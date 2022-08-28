Successfully reported this slideshow.
TLE CO.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 1 view
TLE CO.pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
  1. 1. Identifying Market Forms of Vegetables and Cook the Varieties of Vegetables Dishes
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES 1. Identify market forms of vegetables. 2. Select various kinds of vegetables according to a given menu. 3. Value the preparation of different variety of vegetable dishes following appropriate cooking methods to preserve optimum quality and nutrition.
  3. 3. Vegetables are pieces of plants which are consumed by humans or animals. Eating vegetables offers nutritional benefits. People who consume more vegetables and fruits as part of a balanced over all diet are likely to have a reduced of some chronic illness. Vegetables provide nutrients which are essential to your body’s health and maintenance. What is vegetables?
  4. 4. Market Forms of Vegetables 1.FRESH- Fresh vegetables are available in wet markets and supermarkets. Examples are the following; a. Leaves- alugbati, kamote tops, kangkong, spinach, bittermelon leaves, cabbage, lettuce, mustard, Chinese cabbage, pepper leaves, green onion, and leeks, Brussel sprouts and partsley. b. Flowers- cauliflower, squash flower, katuray, broccoli c. Stem or short stalk supporting leaves, flowers-celery bamboo shoots, ubod, coconut pith asparagus.
  5. 5. 1. What are the different market forms of vegetables? 2. Give at least 5 specific place of Agusan del Norte undergo vegetable farming as their mean livelihood?(ans.Buenavista,Lasnieves,Manoligao) 3. What are the different various kinds of vegetables according to a given recipe? 4. Why do we need to select various types of vegetables according to menu? 5. How important is vegetables in one’s diet and one’s health? 6.Do you know how to prepare right ingredients for vegetable dish? 7. Give at least 5 specific food stablishment of Agusan del Norte where we can find different vegetable dishes. 8. Can you cook the vegetable that your family likes to eat?
  6. 6. QUIZ The students will answer the short quiz. 1. Multiple Choice. Directions: Read each question carefully. Choose the letter which corresponds to the correct answer and write your answer in a 1/4 sheet of paper 1. Which of the following vegetables is rich in carbohydrates? a. legumes, peas, and beans c. Mushroom, tomatoes, and radish b. Nuts, olives, and avocado d. Seeds, roots, and tubers 2. What is the flavour component of vegetables which gives strong flavour and odor to some vegetables like onions, leeks, garlic, chives, cabbage, and broccoli? a. Flavonoids c. Sugar b. Glutamic acid d. Sulfur compounds 3. Which of the following is cooking by placing blanched or raw vegetables in the pan, adding liquid (stock, water, wine) then covering and cooking it slowly? a. Boiling c. Braising b. Baking d. Sautéing 4. Which fat soluble compound is responsible for the green colouring of plants? a. Anthocyanins c. Chlorophyll b. Carotenoids d. Lycopene 5. Mrs. Torres needs more supply of Vitamin A. which of the following will she eat to give her the nutrient she needs? a. Alugbati c. Lettuce b. Potatoes d. Saluyot 6. Chef Shane will cook chopsuey. She is about to remove the hard core of a cabbage. Which of the following knife will she use? a. Butcher knife c. Cutting knife b. Channel knife d. Paring knife 7. Which of the following vegetables is cooked uncovered? a. Fruit vegetables c. Roots and tubers b. Green vegetables d. Yellow vegetables 8. How many colors is suggested on a plate to make it balance? a. Four to five c. Three to four b. One to two d. Two to three 9. These are plants or parts of plants like leaves, fruits, tubers, roots, bulbs, stems, shoots, and flower used in a dish either raw or cooked. a. flower c. tubers b. fruit d. vegetables 10. Which of the following vegetables is a vitamin C rich vegetables? a. Fruit vegetables c. Roots and tubers b. Green vegetables d. Yellow vegetables
  7. 7. ASSIGNMENT The students will make a scrap book on different classification of vegetables.
  8. 8. Ang anekdota ay isang maiklingpagsasalaysay ng isang makatawag-pansin o nakatutuwang pangyayari sa buhay ng isang tao na kadalasa’y kilala o tanyag.
  9. 9. Layon ng Anekdota
  10. 10. Layon nito ay makapagbatid ng isang magandang karanasan na kapupulutan ng aral. Ito’y nagagwa lamang kung ang karanasan o ang pangyayari ay makatotohanan.
  11. 11. Pagpapahayag ng Paghanga/pagpuri Pangungusap na padamdam Maikling Sambitla Hindi Direktang pagpapahayag Pagpapahayg ng pasang-ayon o pasalungat. May limang halimbawa ng pagpapahayag ng damdamin o emosyon
  12. 12. Pagpapahayag ng Paghanga/pagpuri Ang ganitong pagpapahayag ng damdamin ay naglalahad ng isang positibong pagtanaw sa isang indibidwal o kaganapan. Karaniwan din itong ginagamit ng iba’t-ibang antas ng pang-uri.
  13. 13. Pangungusap na padamdam Ito ang mga pahayag na sadyang naglalaman ng masidhing damdamin. Maaring ang pahayag ay higgil sa lantay na kasiyahan, kalungkutan, o iba pa batay sa tagapagpahayag. Kaya naman isa sa mga batayang katangian nito ang paggamit ng tandang padamdam sa pagtapos ng pangungusap.
  14. 14. Maikling Sambitla Kaugnay ito ng mga pangungusap na padamdam ngunit naiiba dahil nagtataglay lamang ng isa o iilang salita.
  15. 15. Hindi Direktang pagpapahayag Ito naman ang mga pahayag na gumagamit ng mga idyoma at tayutay upang mapaabot ng mensahe.
  16. 16. Pagpapahayg ng pasang-ayon o pasalungat. Ang ganitong pahayag ay kakikitaan ng tiyak ng emosyon o tagapagsalita.
  17. 17. Maiksi at payak ang mga wika May tinutukang isang pangyayari at kongreto ang paglalahad May tiyak na layunin Simple ang Tunggalian Halaw sa Katotohanan Tiyak na Katangian ng Anekdota
  18. 18. 1. Maiksi at payak ang wika  Pagiging maiksing tekstong pampanitikan
  19. 19. 2. May tinutukang isang pangyayari at kongreto ang paglalahad.  Ito ay nagiging tuon ng naratibo na magiging tuntungan naman ng pangkalahatang mensahe nito sa mga nambabasa.
  20. 20. 3. May tiyak na layunin.  Purposeful o may tiyak na tunguhin
  21. 21. 5. Halaw sa Katotohanan  Ang tinututukan nitong pangyayari ang isa sa pinakamahalag, kundi man kakatwang, bahagi ng buhay ng isang indibidwal.
  22. 22. Pagpapahayag ng Paghanga/pagpuri Pangungusap na padamdam Maikling Sambitla Hindi Direktang pagpapahayag Pagpapahayg ng pasang-ayon o pasalungat. May limang halimbawa ng pagpapahayag ng damdamin o emosyon
  23. 23. Maiksi at payak ang mga wika May tinutukang isang pangyayari at kongreto ang paglalahad May tiyak na layunin Simple ang Tunggalian Halaw sa Katotohanan Tiyak na Katangian ng Anekdota
  24. 24. 1. “Ginoo, alam mo ba kung nasaan ang sentro ng sansinukob?” 2. “Paumanhin kaibigan ngunit naipahiram ko na sa iba ang aking bisiro.” 3. “Mas may isip kap pa kapag tulog kaysa gising.” 4. “Ang nararamdaman mong sakit sa iyong binti ay dala ng katandaan.”
  25. 25. Maraming Salamat!

