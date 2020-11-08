How to Manage Cost in your Hotel- Cost Control #6 by Dino Leonandri

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Managing Food and Beverage Pricing By : Dino Leonandri
Menu formats in foodservice establishments generally fall into one of the following three major categories: 1. Standard me...
FACTORS AFFECTING MENU PRICING • Revenue management Factors Influencing Menu Price 1. Economic conditions 2. Local competi...
ECONOMIC CONDITIONS The economic conditions that exist in a local area or even in an entire country can have a significant...
SERVICE LEVELS The service levels that an operation provides its guests directly affect the prices the operation can charg...
PORTION SIZE Portion size plays a large role in determining menu pricing. Portion size is an often-misunderstood concept, ...
LOCATION Location can be a major factor in determining price. One needs look no further than America’s many themed amuseme...
C o f f e e P o r t f o l i o D e s i g n e d ASSIGNING MENU PRICES PRODUCT COST PERCENTAGE This method of pricing is base...
C o f f e e P o r t f o l i o D e s i g n e d PRODUCT CONTRIBUTION MARGIN Some foodservice managers prefer an approach to ...
SPECIAL PRICING SITUATIONS Some pricing decisions faced by foodservice managers call for a unique approach. In many cases,...
COUPONS Coupons are a popular way to vary menu price. Essentially, there are two types of coupons in use in the hospitalit...
VALUE PRICING Value pricing refers to the practice of reducing prices on selected menu items in the belief that, as in cou...
SALAD BARS AND BUFFETS The difficulty in establishing one set price for either a salad bar or a buffet is that the amount ...
C o f f e e P o r t f o l i o D e s i g n e d BOTTLED WINE Few areas of restaurant industry pricing create more controvers...
