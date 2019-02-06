Script for sllip 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. (Sllip) by (Eesha Suman) Name (Eesha Suman) Address: Heath Park, Prestwood Road, Wolverhampton 
  2. 2. FADE IN: INT. BEDROOM. DAY. The main character Jane (16 year old girl) is “adjusting” the camera in front of her. It is set up on a tripod on top of a desk - she is sitting on a chair at this desk. She is a shy and reserved girl but hardworking. She currently looks tired but hopeful. JANE (Into the camera shyly) Hi. It’s me, Jane.. My, uh, therapist gave me this new drug called… lifts up the medicine and looks at the packaging. She reads the name slowly JANE ‘Noitartine’. It’s supposed to make me “happier” according to Dr Veraine…we’ll see I guess. She takes a pill and swallows it with a glass of water. JANE Talk soon. She reaches up to the camera and turns in off. WIDESHOT OF THE BEDROOM IN THE CORNER (FROM ABOVE). Short time lapse of Jane doing a series of tasks that increase in energy; homework, art, using her laptop in bed, walking around the room, opening the window, stretching, exercise (star jumps).
  3. 3. INT. BEDROOM. DUSK. Jane takes the camera and speaks into it while holding it. JANE (Excitedly) HI EVERYONE. These meds, they’re INCREDIBLE. I feel- I feel like I can fly. Jane sees the window and gets even more excited. She takes herself and the camera and sits on top of the window sill. JANE (Shouting) IM ON TOP OF THE WORLD! She starts laughing hysterically until suddenly the camera falls out of the window, herself following and screaming. FADE IN BLACK EXT. THE GARDEN DOOR. NIGHT. THE CAMERA IS ON A BLACK BIN BAG. Jane is on the right side of the frame. She slowly stands up, confused and seemingly in pain. She puts her hand to her head. A rat then scurries across the floor, moving the bin bag and adjusting the frame at the same time Jane sees her own dead body on the floor. She is in shock. The dead body stands up and walks towards slowly and creepily Jane and she backs away. The body has it’s head covered in blood. Gets up slowly and walks towards Jane. JANE’S DEAD BODY (Creepy and patronisingly) Do you feel better yet? Do you feel better yet? Do you feel better yet? Do you feel better yet? Do you feel better yet?
  4. 4. Jane backs away as her dead body walks towards her. The sound of it talking gradually increases until theres a static/droning/white noise sound. The screen glitches and all of a sudden the dead body’s face is looking into the camera. CLOSE UP OF THE DEAD BODY’S FACE. TILTS HEAD SLIGHTLY. JANE’S DEAD BODY Do you feel better yet? CUT TO BLACK.

