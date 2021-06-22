Successfully reported this slideshow.
MULTIPLE MYELOMA DR BIPUL BORTHAKUR PROF & HEAD DEPT OF ORTHOPAEDICS SILCHAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
DEFINITION: • Multiple myeloma represents a malignant proliferation of plasma cells derived from a single clone. • Most co...
DEFINITION: • The tumor, its products and the host response to it results in number of dysfunctions and symptoms: • Bone p...
ETIOLOGY: • The cause of myeloma is not known. • More common seen in farmers, wood workers, leather workers, and those exp...
PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS: • MM cells bind to bone marrow stromal cells (BMSCs) and extracellular matrix (E...
PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS:
PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS: • Most common symptom : bone pain (70% patients) • Persistent localised pain usu...
PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS: • Increased osteoclastic activity is mediated by osteoclast activating factor (O...
Typical “Punched out” lesion of skull Multiple small lytic foci throughout the pelvic bone
PET-CT showing multiple FDG avid lesions in skeleton
PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS: • Vertebral collapse- cord compression, radicular pain, loss of bowel bladder co...
PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS: • Reason for susceptibility to infection: • Diffuse hypogammaglobulinemia: both ...
PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS: • Renal failure in >25% patients • Most common cause of renal failure : hypercal...
PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATIONS: • Normocytic normochromic anemia- 80% patients • Granulocytopenia and thrombocyt...
DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING: • The diagnosis of myeloma requires: • marrow plasmocytosis (>10%) • A serum and/or urine M compone...
DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING: • The most important differential diagnosis in patients with myeloma are: • MGUS ( Monoclonal gamma...
DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING: • Standard investigative workup in Multiple Myeloma: • Investigations to evaluate for clonal plasma...
DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING:
DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING: • Investigation to evaluate clonal paraprotein: • Serum protein electrophoresis and immunofixation ...
DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING: • Investigation to evaluate End-Organ damage: • Hemogram for anemia, leukopenia, thrombocytopenia •...
DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING: • Investigation for Risk Stratification: • Beta 2 microglobulin and serum albumin for ISS stage • F...
DIAGNOSIS AND STAGING: • Clinical examination: • Careful physical examination for tender bone and masses • Chest and bone ...
PROGNOSIS: • Serum beta-2 microglobulin is single most powerful predictor of survival. • Three stage international staging...
TREATMENT: • Patients with symptomatic and/or progressive myeloma require therapeutic intervention. • Such therapy has two...
TREATMENT: • Therapy includes an initial induction regimen followed by consolidation and maintenance therapy. • For newly ...
TREATMENT: • Patients who are transplant candidates- alkylating agents (melphalan) should be avoided (damage stem cells) •...
TREATMENT: • RELAPSED DISEASE: • Almost all patients with MM who survive initial treatment will eventually relapse • Relap...
TREATMENT:
TREATMENT: Treatment algorithm for Multiple Myeloma
TREATMENT: • The median overall survival of patients with myeloma is 8+ years, with younger patients surviving >10 years. ...
TREATMENT: • In patients in whom neurologic deficit is increasing- surgical decompression may be necessary. • Anemia: resp...
THANK YOU
×