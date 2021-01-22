HS207 trauma children

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Common Trauma Experiences for Children
Individual trauma review • Trauma experiences are varied for each person • Some common denominators, but influenced by own...
Common shared experiences include: • Change in perceptions of safety, trust • Development of anxiety, fears related to tra...
Trauma in children • Medical • Some divorce situations • Witnessing domestic violence • Physical abuse • Sexual abuse Othe...
Medical trauma • Severe childhood illness Cardiac issues, childhood cancers, accidents, genetic disorders (organ dysfuncti...
Parental response can increase or decrease children's trauma responses • Calm, factual information at age appropriate leve...
• Extreme parental reaction on either end of spectrum not helpful to child (too little reaction; hysterical reaction)
Long term impact may include • Over or under reaction to subsequent medical issues (as adult) in both self and others • Tr...
Divorce and trauma • Approximately 1 million children each year affected by divorce US rates) • Often, children are better...
Divorce • Some research shows that in marriages rife with conflict, children do better dealing with a divorce than the ong...
• Children from divorced parents consistently score lower on a variety of emotional, behavioral , health , social and acad...
•Research varies, but most studies show between 20% and 35% of children affected by divorce experience trauma directly rel...
Common Conflicted areas include: •Custody battles / lack of access to both parents •Loyalty binds •Disparaging comments ab...
Trauma responses • Symptoms matching PTSD criteria • Generalized anxiety • Safety and security fears • Fears of abandonmen...
Domestic Violence • Children who witness IPV at home often have symptoms consistent with PTSD both as children and into ad...
Common reactions for children in IPV homes • Attachment issues • Poor sleeping habits • Eating problems • Higher risk of p...
• Several research studies indicate children who witness IPV are at greater risk for internalized behaviors such as anxiet...
Sexual Abuse • Generally accepted statistics are 1 in 4 girls, 1 in 6 boys experience some sort of sexual abuse as childre...
•For girls, perpetrator is more often a family member •For boys, trusted adult outside of home or an out of home relative ...
Familial sexual abuse(incest) Family characteristics • Poor boundaries • Immature adults • Conflictual marriage or trouble...
Non familial • Trusted adult • Ongoing relationship with family or child • Inserts self into family activities/functions •...
• Most experts believe false reports are rare, revocation is often part of disclosure
• Risk factors • Protective factors Response of parents, others greatly influences development of long-term effects, devel...
The Crimes Against Children Research Center at the University of New Hampshire recently reported on a study that indicated...
Pornography's relationship to sexual abuse • Pornography studies • Offenders often admit to habitual use of pornography as...
Long term effects of childhood SA • Negatively impact long-term psychological and social well being • Low self esteem • De...
Summary • Children who live in extreme stress from divorce, violence or abuse suffer long-term consequences • More severe ...
• Untreated, cycle continues • Implications for ability to become productive members of society • Implications for generat...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

