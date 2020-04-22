Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ICAR-NATIONAL DAIRY RESEARCH INSTITUTE DAIRY TECHNOLOGY DIVISION Presented by Chander Mohan 18-P-DT-09 Class presentation ...
Content Introduction Sources of glucose in blood Absorption and transport of glucose Pancreatic regulation of glucose ...
Introduction Adenosine triphosphate(ATP)Remarkable precursor Storage Glycogen, starch Ribose 5-phosphate Broken down Pyruv...
Sources of glucose in blood
Absorption and transport of glucose  The entry of glucose into cells takes place by diffusion via transmembrane glucose t...
Pancreatic regulation of glucose metabolism  Vital organ in regulation of blood glucose regulation  Responsible for secr...
 As an endocrine gland, the pancreas secretes a variety of hormones that are concerned with the regulation of blood gluco...
Hypoglycemia (Low blood glucose level) Hyperglycemia (High blood glucose level)Normal Deviation from normal blood glucose ...
Response to an increase in blood glucose Food Glycogen Insulin
Response to an decrease in blood glucose Food Glycogen Glucagon Gluconeogenesis
Homeostatic control
 Diabetes mellitus is a syndrome of impaired carbohydrate metabolism caused by either lack of insulin secretion or decrea...
Conclusion  There are a significant number of regulatory mechanisms controlling the homeostasis of plasma glucose levels ...
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mechanism of blood glucose Regulation

15 views

Published on

Presentation describes the role of pancreatic hormones and what happens at various stages of blood glucose level in blood

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mechanism of blood glucose Regulation

  1. 1. ICAR-NATIONAL DAIRY RESEARCH INSTITUTE DAIRY TECHNOLOGY DIVISION Presented by Chander Mohan 18-P-DT-09 Class presentation on Mechanism of blood glucose regulation in human body
  2. 2. Content Introduction Sources of glucose in blood Absorption and transport of glucose Pancreatic regulation of glucose metabolism Diabetes Mellitus Conclusion
  3. 3. Introduction Adenosine triphosphate(ATP)Remarkable precursor Storage Glycogen, starch Ribose 5-phosphate Broken down Pyruvate Oxidation via glycolysisOxidation via pentose phosphate pathway Normal blood glucose level during :  Fasting - 70 to 110 mg/dl  Post glucose load- 110 to 140 mg/dl  Random - 70 to 140 mg/dl
  4. 4. Sources of glucose in blood
  5. 5. Absorption and transport of glucose  The entry of glucose into cells takes place by diffusion via transmembrane glucose transporter (GLUT)  There are 12 glucose transporters encoded by human genomes  GLUT-1, the most common isform is ubiquitously present in many cells and primarily responsible for ensuring the basal glucose needs of the glucose.  This particular phenomenon of transport is dependent on a concentration gradient and quick metabolism of glucose
  6. 6. Pancreatic regulation of glucose metabolism  Vital organ in regulation of blood glucose regulation  Responsible for secreting two crucial opposing hormones insulin and glucagon  Insulin lowers the glucose level while glucagon increases the glucose level.  As an exocrine gland it is responsible for producing several digestive enzymes that are secreted into the duodenum via pancreatic duct.
  7. 7.  As an endocrine gland, the pancreas secretes a variety of hormones that are concerned with the regulation of blood glucose, including insulin, glucagon, and somatostatin .  These hormones are produced by groups of cells that under the microscope appear as small clusters, or islands.  They were discovered by the German anatomist Paul Langerhans; hence they are called Islets of Langerhans, or simply pancreatic islets Type of cell % Islet Endocrine hormone Function Alpha cells 15-35 Glucagon Increases blood glucose levels Beta cells 55-80 Insulin Decreases blood glucose levels Gamma cells 3-5 Pancreatic polypeptide Regulates exocrine and endocrine function of the pancreas Delta cells 3-10 Somatostatin Inhibits insulin and glucagon release
  8. 8. Hypoglycemia (Low blood glucose level) Hyperglycemia (High blood glucose level)Normal Deviation from normal blood glucose levels
  9. 9. Response to an increase in blood glucose Food Glycogen Insulin
  10. 10. Response to an decrease in blood glucose Food Glycogen Glucagon Gluconeogenesis
  11. 11. Homeostatic control
  12. 12.  Diabetes mellitus is a syndrome of impaired carbohydrate metabolism caused by either lack of insulin secretion or decreased sensitivity of the tissues to insulin.  There are two general types of diabetes mellitus:  Type I diabetes, also called insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (IDDM), is caused by lack of insulin secretion.  Type II diabetes, also called non–insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus (NIDDM), is caused by decreased sensitivity of target tissues to the metabolic effect of insulin. Table Showing clinical characteristics of patients with Type I and Type II diabetes mellitus Diabetes Mellitus Feature Type-1 Type-2 Age at onset Usually less than 20 years Usually more than 30 years Body mass Low(wasted) to normal Obese Plasma insulin Low or absent Normal to high Plasma glucagon High, can be suppressed High, resistant to suppressed Plasma glucose Increased Increased Insulin sensitivity Normal Reduced
  13. 13. Conclusion  There are a significant number of regulatory mechanisms controlling the homeostasis of plasma glucose levels and attempt to keep the level within acceptable physiological norms.  Failure to do so, as in diabetes, has dire consequences leading to further serious health risks such as cardiovascular disease  The pancreas has key roles in maintaining normal blood glucose levels by producing and releasing insulin and glucagon.
  14. 14. Thank you

×