Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
“Beste JCI Paramaribo fellows, Wij zijn inmiddels aan het eind van het eerste kwartaal van het jaar 2020. Ik wil jullie be...
JCI Paramaribo Bigi Broki Waka & Breakfast The ‘Bigi Broki Waka’ has become our traditional activity to kick of the new ye...
Our first meeting of the year was organized on January 18, 2020. The team of the board 2020 is ‘Wakanda’, which was reflec...
On February 15, 2020 the board members and directors of JCI Paramaribo held their first board retreat of the year. The mai...
On Friday February 28, 2020 we celebrated the 59th birthday of JCI Paramaribo. Since ‘debate’ is one of the pillars that w...
On Saturday, March 07, 2020, a few members of JCI Paramaribo, in collaboration with the Anton de Kom University of Surinam...
On Saturday, March 07, 2020 we gathered together for our first General Meeting of the year. As previously mentioned, the t...
First quarter birthdays JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1 Fellow Sabrina Plet-16-01-2020 National Vice ...
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most people infected wit...
Member of the first quarter Our member of the 1st quarter is Past Officer Raisa White. She is one of our driven members wh...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Newsletter 2020 vol. 1

14 views

Published on

JCI Paramaribo newsletter 2020 vol.1

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Newsletter 2020 vol. 1

  1. 1. “Beste JCI Paramaribo fellows, Wij zijn inmiddels aan het eind van het eerste kwartaal van het jaar 2020. Ik wil jullie bedanken voor de onderlinge liefde in de kamer, maar ook voor de liefde die wordt getoond aan de overige chapters van JCI Suriname. Meer nog geef ik u een schouderklopje voor de excellence die u aan de dag legt. Wij zijn het jaar full enthousiast gestart en waren in volle vaart bezig, totdat wij geconfronteerd raakten met het Covid-19 virus, dat voor een kleine set-back heeft gezorgd. Desalniettemin is uw participatie op afstand subliem, mi lob’ unu ekte jere!. Laten wij ons in deze lockdown periode, focussen op onze persoonlijke groei, familie, mentale stabilitiet en vooral onze gezondheid. Ik kijk er vol enthousiasme naar uit om het jaar 2020 met een JCI Paramaribo KABOOM af te sluiten, zodra het sociaal contact 100% genormaliseerd is en wij weer normaal kunnen deelnemen aan het sociaal leven”. “Het gaat u goed, bemoedig elkaar aan en bovenal #LetLoveWin #BeBasicallyExcellent #feticorona #Besafe #StayHome #Flattenthecurve” Message from Local President, Rinat Adipi JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1 Basically Excellent
  2. 2. JCI Paramaribo Bigi Broki Waka & Breakfast The ‘Bigi Broki Waka’ has become our traditional activity to kick of the new year with. On January 05, 2020, we participated for the fourth time in a row in this annual event and had lots of fun. With this tradition we bring our members, observers and guests together and support a healthy lifestyle at the same time. After the Bigi Broki Waka, the participants enjoyed a delicious healthy breakfast together at the head quarter of JCI Paramaribo, Kennedy Stichting. JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1
  3. 3. Our first meeting of the year was organized on January 18, 2020. The team of the board 2020 is ‘Wakanda’, which was reflected well in the decoration of the venue and the dresscode of the night, which was: african wear. One of the highlights of the meeting was the installation of the elected Secretary, Shanna Vasilda and the elected Vice President Internal Melisa Fredericks. The board also had the honor to install Fellow Moreo Cooman and Past President Dyoma Blokland as respective: Director of Motivate and chairman of the verification committee. Another highlight of the evening was the interactive and interesting motivational session that was provided by Alven Roosveld. JCI Paramaribo Annual Meeting JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1
  4. 4. On February 15, 2020 the board members and directors of JCI Paramaribo held their first board retreat of the year. The main purpose of this activity is to strengthen the collaboration and cohesion between the members. Senator Robby Rijssel provided a session to the team on behalf of ‘Kennis-en Expertisecentrum Suriname (KES). The following topics were discussed: collaboration, weak vs strong team and team roles. The session was very effective and the tools provided, will certainly be applied well by the board members and directors. JCI Paramaribo board retreat JCI Paramaribo orientation night One of the best ways to introduce people to the organization is by organizing an orientation night. So this year we decided to organize our annual orientation night on February 22, 2020. The evening started with a formal part and ended with some fun games. During the formal part, Past Officer Raisa White and Past President Rôchelle Rijssel gave a presentation about the basic principles of the JCI, the positive impact that the organization has on the life of the fellows and within the community, the JCI Paramaribo history and the ‘Be Excellent’ thought. After the presentation, the guests were devided in groups and participated in a fun quiz, based on the information that was shared with them earlier that evening. The guests also got the change to get to know each other better in an informal and relaxed way, by playing our all time favorite game: ‘cherades’. It was a great pleasure once again to get to meet a group of inteliigent and driven young people. JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1
  5. 5. On Friday February 28, 2020 we celebrated the 59th birthday of JCI Paramaribo. Since ‘debate’ is one of the pillars that we are committed to as chapter, we decided to celebrate our birthday with a debate competition this year. JCI Paramaribo, JCI Unify, JCI Nilom and three Senators of JCI Suriname competed against each other. All the statements were based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s). The main purpose of this debate was to capture the arguments, cited by the debaters in a document that could contribute to the achievement of the SDG’s. The debate consisted of a preliminary and a final round. The preliminary round consisted of two debates.The first debate was between JCI Unify and JCI Nilom and the second between JCI Paramaribo and the Senators. The winners of the preliminary round were: JCI Nilom and the senators, who competed against each other in the final round. After a super exciting final debate, JCI Nilom was announced as the winner of the birthday debate. At the end of the night we had our traditional celebration where we cut a birthday cake and brought out a toast on continuity of the chapter. JCI Paramaribo 59th birthday celebration JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1
