On Tuesday 21 July 2020, Barra Roantree presented the findings from the report 'Income adequacy in retirement: Evidence from the Irish longitudinal study on ageing (TILDA)' in a live webinar.



The full report can be read here: https://www.esri.ie/publications/income-adequacy-in-retirement-evidence-from-the-irish-longitudinal-study-on-ageing



A video of the webinar will be available shortly.