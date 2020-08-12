Webinar the rise of nearshore outsourcing after covid 8 7-2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Eric Liebross Senior VP, Business Operations Performance Jon Butler Principal & Founder August 12th 2020 12:00pm ET The ...
Sources: - PwC CFO Pulse Survey - Gartner - U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis The Need to Optimize Costs & Increase Operati...
3The Adoption of Outsourcing and Automation is accelerating in response to these needs… Sources: - SSON HR Shared Services...
4 Has the current situation changed your perspective on outsourcing? 1. Yes, I am more open to outsourcing now 2. No, I do...
5 The question is…How to make outsourcing right?
6 Leading Regions for Shared Services & Outsourcing Location Strategy Latin America Eastern Europe North America South and...
7Demand for Greater Collaboration and Value Add Services has driven the rise in Nearshoring • Cost savings is a given but ...
8 The True Nearshore Destinations in the Americas Costa Rica, Colombia & Mexico • #1 LatAm Destination • Maturity of the S...
9 Do you agree with the advantages of nearshoring vs. offshoring? 1. Strongly Agree 2. Agree 3. Neutral 4. Disagree 5. Str...
10 So…Why Costa Rica?
11 • #1 English proficiency in Latin America • #1 Education System in Latin America with the highest literacy rate (98%) •...
2000 2018 1,061 65,904 2000 2018 6 172 62x 28x Compared to 2000, employment is 62x and the number of multinational compani...
1.4% 7.3% 8.6% 4.8% 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 9% 10% 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 201...
Over 170 World-Renowned Multinationals have established Services Operations in the country
• Service offered in English represents more than 79% in 3 of the top 5 processes. • End-to-end centers also offer service...
Contact Centers Shared Services Other Digital Services Finance & Accounting P2P, O2C, R2R • Accounts Payable • Billing & B...
17 What savings can you expect from nearshoring to Costa Rica?
18 It’s not just about labor arbitrage Savings Opportunity Roadmap One to one comparison of the total labor cost of a reso...
19 Savings as high as 50%+ for transactional roles across AP, AR and R2R Auxis 2019 Labor Savings Report for Finance & Acc...
20 Savings as high as 50%+ for transactional roles across AP, AR and R2R Auxis 2019 Labor Savings Report for Finance & Acc...
21 What would be your main driver for considering outsourcing? 1. Reduce costs 2. Accelerate digital transformation & perf...
22 How has Costa Rica responded to COVID? Costa Rica A proven partner for business continuity, operational sustainability ...
23 Panel Discussion
24 Offshore vs. Nearshore vs. Onshore
25 Captive vs. Outsourcing: Which model makes more sense?
26 Finance & IT: What to outsource?
27 Service Level Agreements
28 Automation & Continuous Improvement: The Role of Your Outsourcer
29 5. Given what you have learned today, what do you now believe to be the most positive aspect of nearshoring? 1. Communi...
30 When have you seen outsourcing go wrong
31 What to look for in your outsourcing provider
32 Q&A
33 Would you like to schedule a consultation with Auxis to explore how nearshore outsourcing can fit your organization? 1....
34 Thank you for joining us today! Eric Liebross Sr. Managing Director, Auxis Eric.Liebross@auxis.com Jon Butler Principal...
