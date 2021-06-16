Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 16, 2021

Drug tolerance

General Pharmacology - lecture series

Drug tolerance

  1. 1. Drug Tolerance Shivankan Kakkar, MD
  2. 2. Definition Pharmacological concept describing a subject’s Reduced reaction to a drug following its Repeated use
  3. 3. Examples •barbiturates, •opiates, •nitrates, •xanthines, •alcohols
  4. 4. Mechanism •Pharmacokinetic (METABOLIC) changes in drug pharmacokinetics (metabolism) leading to decreased contact between a given drug and the target tissue. •Pharmacodynamic changes in the target tissue, that make them less sensitive to a given drug concentration (cellular changes).
  5. 5. Mechanism •Pharmacokinetic- e.g., induction of hepatic microsomal enzyme systems after repeated administration of barbiturates •Pharmacodynamic- e.g., decrease in drug receptors (down-regulation) after repeated administration of opiates
  6. 6. Good to know Tissue tolerance •Development of tolerance is confined to certain effects or to certain systems, •E.g., morphine produces tolerance for its euphoriant effect, but the pupils and the GI tract do not become tolerant. •Thus, the same dose of morphine produces miosis and constipation but may FAIL to produce euphoria.
  7. 7. Good to know Cross tolerance •If an individual initially develops tolerance to a drug belonging to a particular group, he also shows tolerance to other drugs from the same group. •This phenomenon is known as cross tolerance e.g., that between alcohol and the general anesthetics like ether.

