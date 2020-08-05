Total Dog Overhaul Challenge: Week 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
30 DAY TOTAL DOG OVERHAUL CHALLENGE
Hi, I’m Dana … • Raw feeding and natural rearing for over 20 years • Champion and specialty winning Labradors • As seen on...
Meet Audrey
Chronic Disease Epidemic
WHICH FOUR WILL GET CANCER?
Inflammaging
The Challenge Diet as a foundation for health Week 1 Week 2 Understand & avoid inflammation Week 3 Remove inflammation tri...
Chronic Inflammation
Chronic Inflammation The Silent Killer You can’t directly see the signs of chronic inflammation. Signs of Chronic Inflamma...
Waste Buildup
DNA Damage & Mutations
Genetics
Telomere Shortening
Free Radicals
Turning On Inflammation
Inflammation Triggers Obesity Inactivity Chemicals Food Stress
Inside The Gut
Oldest Fossil
Mitochondria
Symbiosis
Bacteria
Prebiotic PostbioticProbiotic Fiber SCFAsBacteria Prebiotics
Bacteria Phyla
Leaky Gut
Xenobiotics Antibiotics Disease Genetics Glyphosate Foods Leaky Gut Triggers
Microbiome
Broccoli
Turmeric/Curcumin
Polyphenols
Fasting
Probiotics
Anti-Inflammatory Foods FEED MORE: Broccoli (Nfr2) Turmeric (Nfr2) Polyphenols (Nk-kB and gut) Fasting (oxidative stress) ...
Anti-Inflammatory Plan THINGS TO FIX: Excess Weight Inactivity Stress Chemical Exposure Antibiotics Glyphosate Diet 48
Document Your Plan
Document Your Plan
https://www.slideshare.net/DNMslides/scary-food-ingredients
×