرك‬ ‫المؤشر‬ •‫السبب‬:‫مثب‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫للكرة‬ ‫المالصقة‬ ‫المتحركة‬ ‫التروس‬‫في‬ ‫تة‬ ‫اماكانها‬. •‫الصيانة‬:‫االجزاء‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تثبيت‬ ‫اعادة‬.
  7. 7. •‫اعطال‬‫الشاشة‬ •‫لمبتها‬ ‫اضاءة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫توقف‬.‫السبب‬:‫ا‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الطاقة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫في‬ ‫عطل‬‫لشاشة‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫كرت‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الكابل‬ ‫أو‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫بالطاقة‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫تزويد‬ ‫اعادة‬(‫ا‬‫عادة‬ ‫تشغيلها‬)‫الشاش‬ ‫كابل‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫الطاقة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫تغيير‬ ‫او‬ ‫اصالح‬ ‫او‬ ،‫ة‬. •‫الجهاز‬ ‫من‬ ‫طنين‬ ‫اصدار‬ ‫مع‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫لكن‬ ‫بالطاقة‬ ‫مزودة‬ ‫الشاشة‬.‫الس‬‫بب‬: ‫مكانه‬ ‫من‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫كرت‬ ‫تحرك‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫الشاشة‬ ‫كرت‬ ‫تثبيت‬ ‫اعادة‬. •‫لمبتها‬ ‫اطفاء‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫توقف‬.‫السبب‬:‫طاقة‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫ال‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫اعادة‬ ‫استبداله‬ ‫او‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫كابل‬ ‫تثبيت‬.‫ال‬ ‫في‬ ‫وميض‬ ‫مع‬ ‫معتمة‬ ‫صورة‬‫لمبة‬. ‫السبب‬:‫الكرت‬ ‫في‬ ‫او‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫في‬ ‫عطل‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫و‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫اطفىء‬‫شعل‬ ‫العك‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الكرت‬ ‫من‬ ‫فالمشكلة‬ ‫اهتزاز‬ ‫بدون‬ ‫الشاشة‬ ‫ظهرت‬ ‫،اذا‬ ‫الشاشة‬‫س‬. •‫ال‬‫الوضوح‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫او‬ ‫االلوان‬ ‫ضبط‬ ‫يمكن‬.‫السبب‬:‫او‬ ‫الكرت‬ ‫في‬ ‫عطل‬ ‫الشاشة‬.‫الصيانة‬:‫الش‬ ‫عطل‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫المشكلة‬ ‫تكرر‬ ،‫الكرت‬ ‫استبدال‬‫اشة‬.