  1. 1. 1 Eric Liebross Senior VP, Business Operations Performance Jon Butler Principal & Founder August 12th 2020 12:00pm ET The Rise of Nearshore Outsourcing in a Post-COVID Era Why Costa Rica is a Great Choice Finance, IT, Customer Service and more
  2. 2. Sources: - PwC CFO Pulse Survey - Gartner - U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis The Need to Optimize Costs & Increase Operational Resiliency Became even More Relevant after COVID 80% of CFOs are implementing cost containment initiatives in response to COVID Cash and liquidity is the current top concern for 71% of CFOs 74% of organizations plan to make remote work a permanent part of their model The U.S. economy suffered its worst period ever in Q2 2020, with GDP falling a historic 32.9%
  3. 3. 3The Adoption of Outsourcing and Automation is accelerating in response to these needs… Sources: - SSON HR Shared Services Poll Survey - Forrester: The Future of Work – A Pandemic Spotlight 61% of Shared Services plan to outsource more in response to the new future of work model, while 84.6% plan to increase automation Nearly 50% of the organizations will increase RPA spent over the next year due to COVID-19. The main goals for the RPA investment are: 83% - Increase agility, diversity, & resilience in their supply chain operations 80% - Address extraordinary cost pressures by automating back-office and operational tasks 75% - Support remote workforces
  4. 4. 4 Has the current situation changed your perspective on outsourcing? 1. Yes, I am more open to outsourcing now 2. No, I don’t see myself outsourcing 3. I’ve always believed in outsourcing, and it is working well for me 4. I believe in outsourcing, but my current model is not working
  5. 5. 5 The question is…How to make outsourcing right?
  6. 6. 6 Leading Regions for Shared Services & Outsourcing Location Strategy Latin America Eastern Europe North America South and East Asia  Lowest cost in the globe  Most common global destination for low-value, transactional processes  Significant time-zone and cultural differences with the Americas  Pan-Regional solution for Americas  30% to 60% labor arbitrage compared to US  Used for both low and high value activities  Regional solution for US and Canada  High cost – not convenient for a global solution  Nearshore solution for Europe• Geographic Proximity • Time Zone • Low Cost • Large and Strong Workforce • Cultural Affinity • Language Skills • Lower Turnover than Asia • Infrastructure Primary Drivers Latin America represents 28% of the “Top 25” Global Outsourcing Destinations (Tholons 2018)
  7. 7. 7Demand for Greater Collaboration and Value Add Services has driven the rise in Nearshoring • Cost savings is a given but is not the sole driver • Outsourcer brings best-in-class technologies and best practices to drive innovation and high performance • Nearshore enables a collaborative approach where outsourcer serves as an extension of your team • Close to home with similar work schedules and cultural affinity VS • Driven by labor arbitrage • “Black Box”- lack of control and visibility over the operation • Quality concerns - Hard to collaborate and drive innovation and continuous improvement • Significant time zone & geographical differences with language and cultural barriers (Asia- based) Traditional Outsourcing Outsourcing that works!
  8. 8. 8 The True Nearshore Destinations in the Americas Costa Rica, Colombia & Mexico • #1 LatAm Destination • Maturity of the Services Sector & experience supporting the US • Multi-lingual skills • Gov’t Support/Ease of Doing Business • Higher cost than Mexico and Colombia • High Concentration of Captive Shared Services • Smaller Labor Market • 2nd Largest Labor Pool in LatAm • Low Costs • Multinational Experience • Political stability • Ease of doing business • Gov’t support • Labor Force Quality Challenges • Low Costs • Labor Force Quality • Gov’t Support • Emerging/growing destination • Multi-lingual capabilities • Labor Flexibility • More limited SSC experience supporting the US Highlights Costa Rica ColombiaMexico
  9. 9. 9 Do you agree with the advantages of nearshoring vs. offshoring? 1. Strongly Agree 2. Agree 3. Neutral 4. Disagree 5. Strongly Disagree
  10. 10. 10 So…Why Costa Rica?
