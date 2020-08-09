Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ANTI-OXIDANTS AND OTHER FOOD ADDITIVES
ANTI-OXIDANTS • FSSAI 2009, substance added to food that retards or prevents oxidative spoilage of food & doesn’t include ...
OXIDATION • Addition of oxygen/removal of hydrogen • Leads to food spoilage, change in chemical composition, color, nutrit...
TYPES OF ANTI-OXIDANTS NATURAL • Naturally present in F & V, mostly flavanoids. Eg: ascorbic acid in citrus fruits • Inclu...
HEALTH CONCERNS • If consumed in more than prescribed amounts, can cause joint pains, dermatitis, headache, asthma etc. • ...
OTHER ADDITIVES • BULKING AGENTS: Add weight/volume keeping utility same. Eg: gums, sugar alcohols, fibres. ANTI-CAKING AG...
REFERENCES http://www.faia.org.uk/category/additives/anti-caking-agents/ http://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/topics/topic/additiv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Anti oxidants

27 views

Published on

Process of oxidation in foods and additives used to prevent oxidation

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Anti oxidants

  1. 1. ANTI-OXIDANTS AND OTHER FOOD ADDITIVES
  2. 2. ANTI-OXIDANTS • FSSAI 2009, substance added to food that retards or prevents oxidative spoilage of food & doesn’t include sugar, cereals, oils, flavors, herbs & spices. OBJECTIVES • Prevent fatty/oily food from rancidity (off- flavor & odour) • Prevent cut surface browning of F & V
  3. 3. OXIDATION • Addition of oxygen/removal of hydrogen • Leads to food spoilage, change in chemical composition, color, nutritive value etc • 2 types :- Auto-oxidation: addition of molecular oxygen to C-C double bond. Enzyme-catalysed: carried out by enzymes eg: lipase on lipids, phenolase on phenols • Anti-oxidants work by consuming free radicals produced
  4. 4. TYPES OF ANTI-OXIDANTS NATURAL • Naturally present in F & V, mostly flavanoids. Eg: ascorbic acid in citrus fruits • Include Ascorbic acid (E300), tocopherols with alpha-tocopherol being most imp. Lipid-soluble anti-oxidant (E306) • Isolated from natural sources & can be synthesized in lab SYNTHETIC • Compounds with anti- oxidant activity synthesized in lab. • Eg: BHA (butylated hydroxy anisole) BHT (Butylated hydroxy toluene) TBHQ (Tertiary butyl hydro quinone)
  5. 5. HEALTH CONCERNS • If consumed in more than prescribed amounts, can cause joint pains, dermatitis, headache, asthma etc. • FSSAI standards: 0.02% of the total, amount added depends on fat content upper limit being 0.02%
  6. 6. OTHER ADDITIVES • BULKING AGENTS: Add weight/volume keeping utility same. Eg: gums, sugar alcohols, fibres. ANTI-CAKING AGENTS: Added to powdered/granular foods to prevent lump formation. Eg: Sodium silicate (E550) HUMECTANTS: Added to keep food stuff moist. Eg: Salt, sugar, glycerol etc. GLAZING AGENTS: Waxy coating over product to provide gloss & prevent water loss from surface. Eg: mineral oil
  7. 7. REFERENCES http://www.faia.org.uk/category/additives/anti-caking-agents/ http://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/topics/topic/additives.htm http://www.britannica.com/EBchecked/topic/212615/food-additive#toc50532 http://www.fssai.gov.in/Portals/0/FSSAI%20regulations.pdf http://bulkingagent.info/

×