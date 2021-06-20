Successfully reported this slideshow.
Col Mukteshwar Prasad(Retd), MTech(IITD),CE(I),FIE(I),FIETE,FISLE,FInstOD,AMCSI Contact -9007224278, e-mail –muktesh_prasa...
Typical input from a very qualified and only son of relatively affluent family  Why do we dream about our deceased relati...
Story of a Naval Officer  Last I had interacted with him was somewhere in 2014 when he was a class 12th student. Subseque...
Story :Constructive Brainworms as Narrated by his Father  We from middle class background who have seen hard life always ...
Analysis of Two stories  First two typical thought process of two separate individuals may be considered as Maladaptive “...
Key points  Earworms, brainworms, and repeated thoughts are cyclical brain process which appear to be common and spontane...
Brainworms-Sequence of mental actions or Repeating Thoughts  (1) They refer to any sequence of mental actions or repeatin...
Brainworms- mental loop (A kind of self-reinforcing, repeating neural loop) (2) A mental loop is a kind of self-reinforcin...
Brainworms- mental loop (A kind of self-reinforcing, repeating neural loop)….  (2) A mental loop is a kind of …. OCD, unl...
Brainworms- mental loop (A kind of self-reinforcing, repeating neural loop)  (3) Future research must explore  Similarit...
Brainworms- Constructive Brainworms  There are also constructive repeated thoughts that are useful.  (4) A repeated moti...
Brainworms- Conclusion  Brainworms often operate automatically, below our level of awareness.  Take notice of your repea...
Earworms, brainworms, and mental information processing

Brainworms often operate automatically, below our level of awareness.
Take notice of your repeating thoughts — are they positive affirmations, or the dreaded “worry loops” that lead to problems and burnout?
It will take some homework, but you can create positive brainworms to replace negative thoughts.
Earworms show us that our brain likes to put certain thoughts, words, and sounds on automatic replay.
With awareness and effort, you can change the channel, stop negative mental loops, and install a positive “I can do this!” brainworm instead.

Earworms, brainworms, and mental information processing

  1. 1. Col Mukteshwar Prasad(Retd), MTech(IITD),CE(I),FIE(I),FIETE,FISLE,FInstOD,AMCSI Contact -9007224278, e-mail –muktesh_prasad@yahoo.co.in for book ”Decoding Services Selection Board-A Career in Armed Foces As An Officer” and SSB guidance and training at Shivnandani Edu and Defence Academy Earworms, Brainworms, and Mental Information Processing Ref-Psychology Today Post of June 8, 2021 Reviewed by Abigail Fagan
  2. 2. Typical input from a very qualified and only son of relatively affluent family  Why do we dream about our deceased relatives?  Is it some way of communication?  I often dream about my dadu…when even my mother didn’t  I have been having death dream from childhood. I can’t ever seem to figure out Why?  I keep thinking about Ghosts?  Also.. Whenever I dream about my own death ..someone known to me dies… always.  In corona times I keep thinking about Ghosts and death  I am no good?  I can not become Professor in JNU from where I have done my Post graduation  I would not be able to face students now as I am interacting on social media only.  Losing confidence on self  Would I be able to manage my Father’s business?
