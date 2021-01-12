HM311 Ab103417 ch07

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 7: Administrative Information Systems © 2020 American Health Information Management Association
  2. 2. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives Determine what administrative information system is needed for a particular task Differentiate among the administrative information systems Differentiate between a decision support system and an executive information system Describe how administrative systems impact health information management practices
  3. 3. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Introduction Administrative information systems manage the business of healthcare • The first information systems used in healthcare • Data collected are mainly financial/business-oriented, rather than clinical
  4. 4. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 Administrative Information Systems, 1 Hospital information system (H I S): Major information system used by a healthcare facility, is made up of many administrative systems, such as the financial information system and the MPI Financial information system Human resources information system (H R I S) Decision support system (DSS) Master patient index (MPI)
  5. 5. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 Administrative Information Systems, 2 Patient registration system Scheduling system Practice management system Materials management system Facilities management system
  6. 6. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 Financial Information System, 1 Critical to fiscal health of the healthcare facility Healthcare facility must receive accurate financial information in a timely manner to monitor and manage finances of healthcare facility Information can be used to plan and control expenses of day-to-day operations and long-term investments
  7. 7. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Revenue cycle: Very complex process involving several departments and many employees who perform: • Reviewing services provided for claims submitted • Reviewing outstanding claims • Returned claims • Denials • Missing accounts • Bill holds • Other claims involving the revenue of the healthcare facility
  8. 8. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 Financial Information System, 2 Includes functions related to: • Patient accounting • Accounts receivable • Accounts payable • General ledger • Investment management • Contract management • Payroll • Billing and claims management
  9. 9. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 Chargemaster, 1 A financial management software that contains information about the healthcare facility’s charges for the services it provides to patients Also called a charge description master (CDM)
  10. 10. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 Chargemaster, 2 Chargemaster has such an impact on the healthcare facility, periodic updates are required Classification system codes must be updated annually H I M professionals must ensure chargemaster updates are completed annually by healthcare facility’s information systems (I S) department when software updates are received
  11. 11. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 Diagnostic and Procedural Coding Coding professional staff will populate diagnosis and procedure codes either through direct data entry or from an interface to an encoder H I M and coding staff have always played an integral part in the financial viability of the healthcare facility
  12. 12. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) Process an organization undertakes that will improve clinical specificity and documentation that allows coding professionals to assign more concise disease and procedural classification codes Quality of documentation is vital to properly evaluate patient care, meet regulatory requirements, and obtain appropriate amount of reimbursement
  13. 13. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 Human Resources Information System (H R I S) Healthcare facilities require many staff members to operate Many healthcare facilities operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week Because of staffing requirements, payroll expenses make up large part of the operating budget
  14. 14. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 H R I S Functionality Tracks employees within the healthcare facility, including: • Promotions • Transfers • Terminations • Performance appraisal due dates • Absenteeism
  15. 15. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 H R I S Data Elements, 1 Data elements collected • Employee name • Employee number • Department • Title • Salary • Benefit information
  16. 16. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 H R I S Data Elements, 2 • Hire date • Results of performance appraisal • Previous titles • Termination date • Certifications • Disciplinary actions • Eligibility for rehire
  17. 17. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 H R I S Reporting, 1 Track items such as: • Turnover rate • Open positions • Labor costs • Benefits • Budget • Overtime • Employee satisfaction and report on findings of surveys
  18. 18. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 H R I S Reporting, 2 Track mandated classes/training for all employees that require annual attendance: • CPR • Fire and safety • OSHA standards • Privacy and security
  19. 19. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Decision Support System (DSS), 1 An information system that gathers data from variety of sources and assists in providing structure to data • Using various analytical models • Visual tools • Facilitate and improve the ultimate outcome in decision-making tasks associated with the nonroutine and nonrepetitive problems
  20. 20. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 Decision Support System (DSS), 2 Utilizes the data in data repositories and data warehouses Runs analyses such as “what if” scenarios
  21. 21. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 21 Decision Support System (DSS), 3 Executive information system (E I S): A type of decision support system that is designed to be used by healthcare administrators Must be easy to use and have access to a wide range of data • Internal data • External data
  22. 22. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 22 Enterprise Information System (E I S) Advantages Improved competitiveness of the healthcare facility Knowledge of how the healthcare facility works Making information available to authorized users throughout the healthcare facility Assistance in making strategic decisions about the healthcare facility