  11. 11. 11 • #1 English proficiency in Latin America • #1 Education System in Latin America with the highest literacy rate (98%) • Strong services sector with consistent growth year over year • Central Time Zone with quick direct flights to most major U.S. Cities • Strong Cultural Affinity to the US • #1 Country in Innovation in LatAm by Global Innovation Index (2017) • No Army! It was abolished in 1948 • Safest City in Latin America - recognized worldwide for its politically stability and peace. • Solid Infrastructure & Utilities with 100% power and Telecom redundancy Costa Rica has been consistently ranked as the #1 nearshore destination in Latin America
  12. 12. 2000 2018 1,061 65,904 2000 2018 6 172 62x 28x Compared to 2000, employment is 62x and the number of multinational companies is 28x Costa Rica is the #1 Exporter of high value added services in Latin America Source: CINDE, 2019
  13. 13. 1.4% 7.3% 8.6% 4.8% 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 5% 6% 7% 8% 9% 10% 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Exports of selected industries as a % of GDP Telecommunications, computer, and information services; and other business services Agriculture Telecommunications, IT services, and other business services exports represent over 7% of the GDP From Agriculture to an Industry & Services Based Economy Source: CINDE based on data from BCCR and PROCOMER, 2019
  14. 14. Over 170 World-Renowned Multinationals have established Services Operations in the country
  15. 15. • Service offered in English represents more than 79% in 3 of the top 5 processes. • End-to-end centers also offer services 24x7x365 in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Malay, Japanese, Dutch, Polish, Czech, Finnish, Mandarin Over 79% of the services provided in English
  16. 16. Contact Centers Shared Services Other Digital Services Finance & Accounting P2P, O2C, R2R • Accounts Payable • Billing & Billing Adjustments • Accounts Receivable, Invoicing & Collections • Cash Application • Credit Verification • Fraud Control • Auditing • Reconciliation • Cost Accounting • Financial Reports • Financial Planning & Analysis • Fixed Assets • General Ledger • Revenue Cycle • Tax Filing & Analysis • Treasury • Controlling • Transfer Pricing Supply Chain/ Procurement • Procurement- to-Pay • Bidding • Strategic Sourcing & Purchasing • Transportation planning and execution • Suppliers & Vendor management • Inventory allocation and management • Planning • Forecasting/ Seasonality • Customer order tracking (credit hold, order processing and management claims) Human Resources • Payroll • Regional Recruitment • Screening & Staffing services • Talent Management • HR Planning & Reporting • Employee Administration • Expat Relocations & Training • Travel & Expenses • Benefits & compensation • Hire to retire Other • Business Knowledge Analysis • Business Intelligence • Organization Analytics • Data Entry & Processing • Master Data Management • Research & Data Analysis • R&D • Business Presentation Design • Portfolio Analysis, Investment Research • Project, Process, Contract & Product Management • Change Management • Risk Management • Clinical data reporting • Contract reviewing • Sales & Marketing Digital Marketing • Digital production: multimedia, art direction, graphic design, storyboard illustration, web microsites, and banner design • Content & SEO • Paid Ads • Email Marketing • Social Media management • Video production • Gaming • E-commerce • Web Design, Development & Production • User interface design: UX / UI • Mobile app development (iOS and Android) • Consumer behavior IT • IT Global Helpdesk • IT Infrastructure Operations – Data Center & Network Ops • Cloud Transformation • Database administration • Cybersecurity • Software Development & Maintenance • DevOps • Quality Assurance & Testing • Reporting & Analytics • Advanced Analytics • Big Data • Robotic Process Automation • Customer Service/Care (via phone, e-mail & chat) • Technical Support (Tier 1-4) • Collections/legal collections • Simultaneous Interpretation • Video remote interpreting • Sales/B2B sales • Billing • Insurance validation • Supply chain support • Seller/Vendor support • Marketing support • Cloud support Engineering & Design • Application Engineering • Orthopedic Reconstruction & Design • Orthodontic 3D Design • Hardware design, development, testing & validation • Architecture drawing & design • CAD - CAM Technology support • R&D+i Service Companies have Become Multi-Functional Centers
  17. 17. 17 What savings can you expect from nearshoring to Costa Rica?
