Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
Eszter Debreczeni: Augmented Organizational Intelligence (AOI) – Designing fu...
Eszter Debreczeni: Augmented Organizational Intelligence (AOI) – Designing fu...
Loading in …3
×
1 of 24

Togy Jose: Organizational Network Analytics - Revealing the Real Networks

Feb. 05, 2022
0 likes 17 views

0

Share

Data & Analytics

Togy Jose: Organizational Network Analytics - Revealing the Real Networks

People Analytics Conference

Website - https://pacamp.org/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeHtPZ_ZLZ-nHFMUCXY81RQ/featured
FB - https://www.facebook.com/pacamporg

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Guerrilla Data Analysis Using Microsoft Excel: 2nd Edition Covering Excel 2010/2013 Oz du Soleil
(3/5)
Free
Python Machine Learning Sebastian Raschka
(4/5)
Free
Data Visualization: a successful design process Andy Kirk
(4/5)
Free
Agent-Based and Individual-Based Modeling: A Practical Introduction, Second Edition Steven F. Railsback
(4/5)
Free
Dynamic Models in Biology Stephen P. Ellner
(4/5)
Free
Outnumbered: From Facebook and Google to Fake News and Filter-bubbles – The Algorithms That Control Our Lives David Sumpter
(5/5)
Free
Data Model Patterns: A Metadata Map David C. Hay
(3/5)
Free
Probability, Markov Chains, Queues, and Simulation: The Mathematical Basis of Performance Modeling William J. Stewart
(2/5)
Free
Numerical Methods for Stochastic Computations: A Spectral Method Approach Dongbin Xiu
(5/5)
Free
Power Pivot and Power BI: The Excel User's Guide to DAX, Power Query, Power BI &amp; Power Pivot in Excel 2010-2016 Rob Collie
(4.5/5)
Free
Supercharge Excel: When you learn to Write DAX for Power Pivot Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free
Business Analysis Debra Paul
(4.5/5)
Free
Learn to Write DAX: A practical guide to learning Power Pivot for Excel and Power BI Matt Allington
(4/5)
Free
Python Data Science Essentials - Second Edition Boschetti Alberto
(4/5)
Free
Advanced Machine Learning with Python John Hearty
(0/5)
Free
Supercharge Power BI: Power BI is Better When You Learn To Write DAX Matt Allington
(0/5)
Free

Togy Jose: Organizational Network Analytics - Revealing the Real Networks

  1. 1. Organizational Network Analytics Revealing the Real Networks Togy Jose www.orglens.com
  2. 2. What is ONA?
  3. 3. Why generate Org Network Analytics?
  4. 4. Sociometry – ONA’s Origin Story "As the ...science of group organization, it attacks the problem not from the outer structure of the group, the group surface, but from the inner structure". “Who Shall Survive“ by Jacob L Moreno
  5. 5. Sociograms – Student Affiliation 1) How did Social Patterns vary across students from different grades? 2) Proportion of attraction between boys and girls varied significantly. 3) Community Structure are formed then disappear.
  6. 6. How can ONA help organizations? Formal Structures Real Relations
  7. 7. How does ONA Work? Step 1: Collect Data (Active / Passive / Social Listening) Step 2: Visualize (Insights through Visual Cues) Step 3: Analyze (Descriptive & Predictive Insights)
  8. 8. Step 1 – Data Collection Active ONA: High Context, survey based and periodic Passive ONA: High Volume, real-time meta-data from Enterprise email and social platforms Social Listening: Aggregated and anonymized Sentiment and Topic Analysis
  9. 9. Step 2 – Visualization Enables a high level of Cognitive Throughput by conveying a lot network insights using visual cues. For Example 1. Which departments tend to collaborate more? 2. What influence do women have in the organization? 3. Are male leaders more effective than female leaders in establishing and leveraging networks? 1.Colours represent departments 2.Squares represent men and Diamonds represent women
  10. 10. Step 3 – Analysis (Descriptive) Multi Level Analysis ➢ Micro (or the “Ego”) – Centrality / Structural Holes / Similarity etc. Application – Which leaders is most effective at playing a “Bridge” role? ➢ Meso (Communities within an Org) – Diads / Triads / Cliques / Structural Equivalence etc. Application – Which are the informal communities in your org? Will the attrition of a specific leader lead to other exits? ➢ Macro (Organization) – Density / Connectivity / Centralization etc. Application – What is the overall Collaboration level in the org? Has there been an improvement recently?
  11. 11. Step 3 – Analysis (Predictive) “The application of Graph Analytics and Graph DBMSs will grow at 100 percent annually through 2022 to continuously accelerate data preparation and enable more complex and adaptive data science.” - Top 10 Data and Analytics Trends - Gartner Queries: Finding Patterns that you know exist Machine Learning: Uncover trends and make predictions Visualization: Explore / Collaborate / Explain
  12. 12. Organizational Network Analytics Revealing the Real Networks Applications
  13. 13. Attrition Impact Analysis Identify Key Individuals whose departure / lack of availability can make the network vulnerable
  14. 14. Succession Planning <Sample>
  15. 15. Collaboration Overload <Sample>
  16. 16. Leadership and Inclusion <Sample> 1. How many hops does a woman have go through to reach leadership? 2. Are female leaders as effective as male leaders in having a inclusive network? 3. At what level is there maximum gap between men and women to reach a leader?
  17. 17. Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity Demographic Distribution Communication Distribution
  18. 18. Sentiment Analysis
  19. 19. Knowledge Graphs
  20. 20. Integrated ONA – Best of both worlds.
  21. 21. Conclusion ➢ Rapidly evolving field at the intersection of Analytics, Technology and Social Sciences. ➢ Widespread applications across multiple HR areas like L&D, DEI and Attrition Management. ➢ Multiple application outside HR like driving Operational Excellence by enabling Collaboration and Innovation. ➢ Using visual cues and both descriptive / predictive analytics ONA can help leadership with lag / lead indicators.
  22. 22. Reference 1. Sociometry - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sociometry#cite_ref-1 2. Coursera - Social and Economic Networks - https://www.coursera.org/learn/social-economic-networks 3. Book - Social and Economic Networks - https://amzn.to/3gm61Vm 4. MIT Open Courseware - https://bit.ly/3AZepDM 5. Who Shall Survive - Jacob Moreno - https://bit.ly/3ulERpU 6. Deloitte ONA – https://bit.ly/3urH03t 7. Hubs, Gatekeepers and Pulse takers - https://bit.ly/3ooxPN6 8. Strength of week ties – https://bit.ly/3okZeQf 9. Structural Holes - https://bit.ly/3rqRJsM 10.Structural Properties of Ego Networks - https://bit.ly/34bdtQU 11. Integrated Value of Influence - https://bit.ly/3HuvhVo
  23. 23. Q&A
  24. 24. Thank you…

×