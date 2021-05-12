Successfully reported this slideshow.
GRAM STAINING Name : K.ANANTH Roll no : 18UM74
Introduction ■ Gram staining is a common technique used to differentiate two large groups of bacteria based on their diffe...
History ■ The method is named after its inventor, the Danish scientist Hans Christian Gram (1853–1938), who developed the ...
Principle ■ Gram positive bacteria stain violet due to the presence of a thick layer of peptidoglycan in their cell walls,...
Reagents ■ Crystal violet (primary stain) ■ Iodine solution/Gram's Iodine (mordant that fixes crystal violet to cell wall)...
Protocol ■ Make a slide of cell sample to be stained. Heat fix the sample to the slide by carefully passing the slide with...
■ Add the secondary stain, safranin, to the slide and incubate for 1 minute. Wash with a gentle stream of water for a maxi...
Microscope ■ Observing a Gram stain in a light microscope. ■ The light microscope is arguably the most valuable research t...
Applications ■ A Gram stain is a test that checks for bacteria at the site of a suspected infection or in certain body flu...