  18. 18. 18 It’s not just about labor arbitrage Savings Opportunity Roadmap One to one comparison of the total labor cost of a resource in US vs. a Nearshore Location Most times the org structure can be releveled to achieve better span of control Efficiencies gained from centralization, process improvement and automation (e.g. RPA, Operational Analytics, etc.) 30%-50% 10%-20% ONE TO ONE LABOR SAVINGS SPAN OF CONTROL ADJUSTMENTS PRODUCTIVITY EFFICIENCIES 10%-20%
  19. 19. 19 Savings as high as 50%+ for transactional roles across AP, AR and R2R Auxis 2019 Labor Savings Report for Finance & Accounting
  20. 20. 20 Savings as high as 50%+ for transactional roles across AP, AR and R2R Auxis 2019 Labor Savings Report for Finance & Accounting Link to download full report for both F&A and IT positions: www.auxis.com/2019-US-finance-labor-report- outsourcing-costa-rica
  21. 21. 21 What would be your main driver for considering outsourcing? 1. Reduce costs 2. Accelerate digital transformation & performance improvement 3. Increasing operational flexibility, agility & business continuity 4. Access to talent 5. Increase my team’s focus on higher value activities
  22. 22. 22 How has Costa Rica responded to COVID? Costa Rica A proven partner for business continuity, operational sustainability & innovation Invest with purpose. Resolve. Recover. Reimagine. COLLABORATIVE ECOSYSTEM TO DRIVE INNOVATION Multinationals have developed projects in technology transfer, innovation, and collaboration with the national academia, the international community and the Costa Rican Government, for the development of new technologies to address this emergency. In addition, the country reinforced its retooling and reskilling program to strengthen industry 4.0 skills for the workforce displaced by the pandemic. WORK-FROM-HOME AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY STRATEGY During COVID-19, Costa Rica’s operational sustainability has been supported by its resilient & collaborative business environment, robust connectivity & digital infrastructure, and digitalized and adaptable human talent. RESPONSE AND RISK MANAGEMENT WITH STRONG FOUNDATIONS RISING PRODUCTIVITY Service companies are implementing 100% WFH schemes while servicing the world from Costa Rica since early March Of manufacturing & life sciences sectors have experienced no business disruption, complying with all sanitary measures Mobile phone penetration Mobile internet penetration (highest in Latin America) Services exports in ITC grew nearly 7% and corporate services grew 9.4% even during COVID. (March ‘19 – May ‘20) Ongoing commitment towards talent building and workforce stability: +50,000 scholarships in Coursera for reskilling in jobs of the future paths. One of the lowest death rates per million citizens in the Americas and the world Universal health coverage across the nation Solid primary care base and access to health services since 1941 Costa Rica invests 8.0% if its GDP in healthcare, one of the largest proportions within OECD countries 98% 100% 170% 90%
  23. 23. 23 Panel Discussion
  24. 24. 24 Offshore vs. Nearshore vs. Onshore
  25. 25. 25 Captive vs. Outsourcing: Which model makes more sense?
  26. 26. 26 Finance & IT: What to outsource?
  27. 27. 27 Service Level Agreements
  28. 28. 28 Automation & Continuous Improvement: The Role of Your Outsourcer
  29. 29. 29 5. Given what you have learned today, what do you now believe to be the most positive aspect of nearshoring? 1. Communications in real time, all the time / Easy for short visits 2. Cultural similarities 3. Separation of work for business continuity/disaster recovery 4. Agility & quality of the talent 5. Lower cost
  30. 30. 30 When have you seen outsourcing go wrong
  31. 31. 31 What to look for in your outsourcing provider
  32. 32. 32 Q&A
  33. 33. 33 Would you like to schedule a consultation with Auxis to explore how nearshore outsourcing can fit your organization? 1. Yes 2. No
  34. 34. 34 Thank you for joining us today! Eric Liebross Sr. Managing Director, Auxis Eric.Liebross@auxis.com Jon Butler Principal & Founder, StrategyShore Jon.butler@strategyshore.com Fabiana Corredor Sr. Marketing Manager, Auxis Fabiana.corredor@auxis.com