HS207 trauma children

7 views

Published on

HS207

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

HS207 trauma children

  1. 1. Common Trauma Experiences for Children
  2. 2. Individual trauma review • Trauma experiences are varied for each person • Some common denominators, but influenced by own life experiences, personality, support and severity of the trauma
  3. 3. Common shared experiences include: • Change in perceptions of safety, trust • Development of anxiety, fears related to trauma experience • Grief response Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, Acceptance • Some level of symptoms from PTSD criteria May or may not develop PTSD based on factors previously reviewed
  4. 4. Trauma in children • Medical • Some divorce situations • Witnessing domestic violence • Physical abuse • Sexual abuse Other trauma experiences may also occur; these are among the most common for children
  5. 5. Medical trauma • Severe childhood illness Cardiac issues, childhood cancers, accidents, genetic disorders (organ dysfunction, etc) Trauma responses may result from repeated surgical interventions, intrusive medical procedures, prolonged hospitalizations away from parents
  6. 6. Parental response can increase or decrease children's trauma responses • Calm, factual information at age appropriate level is helpful • Concern and fear are normal parental reactions, but how those are expressed greatly impact children's emotional response. •
  7. 7. • Extreme parental reaction on either end of spectrum not helpful to child (too little reaction; hysterical reaction)
  8. 8. Long term impact may include • Over or under reaction to subsequent medical issues (as adult) in both self and others • Triggered by hospitals, medical appointments • Smells and sounds often a trauma trigger for children who spent time in hospital • Generalized anxiety disorder
  9. 9. Divorce and trauma • Approximately 1 million children each year affected by divorce US rates) • Often, children are better off, however, dealing with a divorce than having parents who are abusive to their children or to each other. • Children are not better off remaining in a home full of hate, anger and hostility.
  10. 10. Divorce • Some research shows that in marriages rife with conflict, children do better dealing with a divorce than the ongoing stressors of the home environment
  11. 11. • Children from divorced parents consistently score lower on a variety of emotional, behavioral , health , social and academic outcomes • But most do NOT have trauma responses • Grief is a normal response – parents need to help children develop skills to ‘cope’ with grief responses. Children who learn emotional regulation skills do
  12. 12. •Research varies, but most studies show between 20% and 35% of children affected by divorce experience trauma directly related to the divorce (that means 65%-80% don’t experience trauma) •Greatest predictor of trauma response is conflict between parents •The more conflict; the more children are affected
  13. 13. Common Conflicted areas include: •Custody battles / lack of access to both parents •Loyalty binds •Disparaging comments about the other parent •Lack of co-parent communication •Money / Child support •Conflict around pick up and drop off
  14. 14. Trauma responses • Symptoms matching PTSD criteria • Generalized anxiety • Safety and security fears • Fears of abandonment by one or both parents(prolonged) • Adult adjustment issues/relationship difficulty
  15. 15. Domestic Violence • Children who witness IPV at home often have symptoms consistent with PTSD both as children and into adulthood • Children who witness violence display similar effects of children who were physically abused(Carlson,1994) • Greatest predictor for boys to become IPV perpetrators is witnessing violence at home
  16. 16. Common reactions for children in IPV homes • Attachment issues • Poor sleeping habits • Eating problems • Higher risk of physical injury • Lack feelings of safety • Separation/stranger anxiety • Regressive behaviors • Insomnia • Self-blame • Somatic complaints • Aggressive behaviors • Regressive behaviors • School truancy • Delinquency • Substance abuse • Early sexual activity • Symptoms consistent with PTSD criteria
  17. 17. • Several research studies indicate children who witness IPV are at greater risk for internalized behaviors such as anxiety and depression, and for externalized behaviors such as fighting, bullying, lying, or cheating. (Wolak and Finkelhor 1998)
  18. 18. Sexual Abuse • Generally accepted statistics are 1 in 4 girls, 1 in 6 boys experience some sort of sexual abuse as children(some statistics show 1 in 3 girls, but 1 in 4 most often cited) • Translates to over 300,000 children annually
  19. 19. •For girls, perpetrator is more often a family member •For boys, trusted adult outside of home or an out of home relative (uncle, older cousin, etc) •Many statistics report that in up to 90% of child sexual abuse cases, the victim knows his/her perpetrator •In the majority of cases, perpetrator is a man
  20. 20. Familial sexual abuse(incest) Family characteristics • Poor boundaries • Immature adults • Conflictual marriage or troubled divorce • somber and strict environment • Rigidity( religiosity) • Chaotic households • Low level of appropriate touch
  21. 21. Non familial • Trusted adult • Ongoing relationship with family or child • Inserts self into family activities/functions • Abuse typically happens within a long- term, ongoing relationship between victim and offender (advocates for youth.org)
  22. 22. • Most experts believe false reports are rare, revocation is often part of disclosure
  23. 23. • Risk factors • Protective factors Response of parents, others greatly influences development of long-term effects, development of PTSD or other psychiatric conditions in children
  24. 24. The Crimes Against Children Research Center at the University of New Hampshire recently reported on a study that indicated 1 in 5 children are solicited sexually while on the internet Most children did not fall victim to internet solicitation but children who had previous abuse were more likely to respond
  25. 25. Pornography's relationship to sexual abuse • Pornography studies • Offenders often admit to habitual use of pornography as part of offending behavior • Communicates accepted and desired behavior • Normalizes behavior to victim
  26. 26. Long term effects of childhood SA • Negatively impact long-term psychological and social well being • Low self esteem • Depression, anxiety • Long term psychiatric diagnoses (e.g. PTSD, DID, Personality disorders) • Powerlessness damages coping skills and reduces ability to self- protect, increasing risk for re-victimization
  27. 27. Summary • Children who live in extreme stress from divorce, violence or abuse suffer long-term consequences • More severe the trauma, more severe the consequences • Once traumatized, more likely to be re-traumatized • Victims are not responsible for trauma
  28. 28. • Untreated, cycle continues • Implications for ability to become productive members of society • Implications for generational progression and own parental capacity • Trauma-informed assessments and appropriate treatment referrals can have significant positive impact

×