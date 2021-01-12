HM311 Ab103417 ch02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 References Davoudi, S., J. A. Dooling, B. Glondys, T. D. Jones, L. Kadlec, S. M. Overgaard, K. R...
  1. 1. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 2: Information Integrity and Data Quality © 2020 American Health Information Management Association
  2. 2. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives Identify the various data sources that populate the electronic health record List and give an example of each of the AHIMA data quality management model characteristics Choose the appropriate field type for a data element Make recommendations to address data quality and data integrity issues
  3. 3. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Introduction Data must be accurate, timely, and complete
  4. 4. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 Data Sources Primary data sources • Come directly from source • Health record Secondary data sources • Derived from the primary data sources • Examples • Indices • Registries • Other databases
  5. 5. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 Screen Design Clear design assist users with data entry Poor design can confuse users
  6. 6. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 Data Capture Process of recording healthcare-related data in a health record system or clinical database Poor data capture • Poor quality care • Poor business decisions
  7. 7. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 Data Capture—Direct Data Entry, 1 Keyboard, mouse or other device Hot spot Unstructured data fields • Free text • Textbox Structured data fields: Guide the user during the data entry process, limiting what a user can enter into the field
  8. 8. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 Data Capture—Direct Data Entry, 2 Field types • Drop-down menu • Check box • Radio buttons • Numeric field • Date field • Time field • Autonumbering
  9. 9. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 Data Capture, 1 Template-based data entry • Free text and structured data entry Speech recognition • Technology that translates speech to text • Front-end speech recognition • Back-end speech recognition
  10. 10. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 Data Capture, 2 Natural language processing: Technology that converts human language (structured or unstructured) into data that can be translated then manipulated by computer systems
  11. 11. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 Data Integrity, 1 Data integrity is the extent to which healthcare data are complete, accurate, consistent, and timely Data quality is the reliability and effectiveness of data for its intended uses in operations, decision making, and planning
  12. 12. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 Data Integrity, 2 Required fields Edit check • Illogical data • Format
  13. 13. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 Data Quality Management, 1 “The business processes that ensure the integrity of an organization’s data during collection, application (including aggregation), warehousing, and analysis” (Davoudi et al.)
  14. 14. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 Data Quality Management, 2 Data accessibility Data accuracy • Quantitative analysis • Qualitative analysis Data comprehensiveness • Physician advisor • Peer review
  15. 15. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 Data Quality Management, 3 Data consistency Data currency Data definition Data granularity
  16. 16. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 Data Quality Management, 4 Data precision Data relevancy Data timeliness
  17. 17. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 Data Integrity Issues, 1 Data cleansing: Process of checking internal consistency and duplication as well as identifying outliers and missing data Data mapping: Connections between two systems
  18. 18. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 Data Integrity Issues, 2 Documentation integrity errors • Patient identification • Authorship • Dictation errors without editing • Copying and pasting • Amendments to the health record • Version control
  19. 19. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Data Integrity Issues, 3 Data quality measure • Mechanism to assign a quantitative figure to quality of care • Quantitative figure compared to a criterion
  20. 20. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 References Davoudi, S., J. A. Dooling, B. Glondys, T. D. Jones, L. Kadlec, S. M. Overgaard, K. Ruben, and A. Wendicke. 2015. Data Quality Management Model (2015 update). http://bok.ahima.org/doc?oid=107773#.WjxlEORy5jo.

×