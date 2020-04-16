My daily Routine by Reda, 4th A

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. My daily routine
  2. 2. Hello my name is Reda and I am 9 years old.I live in Les Roquetes with my family. I like play football and I like to travel to Morocco to see my family.
  3. 3. I wake up at 9 o’clock and I wash my face. And then I have breakfast with my parents. My favourite breakfast is pancakes.
  4. 4. In the morning, I help with the housework for exemple watering the plants… and then I start doing my homework.
  5. 5. Usually we have lunch at 3 o’clock. On Monday and Thursday we eat fish, on Tuesday and Saturday we eat meal, on Friday we eat couscous and on Wednesday and Sunday we eat legumes or pasta.
  6. 6. In the afternoon I see Hawaii-5.0. My favourite character is Steve McGarret, becuase he is very strong and he helps his peers. This is Steve
  7. 7. Sometime I draw Superheros because i like a lot, or I cook with my mother the dinner. I like cook pizza
  8. 8. I usually go to bed around eleven o’clock.
  9. 9. SEE YOU SOON! I MISS YOU, GOODBYE FIRENDS!!!

