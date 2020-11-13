Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat Versi Web Pusat Data dan Informasi Kementerian Kesehatan #SATUDATAKESEHATAN
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN •...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN A...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan 4Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN ...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN T...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN A...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN A...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN F...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN •...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN •...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN •...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN •...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN P...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN T...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN •...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan 16Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN T...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN M...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN D...
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN
Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan 32Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aplikasi keluarga sehat versi web

17 views

Published on

Aplikasi keluarga sehat versi web

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aplikasi keluarga sehat versi web

  1. 1. Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat Versi Web Pusat Data dan Informasi Kementerian Kesehatan #SATUDATAKESEHATAN
  2. 2. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN • Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat versi Web (desktop) • Platform berbasis web • Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat versi Web ini dapat digunakan dengan mengunjungi alamat: keluargasehat.kemkes.go.id PLATFORM APLIKASI
  3. 3. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat 3 • Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat merupakan bentuk dukungan teknologi informasi untuk pendataan keluarga sehat dalam kunjungan keluarga pada PIS-PK. • Untuk melakukan input data dan menyajikan dashboard status pendataan dan IKS. • Aplikasi ini dapat diakses di alamat web https://keluargasehat.kemkes.go.id • Untuk versi mobile Android, dapat diunduh melalui playstore dengan keyword “keluarga sehat” • Dapat digunakan baik secara online maupun offline
  4. 4. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan 4Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Disain Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat • Aplikasi Web – Administrator, digunakan untuk pengaturan menu dan pengaturan pengguna – Dashboard, digunakan untuk menyajikan output data jumlah keluarga yang telah dilakukan pendataan menurut wilayah dan output data agregat hasil perhitungan data lapangan. – Kuesioner, digunakan untuk entri data lapangan secara online. • Aplikasi Mobile – Kuesioner, digunakan untuk entri data lapangan secara online maupun offline dengan menggunakan smart phone Android Spesifikasi minimum perangkat • Perangkat untuk Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat versi web – PC/Laptop: • Minimal processor intel pentium 4 • Memori (RAM) minimal 4 Gb • Web Browser (Mozilla, Chrome, dll) • Koneksi internet • Perangkat untuk Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat versi mobile – Smartphone: • OS Android minimal 5.0 (lollypop) atau lebih • Memori (RAM) minimal 2 Gb • Dimensi layar tidak terlalu kecil • Koneksi internet (optional)
  5. 5. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Topologi Sistem
  6. 6. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Arsitektur Sistem Generasi Baru
  7. 7. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Alur Administrasi Pengguna Aplikasi
  8. 8. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Fitur baru pada aplikasi KS v.2.0 • Fitur tahun aktif merupakan fitur baru dalam aplikasi KS v.2.0, dimana sebelum aplikasi dapat digunakan akan ditentukan kapan periode aktif utk penginputan data pada tahun berjalan • Fitur entri data wilayah kerja PKM Fitur ini memungkinkan admin PKM untuk mendaftarkan wilayah kerjanya per desa/kelurahan baik dalam satu wilayah kecamatan maupun lebih • Fitur entri data sasaran keluarga per wilayah kerja per tahun berjalan fitur untuk menentukan bagaimana capaian atau realisasi pendataan di wilayah kerja pkm berdasarkan jumlah keluarga sasaran per wilayah kerja pertahunnya
  9. 9. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN • Fitur entri target kinerja surveyor fitur untuk menilai kinerja surveyor, target ini dimaksudkan untuk meningkatkan kepedulian dan rasa tanggung jawab bagi para surveyor terhadap data keluarga yang menjadi tanggug jawab mereka, karena akan dimonitoring pada dashboard kinerja, sehingga dapat dilakukan tracing data-data mana saja yg bermasalah sampai dengan siapa yang menginput nya
  10. 10. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN • Fitur pencarian detail (advanced search) fitur tambahan dari aplikasi sebelumnya, yaitu pencarian berdasarkan kategori • Fitur filter data fitur untuk melakukan filtering data sesuai variabel yang ingin ditampilkan (berlaku pada aplikasi mobile) • Fitur monitoring wilayah kerja fitur pengembangan dari dashboard status pendataan pada aplikasi KS yang lama, dimana PKM dapat memantau pelaksanaan PIS-PK di wilayahnya berdasarkan realisasi capaian dari target/sasaran yang sudah ditetapkan
  11. 11. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN • Fitur transfer wilayah kerja Fitur untuk memindahkan data keluarga pada suatu wilayah desa/kelurahan di puskesmas awal ke puskesmas lainnya (admin Pusat) • Fitur dashboard kinerja fitur untuk memantau kinerja capaian dari PKM termasuk surveyor
  12. 12. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN • Fitur dashboard analisis data fitur yang dapat digunakan dengan memanfaatkan raw data yang dapat diunduh melalui akun admin pkm untuk diolah secara mandiri dan diupload kembali ke aplikasi untuk di kustomisasi dalam bentuk cross tab analisis data, baik dalam bentuk tabulasi, maupun grafik • Fitur dashboard Monitoring Intervensi (coming soon) Masih dalam tahap pengembangan dan ujicoba
  13. 13. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Pemanfaatan raw data pada aplikasi KS v.2.0 • Masuk dengan akun admin PKM • Pilih menu utilitas  Download Raw Data • Hasil unduhan raw data akan disimpan dalam format xls • Untuk merapihkan tampilan tabel, blok seluruh area tabel kemudian double klik pada batas garis antar kolom • Untuk pemanfaatan raw data kedalam tools INARATA, copy pada baris yang berisi data dimulai dari kotak A:2 sd BQ:2 dan baris terakhir pada data yang dimiliki • Paste ke tools INARATA pada kotak A:5 dengan paste value
  14. 14. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN TAMPILAN APLIKASI KS
  15. 15. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN • Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat versi Web (desktop) • Platform berbasis web • Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat versi Web ini dapat digunakan dengan mengunjungi alamat: keluargasehat.kemkes.go.id • Aplikasi Keluarga Sehat versi Mobile • Platform berbasis android • Aplikasi KS Android dapat diunduh melalui Google PlayStore dengan PLATFORM APLIKASI
  16. 16. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan 16Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Tampilan Halaman awal
  17. 17. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Tampilan menu admin puskesmas
  18. 18. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu User Manajemen
  19. 19. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN
  20. 20. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu pengaturan wilayah kerja
  21. 21. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu pengaturan wilayah RW dan RT
  22. 22. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu pengaturan wilayah RW dan RT
  23. 23. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu pengaturan wilayah RW dan RT
  24. 24. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu pengaturan Target Pendataan (Jumlah KK per wilayah)
  25. 25. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu Entri Data Rumah Tangga
  26. 26. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu Entri Data Rumah Tangga
  27. 27. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu Entri Data Rumah Tangga – nilai iks keluarga
  28. 28. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu Download Raw Data
  29. 29. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Menu Download Raw Data
  30. 30. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN Dashboard Aplikasi (Cross Tab Analisis)
  31. 31. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN
  32. 32. Pusat Data dan Informasi – Kementerian Kesehatan 32Better Information – Better Decision – Better Health #SATUDATAKESEHATAN terima kasih better information – better decision – better health

×