HS207 Child sexual abuse

Child sexual abuse
• AMA definition: “the engagement of a child in sexual activities for which the child is developmentally unprepared, and c...
• Incest – familial sexual abuse Characteristics of family Often occur within a long term, trusting relationship with the ...
• Average age of child who is sexually abused in age 9. Most vulnerable between 8 and 12. • Research suggests that as many...
• 1 in 4 girls • 1 in 6 boys • 1 in 5 children sexually solicited while on internet • Nearly 70% of all sexual assaults oc...
• Child sexual abuse effects long term psychological and social well-being • Severity of trauma symptoms is impacted by ma...
Effects of sexual abuse • Often demonstrated behaviorally by rebellious behavior- running away, eating disorders, SA, crim...
• Children may not disclose until after abuse has stopped • Many children disclose “accidentally” • Children generally do ...
• As with any trauma experience, what happens after the trauma is critical in how the trauma affects the victim • Behavior...