  23. 23. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 23 Enterprise Information System (E I S) Dashboard: • report gives administration-structured information to make intelligent decisions for the future • view detailed data by types of graphs that are selected, depending on the software used • data from E I S planning tool is a visual representation to administration of where the problem is greatest and where the priority should be focused
  24. 24. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 24 Master Patient Index (MPI), 1 Part of H I S Patient-identifying directory, referencing all patients related to a healthcare facility Serves as link to patient health record or information Facilitates patient identification
  25. 25. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 25 Master Patient Index (MPI), 2 Assists in maintaining a longitudinal patient record from birth to death MPI identifies every patient who has been admitted to the healthcare facility Key to locating all patient health records
  26. 26. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 26 Master Patient Index (MPI), 3 MPI to be kept permanently, as mandated by legal statutes Include both demographic data and visit-specific information MPI is a database of every patient visit from the opening of the healthcare facility’s doors
  27. 27. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 27 Master Patient Index (MPI), 4 Soundex: Phonetics-based indexing Overlays Duplicates Could be hundreds or thousands of patient visits depending on age of healthcare facility (when it began treating patients)
  28. 28. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 28 Enterprise Master Patient Index (E M P I), 1 Integrated delivery systems (I D Ss) typically have an enterprise master patient index (E M P I) • I D S: An organizational arrangement of a network of health providers that provide coordinated services along the continuum of care from ambulatory, acute, and long-term care • May include hospitals, physicians, and health maintenance organizations (HMOs) • May extend across a geographical region
  29. 29. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 29 Enterprise Master Patient Index (E M P I), 2 Provides access to multiple repositories of information from overlapping patient populations that are maintained in separate information systems and databases through out the related network of I D Ss
  30. 30. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 30 MPI/E M P I Impact on H I M H I M department is a key user of the E M P I • Look up health record numbers • Identify discharge dates • Confirm that the health record contains all patient visits • Look up when the patient was last seen in the healthcare facility • Merge duplicate health record numbers • Correct errors in data entry • Unmerge overlays: when one patient’s record is overwritten by another patient record; these records must then be separated into their original files
  31. 31. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 31 Patient Registration (Registration—Admission, Discharge, Transfer) Frequently known as R-A D T Reports include: • Daily admission list • Discharge list • Used by H I M to confirm all discharged records are in department for processing • Census report • Transfer list • Bed utilization reports
  32. 32. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 32 Scheduling System Controls use of resources throughout the healthcare facility • Includes staff, equipment, rooms, etc. May be centralized or independent • Centralized: Allows scheduling of all services • One call can make multiple appointments • Decentralized: Utilizes scheduling features of individual systems in each department • Requires calls to multiple locations to schedule multiple tests
  33. 33. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 33 Practice Management System, 1 Used by physician practices • Scheduling • Patient accounting • Patient collections • Claims submission • Appointment scheduling • Human resources • Other functions all are built into this single information system
  34. 34. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 34 Practice Management System, 2 H I M professionals in physician office manager roles will utilize the practice management information system in • Financial information system • Master patient index • Other administrative systems • Chargemaster management • Entering codes for billing • Reporting • Tracking patient visits
  35. 35. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 35 Materials Management System Healthcare facilities manage a large amount of equipment and supplies Typically automates • Purchasing process • Inventory control • Menu planning • Food service
  36. 36. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 36 Materials Management System Functions, 1 Create requisitions Gain the necessary approvals for the purchases Comparing the purchase to budget to ensure that necessary funds are available Automatically order supplies and equipment based on predetermined thresholds for inventory supplies
  37. 37. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 37 Materials Management System Functions, 2 Generate bar codes to be applied toward supplies to be used and charged to the patient correctly Dietary component of materials management system tracks the patient’s dietary needs, healthcare facility’s food inventory, and food costs
  38. 38. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 38 Facilities Management System Physical plant requires constant maintenance and upgrades • Building structure • Surrounding grounds • Parking lots/decks • Building equipment, such as elevators Facilities management system is used by a healthcare facility to manage all aspects the physical plant
  39. 39. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 39 Facilities Management System Functions, 1 Track routine maintenance: • Elevator inspections • Fire extinguisher inspections • Equipment preventive maintenance • Filter changes • Inspection of electrical cables • Other tasks Preventive maintenance will save the healthcare facility money • Enables equipment to last longer
  40. 40. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 40 Facilities Management System Functions, 2 H V A C system temperature can be controlled • Healthcare facility more energy efficient • Saves money Doors can be locked and unlocked automatically at a prescheduled time Employees can be given/denied access to restricted areas

