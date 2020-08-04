Successfully reported this slideshow.
Positioning strategies to stand out from your competitors
  1. 1. 2 POSITIONING Positioning is one of the fundamental elements of marketing, both for consumer products and B2B (Business to Business). It is a brand’s unique way of providing value to its customers, and where it sits in the hearts and minds of consumers. These associations that consumers hold with a brand reflect its position in the market , relative to competitor brands. Firms use positioning to create an image of a brand’s product or service in the mind of a target customer. Marketing communicates the market position to customers and influences their perception of the brand’s products or services. Before determining its position in the market, a firm should decide on a segment of the market that they want to target. Segment being a group of customers with similar characteristics. “Positioning is not what you do to a product. Positioning is what you do to the mind of the prospect. That is, you position the product in the mind of the prospect.” (Ries & Trout, 2001)
  2. 2. 3 Effectively positioning a product or service gives it a USP (Unique selling proposition), which is an attractive feature or characteristic of a brand that differentiates it from similar alternatives. In a modern marketplace cluttered with so many choices with similar benefits, you want your brand to stand out from the rest. It becomes more memorable, giving a competitive advantage over alternatives. Brands must communicate this USP with their target audience through marketing. This is positioning. McDonald's is a notable example of using a USP to help position their brand. They are the world’s most widely known fast-food brand and compete with hundreds of other fast food outlets. They do not try and position themselves as the fastest, cheapest or best tasting. Instead, their USP is that they are a family-friendly restaurant. The children’s menu items, the free toy with a kid’s meal, the playgrounds. They position themselves to target families. UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITION
  3. 3. 4 POSITIONING STATEMENT • First, the positioning statement begins with describing your target market and what their specific needs or goals are. Market research will help a business to understand this more intimately. • Define what category your product or service belongs to and how it meets the needs of consumers. Customers need a reference point to provide context to evaluate a brand’s offering. • What differentiates your product or service from the alternatives? One point of differentiation is best, stating your difference from the customer’s perspective. • Explain why consumers in your target market should believe your brand's claims. Consumers must see credibility in your positioning, so provide evidence to justify the claims of your brand in your positioning.
  4. 4. 5 POSITIONING STRATEGIES Positioning based on product characteristics This positioning strategy associates your brand with a certain characteristic that is beneficial to customers. For example, in the automobile industry, Toyota’s position in the market is reliability, Porsche’s position is performance and Volvo’s position is safety. Brands consistently communicate the most unique benefit or characteristic of the product with consumers. Positioning based on price Associating your brand with competitive pricing is a pricing positioning strategy, where you typically aim to be the cheapest or one of the cheapest in the market. Value becomes the USP. For example, Supermarket chains often have a house brand with very low-price products across many categories, price-sensitive buyers will often purchase them without knowing the price because they know it is often the cheapest option.
  5. 5. 6 Positioning based on quality or luxury Often the price and quality of a product align, certainly in the mind of the consumer, as a high price is often associated with high quality. However, positioning a product based on its high quality or ‘luxury’ is different from positioning based on price. Often these brands do not communicate their price point, but instead high quality or prestige is the focal point of communication. The aim to create desire with customers so they want the product regardless of the price. Positioning based on competition Competitor based positioning focuses on using the competition as a reference point. Marketing focuses on how their brand has a key difference compared to the major brands to make it seem favourable and unique. Brands can also use the competition as a reference point to follow a similar strategy. POSITIONING STRATEGIES
  6. 6. 7 POSITIONING STRATEGIES Positioning based on product use or application Associating your product with a particular use is another way to position your brand in the market. For example, meal replacement supplements can be of use to anyone lacking time or wanting a quick convenient meal. There are also meal replacements designed specifically for people who want performance in the gym, so high in calories and added vitamins and minerals. Other meal replacements people on a diet, so they are low in calories and would not provide much energy for somebody’s workout. Often the meal replacement for athletes has branding that targets males and the diet low-calorie option target females. Both are meal replacements, but different positioning.
  7. 7. 8 POSITIONING PERCEPTUAL MAP To better understand their marketplace to identify any opportunities, firms should create a perceptual map of the position of the dominant brands. The positioning map compares brands competing in a marketplace by illustrating consumer perceptions of those brands, using two key variables. For example, businesses can apply price and quality for most markets. The map should focus on the primary consumer needs or product benefits you want to understand, which will vary depending on the market.
