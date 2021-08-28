Successfully reported this slideshow.
Basic Networking Connection Submitted by: Md. Sohanur Rahman ID: 1834902135 Batch : 49 (B) Program: CSE (Day)
Assingment 2

  1. 1. Basic Networking Connection Submitted by: Md. Sohanur Rahman ID: 1834902135 Batch : 49 (B) Program: CSE (Day)
  Topics  Simplex  Half-Duplex  Full-Duplex  Analog Signal  Digital Signal  Intranet & Internet  LAN  MAN  CAN  WAN  HUB  Switch  Router  MAC Address
  Simplex  Simplex is a communications mode in which only one signal is transmitted, and it always goes in the same direction.  Example:  TV  Radio
  Half - Duplex  In a half-duplex system, both parties can communicate with each other, but not simultaneously; the communication is one direction at a time.  Example:  Walkie-talkie  two-way radio
  Full - Duplex  The term full-duplex describes simultaneous data transmission and receptions over one channel. A full-duplex device is capable of bi-directional network data transmissions at the same time  Example:  Cell phone
  Analog Signal & Digital Signal  An analog signal uses a given property of the medium to convey the signal's information, such as electricity moving through a wire.  A digital signal can only take on one value from a finite set of possible values at a given time
  Intranet  An intranet can be defined as a private network used by an organization. Its primary purpose is to help employees securely communicate with each other, to store information, and to help collaborate
  Internet  The Internet is a global network of billions of computers and other electronic devices. With the Internet, it's possible to access almost any information, communicate with anyone else in the world, and do much more
  LANs  LAN – (Local area Network)  -Is a group of computers and associated devices that share a common communication line or wireless link and typicaly share the resources of a single processor or server withen a small geographic area  -Usually the server has applications and data storages that are shared in common by multiple computer users.  - A local area network may serve as few as two or three users
  MAN  - Wireless metropolitan area networks (WMANs) are used to establish wireless connections between multiple locations within a metropolitan area, such as between multiple office buildings in a city or on a university campus, without the high cost of laying fiber or leasing lines.  - It works on ring or bus topology with a protection link, thus data can be transmitted or received simultaneously over nodes and if one link fails the other will keep the network live
  CAN  - A campus area network (CAN) is a computer network that spans a limited geographic area. CANs interconnect multiple local area networks (LAN) within an educational or corporate campus  - CANs are smaller than metropolitan area networks (MAN) and wide area networks (WAN), which stretch over large geographic areas
  WAN  - A wide area network (also known as WAN), is a large network of information that is not tied to a single location. WANs can facilitate communication, the sharing of information and much more between devices from around the world through a WAN provider  - WANs are either point-to-point, involving a direct connection between two sites, or operate across packet-switched networks
  HUB  - A network hub is a node that broadcasts data to every computer or Ethernet-based device connected to it. A hub is less sophisticated than a switch, the latter of which can isolate data transmissions to specific devices. Network hubs are best suited for small, simple local area network (LAN) environments  - that allows you to connect multiple PCs to a single network. It is used to connect segments of a LAN
  Switch  - A switch is a device in a computer network that connects other devices together. Multiple data cables are plugged into a switch to enable communication between different networked devices.  - With a switch, packets are directed only to the port that leads to the device that packets are addressed to. Switches typically connect LAN segments
  Router  - A router is a device that connects two or more packet-switched networks or subnetworks.  - A router is a layer 3 or network layer device.  - It connects different networks together and sends data packets from one network to another.  - A router can be used both in LANs (Local Area Networks) and WANs (Wide Area Networks).  - It transfers data in the form of IP packets.
  IP Address  - An IP address is a unique address that identifies a device on the internet or a local network. IP stands for "Internet Protocol," which is the set of rules governing the format of data sent via the internet or local network. It's contain 32 bit  - version  IPv4 → 127.220.5.150  IPv6  Five Class -  Class A → 1 – 126  Class b → 128 – 191  Class C → 192 - 223  Class D → 224 – 239  Class E → 240 – 255  127.0.0.0 it's a Loop Back Address

