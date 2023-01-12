Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gamma Nu News - July 2022

Jan. 12, 2023
President's Message Pg 1 Scholarships Pg 2 Business Month Honorees Pg 2 Founder's Day Pg 3 Fundraisers pg 4 New Officers p...
GNC awarded $5,000.00 in scholarships to three graduating HS seniors headed for college this fall. Our scholarship winners...
On Founder’s Day we acknowledged our Founder, Mrs. Lola M. Parker, and her six friends that built the foundation for our s...
Gamma Nu News - July 2022

Jan. 12, 2023
"Gamma Nu News" (GNN) - The Gamma Nu Chapter of Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc.'s newsletter for June 2020. Iota Phi Lambda Sorority, Inc. was founded in Chicago, IL, by Lola M. Parker on June 1, 1929. Gamma Nu Chapter (iotasf.org) is located in San Francisco, CA, and was founded June 1, 1963.

Gamma Nu News - July 2022

  1. 1. President's Message Pg 1 Scholarships Pg 2 Business Month Honorees Pg 2 Founder's Day Pg 3 Fundraisers pg 4 New Officers pg 4 Sorors in the Community Pg 5 Highlights from the FWR Conference Pg 6 and so proud of the accomplishments of Gamma Nu this Chapter Year. I cannot say it enough – “how grateful” I am to be a part of an organization of Black Women working together in service. We pushed ourselves to do things we had not done before, explored opportunities that was new territory for us, set goals and exceeded them! During Business Month, we recognized an outstanding group of professional women from diverse communities and industries. Our National Scholarship entry was a runner-up to the National award, winning for the Region. We celebrated our Black History by learning new things and ending with a fun game of Black Jeopardy. Our participation at the Regional level was a record. We awarded a record number of scholarships, our fundraising that supports our scholarship fund was amazing. We closed our year with recognizing our Founders, installing our new slate of officers and looking very forward to next year with ideas and suggestions for coming projects. With so many changes happening in the world during this time, it is so comforting to know that we belong to an organization that has staying power, consistent in our mission, aim and pledges, where we honor our history and welcome the future and more opportunity. Thank you all Sorors, Men of Iota, our growing list of Supporters. Enjoy your Summer! Joanne Early What's Inside... President's Message... GNN News IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. June 30, 2022 GAMMA NU CHAPTER SAN FRANCISCO, CA Iam so honored to be your President, Page 1 iotasf.org
  2. 2. GNC awarded $5,000.00 in scholarships to three graduating HS seniors headed for college this fall. Our scholarship winners are: Sage Landis-Von Jones, a Senior at Lowell High School, San Francisco CA awarded $2,000.00 Sarena Black ,a Senior at South San Francisco High School, South San Francisco CA awarded $1500.00 NaDiamond Frayer, a Senior at Immaculate Conception Academy Cristo Rey (ICA), San Francisco CA awarded $1500.00 Scholarships IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. June 30, 2022 Business Month April 9, 2022, GNC held it's 26th Annual Lola M. Parker Celebration honoring Outstanding Business & Professional Women shown below: Carolyn Hoskins, Founder and ED Domini Hoskins Black History Museum Shervon Hunter, Founder and ED of Stand In Peace International K. Patrice Williams, J. D. Founder, President/ CEO- BrandGov Iris L. Phillips, EdD Founder and ED Westbrook Global Education Program EFFICIENCY IN ACTION Page 2
  3. 3. On Founder’s Day we acknowledged our Founder, Mrs. Lola M. Parker, and her six friends that built the foundation for our sorority. We celebrated our 93rd birthday this year. Gamma Nu Chapter Founder’s Day Celebration was held virtually on Monday June 1, 2022 at 6:00 pm. The program was closed with 13 Sorors in attendance. The program included a message from our 23rd National President, Dorothy M. White. Our Candle Light service honored our Founder and the six women who heard her call. GN Sorors presented the 7 attributes which represents the 7 basic principles of our Sorority, "Intelligence, Friendship, Courage, Honesty, Loyalty, Truth and Work” and gave her interpretation of how the attribute applies to our Sorority. The program closed with the reading of our Creed, The Pledge to Sisterhood, singing of our Sorority Song and remarks from Chapter President Soror Joanne Early. Music was provided by Honorary Soror Dr. Katie Williams. Founders Day 7 Basic Principles Intelligence Friendship Courage Honesty Loyalty Truth IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. June 30, 2022 Work Page 3
  4. 4. Our Fundraiser Our fundraisers were a great success. By partnering with Liprevolt, a black owned, female entrepreneur, and Double Good Popcorn, we set the bar to continue providing scholarships to well deserving black youth transitioning from high school to college. We also want to thank Soror Johnnie Evans and Mr. Larry Anderson for their generous contribution to our scholarship fund. IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. June 30, 2022 Gamma Nu Chapter Officers 2022-2023 President Soror Joanne Early 1st Vice President Soror Janis Williams 2nd Vice President Soror Genora Turner Recording/Financial Secretary Soror Myrtle Smith Corresponding Secretary Soror Rhonda Gaines Treasurer Soror Lillian Anderson Dean of Intake Soror Johnnie Evans Journalist Soror Dana Cheatum WHEN ONE WINS, WE ALL WIN! Meditation Leader Cara Brown Page 4
  5. 5. Congratulations to Soror Collette Evans-Brown for her accomplishment of graduating from the Mineta School of Transportation Science, San Jose State University, with her Master's Degree on May 27, 2022 IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. June 30, 2022 Sorors In the Community Soror Myrtle Smith served on the San Bruno Community Foundation Scholarship Panel. Some of the duties of the panel included reading and evaluating applications of San Bruno High School seniors. 2022 Scholarship awards totaling $190,000 to the twelve San Bruno students. Upcoming Events We are officially having a Gamma Nu Chapter Picnic! There will be games, prices, food, drinks, desserts, fruit, music, and BBQ Date: Sat July 30, 2022 10:00am to 6pm Temescal (Big Rock Picnic Area) 6500 Broadway, Oakland, Ca, US 94648 On April 28, 2022 Soror Delphine Metcalf-Foster, previous National Commander of DAV participated as a speaker for "Day Of Empowering Girls" at Deer Valley High School in Antioch Ca, 300+ 8th graders were in attendance. On June 18, 2022, Soror Dana Cheatum was a panel speaker with Commissioner Courtney Ellington, CEO of One Vet, One Voice and Mira Musank, Moderator at Modern Ethnic Fashion Show & Mixer 2022 (Art is a Healer and Saves Lives) Chapter Planning Meeting August 20, 2022 Page 5
  6. 6. IOTA PHI LAMBDA SORORITY, Inc. June 30, 2022 Highlights from the FWR Conference April 21-24, 2022 Ontario, CA Sisters For Life Page 6

