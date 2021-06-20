Earworms, brainworms, and mental information processing

Brainworms often operate automatically, below our level of awareness.

Take notice of your repeating thoughts — are they positive affirmations, or the dreaded “worry loops” that lead to problems and burnout?

It will take some homework, but you can create positive brainworms to replace negative thoughts.

Earworms show us that our brain likes to put certain thoughts, words, and sounds on automatic replay.

With awareness and effort, you can change the channel, stop negative mental loops, and install a positive “I can do this!” brainworm instead.