  3. 3. Story of a Naval Officer  Last I had interacted with him was somewhere in 2014 when he was a class 12th student. Subsequently he joined Indian Navy as an Officer. Very intelligent and above average in studies.  That time probably I had told him that he would find difficulty in concentrating , analyzing and deciding on specially on multiple input and controlling wandering minds . He has been carrying these thoughts since beginning and till date. This had detrimental effect on his confidence and self efficacy.  After many years at mid night got a call that he was going for Pilot Evaluation after due training but was scared as his mind wandered looking at multiple instruments and goes blank which is detrimental for any pilot.  Has lost his confidence and had self doubt that he will never pass the pilot test in spite of doing extremely well in training and academic portion  I did share my experience of coaching and this article itself to
  4. 4. Story :Constructive Brainworms as Narrated by his Father  We from middle class background who have seen hard life always looked for security...were satisfied with meagre income and adjusted in that..Never dreamt big and always kept our needs and wants under check...So looked for a consistent secure job preferably with pension..So that there in no ups and downs...  See the case of my son Vineet, he had good merit in AIEEE and put him IIIT Allahabad . He just passed out, as he was never keen in Engineering. Joined IBM and then a few others,. did not like to work on routine job 9-5, boring repeating job..He wanted to leave and do something on his own..We kept pressurising him to continue...Lots of heat and argument...He left anyway ..did some low end entrepreneurship like renting , food etc...Eventually he got a break and now for 5 years he is into something new, adventurous, has made some good breaks.... Above all his Constructive Brainworms of doing something different ,satisfying in spite of family resistance  So, aspirations depend on the family background, childhood exposures, environment in which one grows... The generation gap has been there and will always persist ..
  5. 5. Analysis of Two stories  First two typical thought process of two separate individuals may be considered as Maladaptive “Earworm” or Brainworm or “rumination,” or “worry,” or “automatic negative thoughts (ANTs)”  Because  They are a sequence of mental actions or repeating thoughts (RTs).  Repeating patterns of Words, Images, or Sounds  It is a Long-term potentiation, or LTP,  It is maladaptive repetitive thoughts (RTs) that cross into symptoms of a mental disorder.  They are Repetitive thoughts (RTs) that are self-critical and have negative consequences.  Repeated thought about one’s “bad luck,” or that they “can’t do it,” is exhibits esteem and confidence lowering negative brainworms  These unwanted brainworms can be and generally are debilitating.  Third story is a typical thought process of CONSTRUCTIVE “Earworm” or Brainworm or “rumination,” by selecting RIGHT MENTAL LOOP  Positive self-statements are RT’s known to counter negative thinking and build confidence.  Brainworms often operate automatically, below our level of awareness.  With awareness and effort, you can change the channel, stop negative mental loops, and install a positive “I can do this!” brainworm instead.
  6. 6. Key points  Earworms, brainworms, and repeated thoughts are cyclical brain process which appear to be common and spontaneous.  Some repeating thoughts are maladaptive, because they can reinforce negative or rigid thinking.  Other mental loops are constructive, such as motivational phrases or mantras, because they can enhance mood and confidence.  Brain a “wet” information processor(mind computer) – can get stuck like any computer and goes into repeating infamous mental loop called “earworm”  You can’t reboot or pull the plug like a computer!  Earworm Alert! Commercials jingoism which we all are immersed in today’s modern Ad may jingle out our mind and may happen to many of us.  The term “earworm” is not a parasite , but it simply refers to a catchy musical phrase or song that runs continually through our mind:  “A form of involuntary musical imagery which is out of control and can become quite unpleasant and intrusive,” according to neuroscientist Oliver Sacks.
  7. 7. Brainworms-Sequence of mental actions or Repeating Thoughts  (1) They refer to any sequence of mental actions or repeating thoughts (RTs).  Two types of repeating mental loop or cyclical mental activity Earworms may be  A.Acoustic memories that repeat until they fade away, or perhaps are replaced with a different melody.  Annoying, but it’s probably not dangerous.  B. Memories which can loop spontaneously in the mind — echoing and reverberating in our brain’s neural pathways may be  Repeating patterns of o Words, o Images, or o Sounds  This Long-term potentiation, or LTP, is a natural process by which synaptic connections become stronger with frequent activation.
  8. 8. Brainworms- mental loop (A kind of self-reinforcing, repeating neural loop) (2) A mental loop is a kind of self-reinforcing, repeating neural loop  More it repeats, the more likely it is to continue.  Hence earworms are very persistent, and mental habits are so difficult to break.  Maladaptive and Constructive Aspects of Brainworms  If a repeating auditory hallucination is so loud or persistent and interferes with a patient’s life, then that is clinically significant.  If a patient repeats obsessive thoughts loud, it might be pathological.  That is not a typical mental loop  But instead manic, repetitive thoughts (RTs) that cross into symptoms of a mental disorder.  In OCD(Obsessive Compulsive Disorder), a person’s fears and “worry loops” (obsessions) trigger behaviors (compulsions) to reduce anxiety.  A brainworm by itself is not a symptom of OCD, unless it’s triggered by worry and it significantly interferes with normal life.