  6. 6. On Saturday, March 07, 2020, a few members of JCI Paramaribo, in collaboration with the Anton de Kom University of Suriname (Adekus), provided a Management training to 55 students. The Management training, which is also known as “Mantra”, has been provided bij JCI Paramaribo since 2001 to students of various faculties who fulfill the role of study and phase representative. The purpose of this training is to provide the students with the necessary tools that can contribute to the efficient and successful performance of their role. The 55 students who participated in the training are from the following faculties: Faculty of Technology, Faculty of Mathematics and Physics, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Legal Sciences and the Faculty of Medical Sciences. During the session, JCI Paramaribo trainers: Donaghy Malone, Rinat Adipi, Ramona Biswana, Derrick Boldewijn and Rôchelle Rijssel focused on the following topics: Personal Leadership, budgeting, communication (writing letters), meeting techniques and negotiation. At the end of the training the students received a certificate. JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1 Mantra training Adek
  7. 7. On Saturday, March 07, 2020 we gathered together for our first General Meeting of the year. As previously mentioned, the theme of the board 2020 is: ‘Wakanda’, which was also expressed very well by the dresscode of this meeting. Everyone who attended the meeting was dressed in smart casual with a pangi, which they gave their own creative twist to. Some of the business that was handled of that evening was: the installation of Charissa Malone- Berrenstein as Director of Fundraising, the presentation and adoption of the final report: ‘Birthday Debate’ and the presentation and adoption of the project proposal: ‘Motivate’. Besides all the business, we had the honor to have the Executive Director of Michi Natural foods N.V, Anoeska Sahebdien, as special guest in our midst. She gave a wonderful and very inspiring motivational speech, in which she shared her life story, her journey to success and what keeps her motivated. March 08, marks the date of ‘International Women’s Day’. Since the General Meeting took place on the eve of this special day, every woman received a card from Local President Rinat Adipi with the following quotes: “Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside”, “Amazing things happen when women help other women!. A very special and thoughtful gift, that will remind them everyday how amazing they truly are. JCI Paramaribo General Meeting-01 JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1 LOVE
  8. 8. First quarter birthdays JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1 Fellow Sabrina Plet-16-01-2020 National Vice President Rôchelle Rijssel-23-01-2020 Fellow Momar Pinas-01-02-2020 Past Officer Ramona Biswana-06-02-2020 Past Officer Raisa White-15-03-2020 Treasurer Rolaine Velland-22-03-2020
  9. 9. Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. Most people infected with the COVID-19 virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness. The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette (for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow). At this time, there are no specific vaccines or treatments for COVID-19. However, there are many ongoing clinical trials evaluating potential treatments. WHO will continue to provide updated information as soon as clinical findings become available. Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases. These symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure (based on the incubation period of MERS-CoV viruses): fever, cough and shortness of breath (https://www.who.int/ health-topics/ coronavirus#tab=tab_1). Prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus Here are some simple steps to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus: • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not availa- ble, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. • Avoid close contact with people who are sick. • Stay home when you are sick. • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces. Health blog JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1
  10. 10. Member of the first quarter Our member of the 1st quarter is Past Officer Raisa White. She is one of our driven members who we can always count on. During the first quarter she participated actively in all the activities of JCI Paramaribo and during the General Meetings. She’s also a very big help behind the scenes because she manages the facebook page and helps to fulfill other public relations tasks. She’s also our personal photographer and keeps the followers of our page up to date with the pictures of our activities. Recognition The people behind the newsletter Observer of the first quarter Our observer of the first quarter is Jason Prisirie. During the 1st quarter Jason was part of the committee that organized the ‘JCI Paramaribo Bigi Broki Waka & Breakfast’ and was a great help. He also attended different General Meetings of JCI Paramaribo and of the other chapters. First quarter highlights: 1.Installation Fundraising Director, Charissa Malone-Berrenstein 2.Presentation and approval of the final report: ‘JCI Paramaribo birthday debate’ 3.Installation Director Motivate, Moreo Cooman and Installation chairman verification committee, Dyoma Blokland 4.Presentation and approval of the project proposal: ‘Motivate’ JCI PARAMARIBO N E W S L E T T E R 2 0 2 0 V O L . 1 Past Officer Raisa White Observer Jason Prisirie Graphic design by: Director Moreo Cooman Tekst and layout by: Past Officer Raisa White Be Excellent

×