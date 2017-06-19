BACK NEXT Auto Biografi
  Auto Biografi
  HERLIN BOGI NUR C.
  BIODATA Nama : HERLIN BOGI NUR C. NIM : 1603036094 Alamat : Kendal, Mororejo Ngebum Rt03/Rw07 Gol. Darah : O No. hp : 0895338021829 Email : herlinbogi56509@gmail.com Instragam : herlinboginurcahyaning Hobi : Olah Raga Cita-cita : Manajer Motto : Berguna bagi orang lain
  RENCANA KULIAH Rencana 1: Meraih gelar S1 Rencana 2: Kerja Rencana 3: Menaikkan Haji kedua orang tua Rencana 4: Meningkah Rencana 5: Wirausaha Rencana 5: Melanjutkan S2
  PERTANYAAN PRIBADI Aplikasi komputer merupakan suatu perangkat lunak komputer yang memiliki fungsi tertentu sesuai dengan tujuan yang diinginkan. Agar tidak ketinggalan zaman Supaya bisa memperdalam ilmu Komputer Santai tapi pasti Sesuai dengan kemampuan saya

