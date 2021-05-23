Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Report for insights for Gone rib pages
2 HELLO! I am Eslam Sayed I am here because I love to give presentations. You can find me at @eslam sayed
1. Report for insights
4 64% 29% 7% Facebook Action on page page views page likes
5 73% 14% 15% 6% Facebook post engagment page followers videos people reached
6 3235 2539 683 287 205 135 12 2 20 18 39 0 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 PHOTOS VIDEOS STATUS LINK Posts Types enga...
7 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 Age and Gender women men 0
Place your screenshot here 8 Visual simple Page summary
Place your screenshot here 9 Visual simple Page summary
Place your screenshot here 10 Visual simple Posts types
Visual simple Place your screenshot here 11 Total page followers :1.024
Place your screenshot here 12 Visual simple Posts reach
Place your screenshot here 13 Visual simple Posts reach
Visual simple Place your screenshot here 14 Page likes
Place your screenshot here 15 Visual simple Page device
Place your screenshot here 16 Visual simple Page video
Place your screenshot here 17 Visual simple Page audience
Place your screenshot here 18 Visual simple Page message
BIG CONCEPT Keep analyzing to always find the important details 19
20 85% 9% 6% Instagram Account reached content interctions followers
21 87% 13% Instagram impressions profile visit
Place your screenshot here 22 Visual simple
23
24 65% 35% linkedin new followers new likes
Place your screenshot here 25 Visual simple
26 THANKS! Any questions? You can find me at: @eslam sayed · eslamsayedemam1999@gmail.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
41 views
May. 23, 2021

Report for Insights

Report for insights to gone rib agency

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Unconscious Branding: How Neuroscience Can Empower (and Inspire) Marketing Douglas Van Praet
(4.5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(0/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Social Atom: Why the Rich Get Richer, Cheaters Get Caught, and Your Neighbor Usually Looks Like You Mark Buchanan
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Cheap: The High Cost of Discount Culture Ellen Ruppel Shell
(4/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art And Curious Science Of Creating Magic In Brands, Business, And Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
A Consumers' Republic: The Politics of Mass Consumption in Postwar America Lizabeth Cohen
(0/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Understanding Digital Marketing: Marketing Strategies for Engaging the Digital Generation [4th Edition] Damian Ryan
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Report for Insights

  1. 1. Report for insights for Gone rib pages
  2. 2. 2 HELLO! I am Eslam Sayed I am here because I love to give presentations. You can find me at @eslam sayed
  3. 3. 1. Report for insights
  4. 4. 4 64% 29% 7% Facebook Action on page page views page likes
  5. 5. 5 73% 14% 15% 6% Facebook post engagment page followers videos people reached
  6. 6. 6 3235 2539 683 287 205 135 12 2 20 18 39 0 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 3500 PHOTOS VIDEOS STATUS LINK Posts Types engagment click reach
  7. 7. 7 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 160 180 18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 Age and Gender women men 0
  8. 8. Place your screenshot here 8 Visual simple Page summary
  9. 9. Place your screenshot here 9 Visual simple Page summary
  10. 10. Place your screenshot here 10 Visual simple Posts types
  11. 11. Visual simple Place your screenshot here 11 Total page followers :1.024
  12. 12. Place your screenshot here 12 Visual simple Posts reach
  13. 13. Place your screenshot here 13 Visual simple Posts reach
  14. 14. Visual simple Place your screenshot here 14 Page likes
  15. 15. Place your screenshot here 15 Visual simple Page device
  16. 16. Place your screenshot here 16 Visual simple Page video
  17. 17. Place your screenshot here 17 Visual simple Page audience
  18. 18. Place your screenshot here 18 Visual simple Page message
  19. 19. BIG CONCEPT Keep analyzing to always find the important details 19
  20. 20. 20 85% 9% 6% Instagram Account reached content interctions followers
  21. 21. 21 87% 13% Instagram impressions profile visit
  22. 22. Place your screenshot here 22 Visual simple
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24 65% 35% linkedin new followers new likes
  25. 25. Place your screenshot here 25 Visual simple
  26. 26. 26 THANKS! Any questions? You can find me at: @eslam sayed · eslamsayedemam1999@gmail.com

×