Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
This is my Presentation for timeline (gone rib)
Hello! I am Eslam Sayed I am here because I love to give presentations. You can find me at @eslam sayed 2
“ Good advance planning makes your work easier and more organized 3
Timeline ( kpis ) 4 APR 4 MAR 3 FEB 2 JAN 1 +1000 followers at facebook . + 100 followers at instagram +500 followers at F...
Time line ( 1&2&3&4 ) 5 Week 1 Week 2 sat sun mon tue wed thu fri sat sun mon tue wed thu fri facebook * post * post * pos...
Time line ( 1&2&3&4 ) 6 Week 3 Week 4 sat sun mon tue wed thu fri sat sun mon tue wed thu fri facebook * post * post * pos...
How do I distribute tasks :- Idea -Idea What is the idea of the post . - what is its purpose (sale - targeting – engagemen...
8 An Example of time line
An Example of preparing the month and the upcoming occasion in it 9
Big concept I hope that you like my work 10
11
Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at: @eslam sayed & eslamsayedemam1999@gmail.com 12
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Marketing
46 views
May. 23, 2021

( time line ) gone rib

Report for insights to gone rib agency

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Unconscious Branding: How Neuroscience Can Empower (and Inspire) Marketing Douglas Van Praet
(4.5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(0/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
The Social Atom: Why the Rich Get Richer, Cheaters Get Caught, and Your Neighbor Usually Looks Like You Mark Buchanan
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
Cheap: The High Cost of Discount Culture Ellen Ruppel Shell
(4/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art And Curious Science Of Creating Magic In Brands, Business, And Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
A Consumers' Republic: The Politics of Mass Consumption in Postwar America Lizabeth Cohen
(0/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Understanding Digital Marketing: Marketing Strategies for Engaging the Digital Generation [4th Edition] Damian Ryan
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

( time line ) gone rib

  1. 1. This is my Presentation for timeline (gone rib)
  2. 2. Hello! I am Eslam Sayed I am here because I love to give presentations. You can find me at @eslam sayed 2
  3. 3. “ Good advance planning makes your work easier and more organized 3
  4. 4. Timeline ( kpis ) 4 APR 4 MAR 3 FEB 2 JAN 1 +1000 followers at facebook . + 100 followers at instagram +500 followers at Facebook . + 50 followers at Instagram +500 followers at Facebook . + 50 followers at Instagram +100 followers at Facebook . + 20 followers at Instagram 12-15 posts per months . Increase engagement at platform I worked on . 12-15 posts per months . Increase engagement at platform I worked on . 12-15 posts per months . Increase engagement at platform I worked on . 12-15 posts per months . Increase engagement at platform I worked on .
  5. 5. Time line ( 1&2&3&4 ) 5 Week 1 Week 2 sat sun mon tue wed thu fri sat sun mon tue wed thu fri facebook * post * post * post - * post * post * post - instagram * * post * * post - * * post * post * - Linkedin * post * * post * - * post * * post * -
  6. 6. Time line ( 1&2&3&4 ) 6 Week 3 Week 4 sat sun mon tue wed thu fri sat sun mon tue wed thu fri facebook * post * post * post - * post * post * post - instagram * * post * * post - * * post * post * - Linkedin * post * * post * - * post * * post * -
  7. 7. How do I distribute tasks :- Idea -Idea What is the idea of the post . - what is its purpose (sale - targeting – engagement ) -What visualization do I want from the designer -Explain the idea of the post Graphic designer - Take the idea - assign tasks - give another visualization - Make brainstorming Notes - If there are notes. - In the event of upcoming occasion. -If there is another perception. 7
  8. 8. 8 An Example of time line
  9. 9. An Example of preparing the month and the upcoming occasion in it 9
  10. 10. Big concept I hope that you like my work 10
  11. 11. 11
  12. 12. Thanks! Any questions? You can find me at: @eslam sayed & eslamsayedemam1999@gmail.com 12

×