  9. 9. Brainworms- mental loop (A kind of self-reinforcing, repeating neural loop)….  (2) A mental loop is a kind of …. OCD, unless …with normal life.  Repetitive thoughts (RTs) that are self-critical have negative consequences.  For example, repeating to yourself that you are helpless will contribute to anxious and depressed feelings.  Thinking about one’s “bad luck,” or that one “can’t do it,” is exhibiting esteem and confidence lowering negative brainworms.  These repeated counterproductive thoughts may be called  “rumination,”  “worry,” or  “automatic negative thoughts (ANTs)”  Similarly with PTSD, a patient’s flashbacks may consist of repeating, intrusive traumatic memories.  What ever be the trigger these unwanted brainworms can be debilitating.  CBT and EMDR therapies are thought to be helpful to eliminate these intrusive images.  Though “brainworm” has been lumped to include several distinct RT
  10. 10. Brainworms- mental loop (A kind of self-reinforcing, repeating neural loop)  (3) Future research must explore  Similarities or otherwise of neural pathways involved with “brainworms,” and pathologies like  OCD repetition,  Post-traumatic intrusive memories,  Depressive thinking, and  Other RT phenomena affecting mental health.
  11. 11. Brainworms- Constructive Brainworms  There are also constructive repeated thoughts that are useful.  (4) A repeated motivational phrase could inspire you during an important event or competition.  Battle war cries of Regiments motivates soldiers to perform otherwise impossible job of fighting with enemy  Repeating a mantra to help clear the mind to meditate and relax.  Positive self-statements are RT’s known to counter negative thinking and build confidence.  Musical earworm while working to keep humming along, or as a rhythmic cadence during exercise.  Our mind likes repetition, and we can intentionally use brainworms for constructive purposes.  You just need to select the right mental loop.
  12. 12. Brainworms- Conclusion  Brainworms often operate automatically, below our level of awareness.  Take notice of your repeating thoughts — are they positive affirmations, or the dreaded “worry loops” that lead to problems and burnout?  It will take some homework, but you can create positive brainworms to replace negative thoughts.  Earworms show us that our brain likes to put certain thoughts, words, and sounds on automatic replay.  With awareness and effort, you can change the channel, stop negative mental loops, and install a positive “I can do this!” brainworm instead.  References  (1) Sacks, Oliver (2007). Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain. First Vintage Books. ISBN 978-1-4000-3353-9.  (2) Cooke SF, Bliss TV (July 2006). "Plasticity in the human central nervous system". Brain. 129 (Pt 7): 1659–73. doi:10.1093/brain/awl082. PMID 16672292.  (3) Negishi, Kazumasa; Sekiguchi, Takahiro (June 4, 2020). Sudzina, Frantisek (ed.). "Individual traits that influence the frequency and emotional characteristics of involuntary musical imagery: An experience sampling study". PLOS ONE. 15 (6): e0234111. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0234111.
  13. 13. Reference  (1) Sacks, Oliver (2007). Musicophilia: Tales of Music and the Brain. First Vintage Books. ISBN 978-1-4000-3353-9.  (2) Cooke SF, Bliss TV (July 2006). "Plasticity in the human central nervous system". Brain. 129 (Pt 7): 1659–73. doi:10.1093/brain/awl082. PMID 16672292.  (3) Negishi, Kazumasa; Sekiguchi, Takahiro (June 4, 2020). Sudzina, Frantisek (ed.). "Individual traits that influence the frequency and emotional characteristics of involuntary musical imagery: An experience sampling study". PLOS ONE. 15 (6): e0234111. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0234111. ISSN 1932-6203. PMC 7272041. PMID 32497111

