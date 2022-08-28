TLE CO.pptx

1.
Identifying Market Forms
of Vegetables and Cook
the Varieties of
Vegetables Dishes
2.
OBJECTIVES
1. Identify market forms of vegetables.
2. Select various kinds of vegetables according to a given
menu.
3. Value the preparation of different variety of vegetable
dishes following appropriate cooking methods to
preserve optimum quality and nutrition.
3.
Vegetables are pieces of plants
which are consumed by humans or
animals. Eating vegetables offers
nutritional benefits. People who
consume more vegetables and fruits
as part of a balanced over all
diet are likely to have a reduced of some
chronic illness. Vegetables provide nutrients
which are essential to your body’s health
and maintenance.
What is vegetables?
4.
Market Forms of Vegetables
1.FRESH- Fresh vegetables are available in wet markets and supermarkets.
Examples are the following;
a. Leaves- alugbati, kamote tops, kangkong, spinach, bittermelon leaves, cabbage,
lettuce, mustard, Chinese cabbage, pepper leaves, green onion, and leeks, Brussel
sprouts and partsley.
b. Flowers- cauliflower, squash flower, katuray, broccoli
c. Stem or short stalk supporting leaves, flowers-celery bamboo shoots, ubod,
coconut pith asparagus.
5.
1. What are the different market forms of vegetables?
2. Give at least 5 specific place of Agusan del Norte undergo vegetable farming as their
mean livelihood?(ans.Buenavista,Lasnieves,Manoligao)
3. What are the different various kinds of vegetables according to a given recipe?
4. Why do we need to select various types of vegetables according to menu?
5. How important is vegetables in one’s diet and one’s health?
6.Do you know how to prepare right ingredients for vegetable dish?
7. Give at least 5 specific food stablishment of Agusan del Norte where we can find
different vegetable dishes.
8. Can you cook the vegetable that your family likes to eat?
6.
QUIZ
The students will answer the short quiz.
1. Multiple Choice. Directions: Read each question carefully. Choose the letter which corresponds to the correct answer and write your answer in a 1/4 sheet of paper
1. Which of the following vegetables is rich in carbohydrates?
a. legumes, peas, and beans c. Mushroom, tomatoes, and radish b. Nuts, olives, and avocado d. Seeds, roots, and tubers
2. What is the flavour component of vegetables which gives strong flavour and odor to some vegetables like onions, leeks, garlic, chives, cabbage, and broccoli?
a. Flavonoids c. Sugar b. Glutamic acid d. Sulfur compounds
3. Which of the following is cooking by placing blanched or raw vegetables in the pan, adding liquid (stock, water, wine) then covering and cooking it slowly?
a. Boiling c. Braising b. Baking d. Sautéing
4. Which fat soluble compound is responsible for the green colouring of plants?
a. Anthocyanins c. Chlorophyll b. Carotenoids d. Lycopene
5. Mrs. Torres needs more supply of Vitamin A. which of the following will she eat to give her the nutrient she needs? a. Alugbati c. Lettuce b. Potatoes d. Saluyot
6. Chef Shane will cook chopsuey. She is about to remove the hard core of a cabbage. Which of the following knife will she use?
a. Butcher knife c. Cutting knife b. Channel knife d. Paring knife
7. Which of the following vegetables is cooked uncovered?
a. Fruit vegetables c. Roots and tubers b. Green vegetables d. Yellow vegetables
8. How many colors is suggested on a plate to make it balance?
a. Four to five c. Three to four b. One to two d. Two to three
9. These are plants or parts of plants like leaves, fruits, tubers, roots, bulbs, stems, shoots, and flower used in a dish either raw or cooked.
a. flower c. tubers b. fruit d. vegetables
10. Which of the following vegetables is a vitamin C rich vegetables?
a. Fruit vegetables c. Roots and tubers b. Green vegetables d. Yellow vegetables
7.
ASSIGNMENT
The students will make a scrap book on different
classification of vegetables.
8.
Ang anekdota ay isang
maiklingpagsasalaysay ng isang
makatawag-pansin o
nakatutuwang pangyayari sa
buhay ng isang tao
na kadalasa’y kilala o tanyag.
10.
Layon nito ay makapagbatid ng
isang magandang karanasan na
kapupulutan ng aral. Ito’y nagagwa
lamang kung ang karanasan o ang
pangyayari ay makatotohanan.
11.
Pagpapahayag ng Paghanga/pagpuri
Pangungusap na padamdam
Maikling Sambitla
Hindi Direktang pagpapahayag
Pagpapahayg ng pasang-ayon o pasalungat.
May limang
halimbawa ng
pagpapahayag
ng damdamin o
emosyon
12.
Pagpapahayag ng Paghanga/pagpuri
Ang ganitong pagpapahayag ng damdamin
ay naglalahad ng isang positibong
pagtanaw sa isang indibidwal o kaganapan.
Karaniwan din itong ginagamit
ng iba’t-ibang antas ng pang-uri.
13.
Pangungusap na padamdam
Ito ang mga pahayag na sadyang naglalaman ng
masidhing damdamin. Maaring ang pahayag ay higgil sa
lantay na kasiyahan, kalungkutan, o iba pa batay sa
tagapagpahayag. Kaya naman isa sa mga batayang
katangian nito ang paggamit ng tandang padamdam sa
pagtapos ng pangungusap.
14.
Maikling Sambitla
Kaugnay ito ng mga pangungusap na padamdam ngunit
naiiba dahil nagtataglay lamang ng isa o iilang salita.
15.
Hindi Direktang pagpapahayag
Ito naman ang mga pahayag na gumagamit ng mga
idyoma at tayutay upang mapaabot ng mensahe.
16.
Pagpapahayg ng pasang-ayon o pasalungat.
Ang ganitong pahayag ay kakikitaan
ng tiyak ng emosyon o tagapagsalita.
17.
Maiksi at payak ang mga wika
May tinutukang isang pangyayari at kongreto
ang paglalahad
May tiyak na layunin
Simple ang Tunggalian
Halaw sa Katotohanan
Tiyak na
Katangian ng
Anekdota
18.
1. Maiksi at payak ang wika
Pagiging maiksing tekstong
pampanitikan
19.
2. May tinutukang isang pangyayari at kongreto
ang paglalahad.
Ito ay nagiging tuon ng naratibo na magiging
tuntungan naman ng pangkalahatang mensahe
nito sa mga nambabasa.
20.
3. May tiyak na layunin.
Purposeful o may tiyak na tunguhin
21.
5. Halaw sa Katotohanan
Ang tinututukan nitong pangyayari ang isa sa
pinakamahalag, kundi man kakatwang, bahagi
ng buhay ng isang indibidwal.
22.
Pagpapahayag ng Paghanga/pagpuri
Pangungusap na padamdam
Maikling Sambitla
Hindi Direktang pagpapahayag
Pagpapahayg ng pasang-ayon o pasalungat.
May limang
halimbawa ng
pagpapahayag
ng damdamin o
emosyon
23.
Maiksi at payak ang mga wika
May tinutukang isang pangyayari at kongreto
ang paglalahad
May tiyak na layunin
Simple ang Tunggalian
Halaw sa Katotohanan
Tiyak na
Katangian ng
Anekdota
24.
1. “Ginoo, alam mo ba kung nasaan ang sentro ng
sansinukob?”
2. “Paumanhin kaibigan ngunit naipahiram ko na sa iba
ang aking bisiro.”
3. “Mas may isip kap pa kapag tulog kaysa gising.”
4. “Ang nararamdaman mong sakit sa iyong binti ay
dala ng katandaan.”