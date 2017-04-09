Biswadip roy chowdhury resume

BiswadipRoy Chowdhury Phone: (+91)9899043757| Email:rbiswadip22@gmail.com Permanent Address:7/A Sarat Chatterjee Road, Kol...
  1. 1. BiswadipRoy Chowdhury Phone: (+91)9899043757| Email:rbiswadip22@gmail.com Permanent Address:7/A Sarat Chatterjee Road, Kolkata700060 Current Address:A-27/A Arjangarh, NewDelhi 110047 B A C K G R O U N D Post Graduate in Economics, in 2015. Currently working in Genpact, as VC Analyst for GE oil and Gas and GE Health Care. Specialist in Client Handling, and also Lean, Green Belt Trained and Tested. I have a bent of mind towards automation, and improving process quality. I have already identified two Lean projects for my current process. Also worked on a project with KYC team, and as an Intern, I have worked with State Bank of India. Also, I have been a part of the CSR team, Sports Team, Analytics Group. I have earned many rewards and Recognition in this role. E X P E R I E N C E BusinessAnalyst, Genpact April ’09 – Present + As a Variable Compensation Analyst, I handle the end to end payout process for Sales Team, including RGM’s and Sales Leader for Multiple Regions across the Globe + For Oil and Gas, I deal with 150+ Sales Participants, across the Globe. + The responsibility requires, handling the entire Variable Compensation Payouts for all the Sales Team, especially in India, Middle East, and Africa. Single handedly. + The work starts with Loading their Target Plans, to correct assignments, reconciling their Actual Vs Targets to getting the Payouts Approved from respective managers. + The work requires heavy day to day interaction with all clients, and working under pressure and strict deadlines, as payouts have to be made within payroll cutoff dates + Also, I have acquired knowledge of the components and calculation basis which pay is made. + Additionally, I also proactively sent reports to the Sales Leaders, which helps them to analyze their Targets, Performance, + Also, I have been working for Healthcare business, where apart from Compensation Payouts, I also make Excel Based Calculators, for proper Pay, basis defined Sales Plans. + Additionally, I make basic dashboards, for the Leaders.
  2. 2. 2 + Also, I have worked with the KYC team, on a project and successfully delivered 70+ reports before deadline. + Additionally, I work as a part of the Budding Analytics Team, and is responsible for all Newsletters. + I am responsible for multiple Stake holders and have been successful in building a very strong relationship with all Clients without any single escalation till date. E D U C A T I O N UniversityofCalcutta, Dept. Of Economics 2013 – 2015 M.Sc. in Economics(Firstclass) Ashutosh College 2010 - 2013 B.Sc. inEconomics(FirstClass) R E W A R D S • RecognizedbyClient(GEIndia) forexcellence andreducingpayoutcycle bymore thana month’stime • RecognizedbyClient(GEMENAT) forefficiency,businessknowledge andProactive attitude • Recognized byGenpatL&D team,forfosteringlearningcultureacrossfloor • Rewardedbythe GenpactKYC team, for successfullydeliveringprojectforthem • Awardedwithbronze awardbyGenpactfor performance andcustomerdelight • Awardedwithbronze awardbyseniormanagerforidentifyingchallengesandtransforminginto opportunities S K I L L S Excel,NestedIf,V Lookup,PivotChartsandTables,Functions,OptymyzeandSynygyV11platform, Basic Dashboards,MS Outlook S T R E N G T HS  Adaptive  Proactive  Honest
  3. 3. 3  Team Player I N T E R N S H I P • completedsummerinternshipatState Bankof India,2014 Project Objective:Howto increase casain urbanareas andhow to mobilizehighvalue savingsbankaccountin Burdwanand Bidhannagarareas,KolkataCircle. Declaration:Ihereby declare thatall of the above mentionedInformationistrue tothe bestof myknowledge and belief.AndIam willingtorelocate frommycurrentLocation(Gurgaon) [BISWADIPROY CHOWDHURY]

