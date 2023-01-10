Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Capability Maturity Model (CMM).ppt

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Bombas Centrifugas
Manuel Ndambindua Fernando Machava
PERBAKOM
tommidwikimario
DSJSoundSuppressorfora5.56mm.pdf
ezedin4
MOM_2022_23_combined.pdf
vidyu44
MATHS PRESENTATION OF CH 4.pptx
ShubhamVishwakarma959872
Calculus-+Early+Transcendentals+by+Howard+Anton%2C+10th+Edition.pdf
osamazahid13
Stewart.pdf
osamazahid13
Electrical_substation_general_equipments.ppt
BrijeshKumar33410
1 of 11 Ad

Capability Maturity Model (CMM).ppt

Jan. 10, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Capability Maturity Model (CMM) Basic Information

Capability Maturity Model (CMM) Basic Information

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
90.2k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
88.3k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.9k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.6k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.9k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.8k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.2k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.8k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Bombas Centrifugas
Manuel Ndambindua Fernando Machava
0 views
PERBAKOM
tommidwikimario
0 views
DSJSoundSuppressorfora5.56mm.pdf
ezedin4
0 views
MOM_2022_23_combined.pdf
vidyu44
0 views
MATHS PRESENTATION OF CH 4.pptx
ShubhamVishwakarma959872
0 views
Calculus-+Early+Transcendentals+by+Howard+Anton%2C+10th+Edition.pdf
osamazahid13
0 views
Stewart.pdf
osamazahid13
0 views
Electrical_substation_general_equipments.ppt
BrijeshKumar33410
0 views
Presentation on drone ,plane
AdityaBundela4
0 views
lvdt-MI.pptx.pdf
PavithranSakthivel4
0 views
QC Paper.docx
ssuser256652
0 views
25484214.pdf
ezedin4
0 views
eye2009269.pdf
ciuleadina
0 views
IoT module 3- 22ETC15H-2022-23 by Dr.Suresha V1.pdf
SURESHA V
0 views
Evaluation of Structural Elements in Fire_Crimson Publishers
CrimsonPublishersACET
0 views
Floating_point_representation.pdf
RameshK531901
0 views
025444215.pptx
RiyaJenner1
0 views
PPT_11_12.pptx
MohitKumar785131
0 views
201015139 MD. Al-amin.pptx
SportsField1
0 views
Training language models to follow instructions with human feedback.pdf
Po-Chuan Chen
0 views
Bombas Centrifugas
Manuel Ndambindua Fernando Machava
0 views
105 slides
PERBAKOM
tommidwikimario
0 views
32 slides
DSJSoundSuppressorfora5.56mm.pdf
ezedin4
0 views
7 slides
MOM_2022_23_combined.pdf
vidyu44
0 views
73 slides
MATHS PRESENTATION OF CH 4.pptx
ShubhamVishwakarma959872
0 views
19 slides
Calculus-+Early+Transcendentals+by+Howard+Anton%2C+10th+Edition.pdf
osamazahid13
0 views
1205 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.9k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.8k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.6k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391.1k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814.1k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749.1k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.5k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.9k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

Capability Maturity Model (CMM).ppt

  1. 1. CAPABILITY MATURITY MODEL Submitted by:- ANANYA SINGH Class:- M.E CSE 1st year Submitted to:- Mrs. Babita Mam Roll no. 22303
  2. 2. CAPABILITY MATURITY MODEL  Developed by the Software Engineering Institute of the Carnegie Mellon University in 1987  It is used as a benchmark to measure the maturity of an organization’s software process  Describes an evolutionary improvement path for software organizations from an ad hoc, immature process to a mature, disciplined one.
  3. 3. WHAT ARE THE CMM LEVELS? (THE FIVE LEVELS OF SOFTWARE PROCESS MATURITY) Maturity level indicates level of process capability:  Initial  Repeatable  Defined  Managed  Optimizing
  4. 4. LEVEL 1: INITIAL WORK IS PERFORMED INFORMALLY  The software process is characterized as ad hoc(organization is not planned in advance). Few processes are defined, and success depends on individual effort.  At this level, frequently have difficulty making commitments that the staff can meet with an orderly process  Products developed are often over budget and schedule  Wide variations in cost, schedule, functionality and quality targets  Capability is a characteristic of the individuals, not of the organization
  5. 5. LEVEL 2: REPEATABLE WORK IS PLANNED AND TRACKED  Basic process management processes are established to track cost, schedule, and functionality. The necessary process discipline is in place to repeat earlier successes on projects with similar applications.  Realistic project commitments based on results observed on previous projects  Processes may differ between projects  Process is disciplined  earlier successes can be repeated
  6. 6. LEVEL 3: DEFINED WORK IS WELL DEFINED  The software process for both management and engineering activities is documented, standardized, and integrated into a standard software process for the organization.  All projects use an approved, tailored version of the organization’s standard software process for developing an maintaining software.
  7. 7. LEVEL 4: MANAGED WORK IS QUANTITATIVELY CONTROLLED  Detailed measures of the software process and product quality are collected. Both the software process and products are quantitatively understood and controlled.  Narrowing the variation in process performance to fall within acceptable quantitative bounds  When known limits are exceeded, corrective action can be taken  predict trends in process and product quality
  8. 8. LEVEL 5: OPTIMIZING WORK IS BASED ON CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT  Continuous process improvement is enabled by quantitative feedback from the process and from piloting innovative ideas and technologies.  Goal is to prevent the occurrence of defects  Causal analysis  Data on process effectiveness used for cost benefit analysis of new technologies and proposed process changes
  9. 9. WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS ?  Helps to make a shared vision of what software process improvement means for the organization  Defines set of priorities for addressing software problems  Supports measurement of process by providing framework for performing reliable and consistent appraisals  Provides framework for consistency of processes and product
  10. 10. THANK YOU THANK YOU

×