Lmcp1532 tugasan 6

LMCP1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN DISEDIAKAN OLEH: MOHAMAD AZMARUL DANISH BIN AZMAN (A158819) PENSYARAH: PROF DATO’ IR. DR...
SOALAN Andaikan anda duduk di bandar tepi laut. Datuk bandar telah mengesan kenaikan aras laut semenjak 50 thaun lalu. Ken...
PEMANASAN GLOBAL peningkatan suhu purata permukaan bumi disebabkan oleh peningkatan tahap gas rumah hijau. PUNCA KESAN Kaj...
MITIGASI Usaha untuk mengurangkan risiko bencana sama ada melalui pembangunan fizikal mahupun kesedaran dan peningkatan ke...
PELAN TINDAKAN MITIGASI 1) Menghadkan pembebasan karbon dioksida dengan mengantikan bahan api fosil kepada sumber tenaga a...
PELAN TINDAKAN ADAPTASI 1) Melakukan aktiviti kitar semula bagi menjaga dan memelihara alam sekitar 3) Memperbesar sistem ...
KESIMPULAN Pemanasan global banyak memberikan kesan negatif sama ada kepada manusia, haiwan dan tumbuh-tumbuhan. Isu ini p...
