ACTIVITY Show PowerPoint or video about plate tectonics. *Break students into groups of three. Assign each student with #1...
STUDENTS READING
TYPES OF PLATE BOUNDARIES ACTIVITY
GROUP ACTIVITY FOR 3 types of plate boundary
grade 10 science 1st quarter

TYPES OF PLATE BOUNDARIES ACTIVITY

  1. 1. ACTIVITY Show PowerPoint or video about plate tectonics. *Break students into groups of three. Assign each student with #1,#2,#3. These are their “HOME GROUPS”. * Distribute student reading: Convergent, Divergent and Transform Boundaries to students. * Break students into their number grouping.(All number 1s will be to Convergent Researchers, 2 Divergent Researchers and 3, Transform Fault Researchers.) *Distribute student worksheet to students to help them organize information. Each group of researchers will fill in only the part of the chart that is assigned to them. (Give them about 10 minutes) *After 10 minutes or when they’re done, send students back to their “Home Groups”. Each member of the homegroup will teach other group members about the boundary they researched. The other home group members will fill in the portion of the chart that is blank.
  2. 2. STUDENTS READING

