Infectious Corneal Ulcers
Corneal Ulcers Def: Corneal ulcers are defects in the corneal epithelium with or without stromal infiltration. Types: A) I...
Bacteria and Fungi Viruses Acanthamoeba Systemic Autoimmune/ Inflammatory Local Toxic InfectiousNon infectious Etiology
Non Infectious Ulcerative Keratitis Causes: Local causes: Punctate marginal keratitis: Staphylococci, Streptococci, hypers...
Non INFECTIOUSINFECTIOUS No painPain No dischargeDischarge AC reaction: absentAC reaction: present PeripheralCentral Traum...
Infectious keratitis
Important Facts  A corneal ulcer is an ocular emergency that raises high stakes of questions about diagnosis and manageme...
PRINCIPLES OF MANAGEMENT OF CORNEAL DISEASE 1- Control of infection 2- Control of inflammation 3- Promotion of re-epitheli...
MICROBIAL KERATITIS ( Bacterial) Predisposing factors: Ocular surface disease: Trauma, post-herpetic corneal disease, Bull...
Causative Organisms 80 % of cases >>>>Staphylococcus aurous, Streptococcus pneumonia and Pseudomonas species Pseudomonas a...
MICROBIAL KERATITIS ( Bacterial) Pathogens which can produce corneal infection in intact epithelium. 1.Neisseria gonorrhoe...
Staph. aureus and strep. pneumoniae Oval, yellow-white, densely opaque stromal suppuration surrounded by relatively clear ...
MANAGEMENT History Clinical examination Hospitalization Corneal scrapping
Differentiators  Acute painful injected eye.  Profuse tearing and discharge.  Decrease visual acuity.  Large F.B  Str...
Treatment 1. Fluroquinolones   Every 5 mins / hour  Hour / 24 hs  2 hour / 24 hs 2. Fortified eye drops  ulcer < 2 ws...
FUNGAL KERATITIS Filamentous fungal keratitis –Aspergillus - Fusarium Yeasts candida
Clinically History of vegetable matter injury Greyish-white ulcer with indistinct margins Surrounded by feathery infiltrat...
Differentiators  Dull grey infiltrate.  Satellite lesions.  Awareness of those ulcers resembling bacterial keratitis  ...
Candida keratitis Usually develops in pre-existing corneal disease or immunocompromised patient Yellow-white ulcer Dense s...
Filamentous fungal keratitis Firm elevated necrotic slough, “hyphate” lines that extend beyond the edge of the ulcer into ...
MANAGEMENT Culture Biopsy Antifungal therapy – Initially broad-spectrum econazole 1%, voriconazole 1% topically – Then dep...
ACANTHAMOEBA KERATITIS Protozoan –Active (trophozoite) –Dormant (cystic) Common in swimmers and CL wearers
Clinically Blurred vision and disproportionate pain Patchy anterior stromal infilterates Perineural infilterates (radial k...
Acanthamoeba Keratitis
MANAGEMENT Corneal scrappings stained with calcoflour white Corneal biopsy Treatment with chlorhexidine, polyhexamethylene...
VIRAL KERATITIS HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS Basically it is epitheliotropic and may become neurotropic Two types-HSV-1 & HSV-2 Pr...
Classification 1. Epithelial keratitis 2. Disciform keratitis (localized endotheliitis)
4.Metaherpitic ulcer Necrotizing keratitis Keratouveitis
Differentiators  Dentritic ulcer.  Loss of corneal sensation.  Photophobia. Types of HSV keratitis:  Primary  Recurre...
TREATMENT Epithelial keratitis is treated with topical antivirals Aciclovir ophthalmic ointment and Trifluridine eye drops...
Herpes Zoster Keratitis Caused by Varicella zoster virus Causes-varicella(chickenpox) & herpes zoster(shingles) RISK FACTO...
Herpes Zoster Ophthalmicus (HZO) Unilateral painful skin rash in one or more dermatome distributions of the fifth cranial ...
ACUTE EYE DISEASES Acute epithelial keratitis: Dendritic lesions with tapered ends without terminal bulbs
Nummular keratitis: Fine granular subepithelial deposits Episcleritis: Scleritis and sclerokeratitis: Stromal (interstitia...
Posterior uveitis Neurotrophic keratopathy Scleritis
Eyelid scarring POST HERPETIC NEURALGIA Neurological complications
Treatment Oral acyclovir 800 mg five times daily for 7 to 10 days is the standard treatment Topical antiviral ttt Topical ...
Thank you
