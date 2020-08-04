Positioning strategies to stand out from your competitors

Positioning is one of the fundamental elements of marketing, both for consumer products and B2B (Business to Business). Positioning is a brand’s unique way of providing value to its customers. Where it sits in the hearts and minds of customers. The associations that consumers hold with the brand reflect its positioning in the market.



Firms use positioning to create an image of their product or service in the mind of their target customers. Positioning defines how the brand’s offering is unique, how it provides a distinct benefit to customers.



Businesses use marketing to communicate their market position to customers and influence their perception of the brand’s products or services. Marketing establishes the brand identity, influencing consumer perceptions of its position in the market relative to the alternatives available from competitors.



“Positioning is not what you do to a product. Positioning is what you do to the mind of the prospect. That is, you position the product in the mind of the prospect.” (Ries & Trout, 2001)