Compro Reywork 2021

  1. 1. PT. Reywork Global Nusantara PT. Reywork Global Nusantara Human Resource Solution Management
  2. 2. HRGA GLOBAL PROBLEM ? Comben IR & ER Organization Assesment Training Recruiting Performance Development ?
  3. 3. Vision & Mission Being a professional provider to empowering Indonesian society. v Improve the quality of the human resources. v Connecting between employeers and jobseekers. v Helping Owner or founder to Get best employee
  4. 4.   integrated with human resources information services. administration, and consulting related to human resource management, support services for recruitment, payroll, maintaining personnel We provide labors with any kind job type, for full time and or daily basis. We management . worker and or full time worker, and consultation for human resources labors recruitment in all around Indonesia, managing outsourching, daily & consultant human resources in south Jakarta .We offer services for the Established in 2015, Reywork Resources is one of the companies employment Who We Are
  5. 5. Recruitment and Outsourcing Services Payroll Service Training and Development Services Project Management Services Our Services
  6. 6. Head Hunter & Executive Search Human Resources / Tech Outsourching Recruitment Process Outsourcing Business process Outsourching Refferal Massive Candidate Recruitment & Outsourcing Services Headhunter Services are our supports to clients who are searching for suitable candidates to fill business positions for their organisations, from staff until Director Level. Recruitment & Outsourcing Services Serve up to 100 candidate for 1 Potition, more efective to selection End-to-end service to fulfill your human resources needs. It includes finding potential candidates, recruiting, managing employees’ contracts as well as its payroll. Our service offers you support to analyse the best methodology for execution to meet your KPI and integrate with all all budgeting Opex & Capex. Transfer all or part of your human resources functions or tech to us.
  7. 7. Recruitment Process Job Offer Understand the client’s requirements Sourcing Candidates Shortlist Candidates First Interview Round Send for Final Interview
  8. 8. Payroll Services Reywork handles all payroll (salary pay, BPJS TK, BPJS Kes, tax, Innsurance) related activities thus to reduce your operational cost and save time required to deal with financial tasks related to payroll. You can do away with the need to hire and train a large in-house payroll staff, with paying software packages for payroll functions and constantly updating tax regulations for compliances. You can leave all these tasks to be performed by Reywork for your company,
  9. 9. Payroll Process Collect Data Generate Payroll Reports Payroll Approval Process Payroll C a l c u l a t e Deductions Process Salary& Pay Slips Pay Day
  10. 10. Training & Development Services Reywork handles all payroll (salary pay, BPJS TK, BPJS Kes, tax, Innsurance) related activities thus to reduce your operational cost and save time required to deal with financial tasks related to payroll. You can do away with the need to hire and train a large in-house payroll staff, with paying software packages for payroll functions and constantly updating tax regulations for compliances. You can leave all these tasks to be performed by Reywork for your company, Training needs identification Training needs Analysis Setting training objectives Designing training program Implementing training program Evaluation The training cycle model
  11. 11. Project Management Services Project management services specialize for special project as Mystery shopper, Surveyor, data entry, flyering, and etc. They perform some or all of the activities related to project work, from conceptualization to completion. E m p h a s i s i s p l a c e d o n c r e a t i n g a n d maintaining project milestones and the project schedule. The end goal is to complete the project on time and within budget. EVALUAT E DESIGN DEVELOP ANALYZE
  12. 12. Life Sciences Chemicals & Industrial Consumer Technology Professional Services Functional Roles Pharmaceuticals Medical Instrumentation Biotechnology Clinical and Life Sciences Agribusiness Automation Automotive Building & Infrastructure Mechanical Speciality Chemicals Quick Service Restaurant Sourcing & Hypermarket Luxury Retail Consumer Retail & Apparel Fast Moving Consumer Product Semiconductor Systems and Electronics Manufacturing and Automation Emerging Technologies Artificial Intelligence Consultancy Human Resources Finance and Accounting Information Technology Supply Chain to yourbusiness growth and success. searchprocess ensures that we place the right high-calibre talents who will be a positive impact With over many years industry experience, our extensive network of resources and rigorous Our Specializations
  13. 13. Our Client Learn how companies around the globe use Raywork to build stronger relationships with their customers and change the way they do business. BETTER SERVICES START HERE
  14. 14. APRILIA RINA Business Operasional Manager +62 822 8008 6524 | april@reywork.com Our Team Gd. Ascom, Jl. Matraman Raya No.67 Palmeriam, Matraman, Jakarta Timur, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta 13140
  15. 15. www.REYWORK.com LETS DISCUSS

