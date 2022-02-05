Successfully reported this slideshow.
Paige Roberts: Shortcut MLOps with In-Database Machine Learning
Paige Roberts: Shortcut MLOps with In-Database Machine Learning
Jessica Collins: Engaging Stakeholders and Adoption for People Analytics Success

Feb. 05, 2022
Data & Analytics

Jessica Collins: Engaging Stakeholders and Adoption for People Analytics Success

People Analytics Conference

Website - https://pacamp.org/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeHtPZ_ZLZ-nHFMUCXY81RQ/featured
FB - https://www.facebook.com/pacamporg

Jessica Collins: Engaging Stakeholders and Adoption for People Analytics Success

  1. 1. Engaging Stakeholders and Adoption for People Analytics Success
  2. 2. About Me Jessica Collins, MIRHR, CHRL • Director, Organizational Culture and Analytics, Anchor HR Services • Instructor, Advanced Applications for People Analytics, York University Driven to partner with organizations building a data-driven culture to better support, inspire, and enable their people.
  3. 3. Anchor HR Culture Assisting clients implement a mission-focused culture that is participative, evidence-based, and forward-focused Change Ensuring companies effectively navigate changes necessary to meet a changing world though employee engagement and leader enablement Growth Helping organizations scale effectively to support rapid growth and soft landings in Canada
  4. 4. About You! What is your primary background? • Business • Data Science • Human Resources • Social Sciences • Technology • Other
  5. 5. People Analytics Adoption
  6. 6. Analytics Helps HR Anticipate • HR is viewed as an “anticipator” when using analytics to predict talent gaps in advance, providing insights about how people data relates to business goals – 3X more likely to make good hiring decisions – 1.4Xmore likely to be seen as very capable of managing change – 2X more likely to be in the top 10% of high-performing companies Development Dimensions International, Inc. (2021). CEO Leadership Report 2021.
  7. 7. Common Challenges 8% of organizations view CHROs as “anticipators” (DDI) 59% of HR professionals lack data literacy (AIHR) <1% of HR practitioners read academic journals (Management Executive) 70% of digital transformations fail (McKinsey & Company) Development Dimensions International, Inc. (2021). CEO Leadership Report 2021. McKinsey & Company. (2016). The ‘how’ of transformation. Colcquitt, A. L. (2017). Next Generation Performance Management. Academy to Innovate HR. (2021). The current state of HR competencies: Only 2 in 10 HR professionals have future-proof skills.
  8. 8. Visier. (2017). The Economic Impact of People: The Journey of Visier Customers to Business Impact and Strategic Value. Greater Value in Wide-Spread Adoption
  9. 9. Change Framework
  10. 10. Alignment on what success looks like for focus and agility Strategy and Culture •OrganizationalMission •Strategic Priorities •Standards •Change Success Measures Early and continuous insights from all impacted, with meaningful participation Listening and Collaboration •Co-Creation •Surveys •Focus Groups •Joint Problem Solving Targeted actions for immediate, ongoing, and long-term impacts Quick and Ongoing Action •Quick Wins •Transparent Communication •Data Literacy •Storytelling Build in milestones with feedback loops to course correct and measure ROI Change Model
  11. 11. Strategy, Culture & ROI Participative culture of ongoing employee voice Evidence-based, forward-focused decisions Mission-oriented performance enablement Mission- oriented performance enablement ONGOING: measuring impact & adapting based on ROI and employee sentiment at each level Clear policies and procedures supporting compliance Strategic and authentic leader enablement
  12. 12. Listening and Collaboration
  13. 13. Quick and Ongoing Action • Start with current data and systems • Prioritize questions • Share timely insights • Build data literacy Use What You Have • Answer strategic questions • Add value to the business through analytics projects Solve Problems • Automate real-time, interactive, integrated dashboards • Enable access to insights across the organization Scale and Embed
  14. 14. Stakeholder Engagement
  15. 15. Mindsets Gut Instinct Best Practice Evidence-Based Practice
  16. 16. Supporting Stakeholders Partnership Asking what is important to stakeholders and discussing Information Sharing Explaining the goal to be more valuable to their team Trust Addressing concerns about privacy, transparency, and impact
  17. 17. Evidence-based mindset and data literacy Ability to use quality insights Strategic research project questions Accessibility and quality of relevant data Building Capabilities
  18. 18. Stakeholder Questions
  19. 19. Metrics What is important to you in your role? How do you measure success in your department? What are your organization’s Key Performance Indicators?
  20. 20. Gaps How are metrics communicated and used now? What opportunities do you see for improvement?
  21. 21. Theories Do you have theories about what makes a successful and engaged employee in your team? What makes an employee hardest to replace? What do you think would improve employee retention?
  22. 22. Key Takeaways
  23. 23. Alignment on what success looks like for focus and agility Strategy and Culture •OrganizationalMission •Strategic Priorities •Standards •Change Success Measures Early and continuous insights from all impacted, with meaningful participation Listening and Collaboration •Co-Creation •Surveys •Focus Groups •Joint Problem Solving Targeted actions for immediate, ongoing, and long-term impacts Quick and Ongoing Action •Quick Wins •Transparent Communication •Data Literacy •Storytelling Build in milestones with feedback loops to course correct and measure ROI Change Model
  24. 24. Anchor HR Services Inc. www.anchor-hr.com info@anchor-hr.com 1-888-292-1116 /anchor.hr /company/anchor-hr-services-inc @AnchorHRService

