inymart Academy.pptx

Jan. 27, 2023
inymart Academy.pptx

Jan. 27, 2023
Inymart Institute of Digital Learning's is a digital marketing institute dedicated to providing high-quality education and training in digital marketing. Our institute was founded by a team of experienced digital marketing professionals who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and expertise with others.

Inymart Institute of Digital Learning's is a digital marketing institute dedicated to providing high-quality education and training in digital marketing. Our institute was founded by a team of experienced digital marketing professionals who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and expertise with others.

inymart Academy.pptx

  1. 1. Inymart Institute of Digital Learning’s
  2. 2. According to the International Journal of Advanced Research Foundation, “India is undergoing a golden period of digital marketing” and this shift will continue till 2022 and beyond. Looking at the scenario today, it can easily be said that Digital market is still in its early stages in India and it will further grow in the next 8-10 years. There are several job opportunities available at different job portals in India in the section of digital marketing. If you look at the figures in the job portals, they are approximately as follows:
  3. 3. “ 3 What is digital marketing? Digital marketing is the process of implementing the entire marketing silo through digital media channels to reach online users. The core elements are the same, the implementation is slightly different owing to the difference in the medium and the expectation of online users. Now anyone who is able to utilize traditional marketing ethics while providing innovative solutions to digital marketing can have a very bright future in this career field
  4. 4. “ 4 The 10 major roles for a career in digital marketing in India are: 1) SEO specialist/ SEO Manager 2) Search engine marketer/PPC marketer 3) Inbound Marketing Manager 4) Social Media Manager 5) Content Marketing Manager 6) Blog Manager 7) E-Mail Marketing Manager 8) Media Relations/PR Manager 9) Digital Marketing Manager 10) Customer Relationship Manager(CRM)
  5. 5. 5 Who We Are “Digital Marketer’s are not born, they are made, and this is the ideology behind the conceptualization of Inymart academy, India’s Top Digital Marketing Training Institute”. “Inymart Institute of Digital Learning’s” is established by Manoj Jeevagan in the year 2017 the founder of “Inymart Digi solutions” (IT Company) in Trichy, Tamilnadu with the objectives of providing cost effective, high quality digital marketing course which are organized by top digital marketing professionals in India. Inymart aims to deliver the advanced and updated technics in digital marketing with real time practices and comfortable class setup both in online & offline.
  6. 6. 6 What We Are Doing ? Inymart institute of digital learning’s is a Top Digital Marketing Training institute in India. We are known for our practical approach towards trainings that enable students to gain real-time exposure on competitive technologies. We give 100% placement assistance and providing an excellent learning environment for students.
  7. 7. 8 WHY MASTERS IN DIGITAL MARKETING AT INYMART? Grow your career/business to greater heights by adding in-demand & valuable Digital Marketing Skills from Inymart  Most advanced training curriculum in India.  Get 8 certifications from Google, Microsoft, Hub Spot, Sem Rush & Inymart.  Get tools & software worth Rs. 12,500 absolutely FREE.
  8. 8. 9 Our Trainees Are: -Highly Skilled We impart skills that are required by the industry, through our fully practical innovative and interactive training methodologies. Our trainees are trained practically . We provide the actual work-life experience during the training program itself. -Practically-Trained Our trainees are trained practically . We provide the actual work-life experience during the training program itself. -CERTIFIED Our trainees are licensed with 14 certifications that are highly valuable in the Digital job market. Our training program makes to build their self-confidence.
  9. 9. 10 THANK YOU India (Head Office) #17, C3, 3rd Floor, Ayodhya Complex, Tennur High Road,Trichy-620017, Tamilnadu, India. +91 805 655 3322

