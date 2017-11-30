Intro to mb lecture 8 getting started eg

1 Music Publishing Intro to Music Business Lecture #8: GETTING STARTED A NEW ARTIST CHECKLIST (Sources include SoundExchan...
2 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Register your copyrights Copyrights to your original creative works exist as soon as yo...
3 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED If applicable, Draft an agreement between band members Always put things in writing at ...
4 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Trademark your name and logo The US Patent and Trademark Office oversees trade and serv...
5 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Form a company (or companies as necessary) for your label, songwriting/publishing, tour...
6 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Pick a songwriting Performing Rights Organization and register – ASCAP, BMI or SESAC If...
7 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Register with SoundExchange If you performed on and/or own the masters of a sound recor...
8 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Arrange for Distribution of MUSIC Set up an account for digital distribution with an ag...
9 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Arrange for Distribution of MERCHANDISE Don’t forget that you may need/want to use a pr...
10 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Embed metadata about each track into each digital file If a music service opens your f...
11 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Buy/register your website address and social network domains Start your online marketi...
12 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Online Video A lot of musicians do this well, but others don’t. Whether you are in the...
13 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Touring or Booking Agent If you want to make it in today’s industry, you have to tour!...
14 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Publicity Most of the things above are things you can DIY as a band and figure out on ...
15 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Check out organizations and associations which may benefit you There are lots of group...
16 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Attend Conferences and Workshops Many professional organizations have annual or regula...
17 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Get health, equipment, touring and other insurance as soon as you can afford it. When ...
18 Music Publishing GETTING STARTED Work your A$$ off, Create great music, Enjoy what you do! There is no substitute for c...
