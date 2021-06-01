Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BRITISH RULE IN INDIA PRESENTED BY: AMNA ILYAS ROLL NO. 03 GROUP: BBA (HONs.), 7TH SEMESTER SECTION: (A), MORNING SESSION:...
CONTENTS Background • What does mean by British raj? • Who was 1st Britain came to India? • How they came to in India? • W...
WELCOME TO PRESENTATION
WHAT IS THE BRITISH RAJ? The British raj (“reign” in Hindi) was the British rule in the Indian sub-continent between 1858 ...
1st Britisher who went to India Sir John Mildenhall, Queen Elizabeth I's ambassador, 1599.
Foreigners could enter India mainly through two routes– • Land-route across the north-west • Sea routes As India was known...
An agreement made b/w British and Dutch (EIC), and then • British (EIC) Company got India • Dutch (EIC) got southern Asia ...
• Great Britain considered India its most precious jewel in its important crown. • The industrial revolution turned India ...
BRITISH EAST INDIA COMPANY (EIC) The British East India Company (1600–1858) was originally a private company granted a tra...
historical turning points
1767-69 1780 1790 1799 Siraj- ud- Dsulah • Nawab of bangal • The battle of plassey (1757) Tipu Sultan Anglo of Mysor war
1. Vacuum of power 2. Flag followed the trade 3. Lack of unity among Indian states 4. British were strong at sea 5. Divide...
Vacuum of power There was a vacuum of power in India after the Mughal Empire falling under its own weight. Its various gov...
British were strong at sea The British came through the sea; they established their naval power in the Indian Ocean before...
The Sepoy Rebellion of 1857 Sepoys were Indian soldiers serving under British or other European order. Started in Delhi Ri...
BRITISH COLONIAL RULE • After the Sepoys mutiny the British took over the rule of India from British (EIC). • An official ...
• Benefits 1. Brought order and stability to divide the society. 2. A school system was created ( in English only and only...
Impacts of British rule • Built railroads, telegraph lines, dam & bridges etc. • Encouraged nomadic herders to settle into...
British rule in India
British rule in India
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
14 views
Jun. 01, 2021

British rule in India

History of Sub-continent

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

British rule in India

  1. 1. BRITISH RULE IN INDIA PRESENTED BY: AMNA ILYAS ROLL NO. 03 GROUP: BBA (HONs.), 7TH SEMESTER SECTION: (A), MORNING SESSION: (2015-2019)
  2. 2. CONTENTS Background • What does mean by British raj? • Who was 1st Britain came to India? • How they came to in India? • Why India is so important? • East India company (EIC) historical turning point • Siraj-ul-Daulah • Tipu Sultan Factors behind the British raj Sepoy rebellion Colonial rule Impacts of British rule 1600 1757 1857
  3. 3. WELCOME TO PRESENTATION
  4. 4. WHAT IS THE BRITISH RAJ? The British raj (“reign” in Hindi) was the British rule in the Indian sub-continent between 1858 and 1947 It was not a sudden process -- begin in 1750s -- took full control in 1857 1600 1757 1857
  5. 5. 1st Britisher who went to India Sir John Mildenhall, Queen Elizabeth I's ambassador, 1599.
  6. 6. Foreigners could enter India mainly through two routes– • Land-route across the north-west • Sea routes As India was known for spice trading with other countries • Highly demanded in Europe • Arabs transported spice from India to Europe • For more profit , searching for direct route (sea) • 1st Portuguese, Vasco de Gama was succeeded to find out sea route, in 1498. • After 100 years of trading, 1500 1600 In 1600, a company was made by Britain EIC ( East India Company) In 1602, a company was made by Netherland ( Dutch India Company)
  7. 7. An agreement made b/w British and Dutch (EIC), and then • British (EIC) Company got India • Dutch (EIC) got southern Asia parts • Throughout the 18th century, British power in India grew while power of Mughal rulers declined. • The British (EIC) was given power to be actively involved in India’s political and military affairs. • To rule India, British (EIC) built its own military and forts.
  8. 8. • Great Britain considered India its most precious jewel in its important crown. • The industrial revolution turned India into a major supplier of raw materials to great Britain. • 300 million Indians was a large market for British products. • Britain relied more on raw materials from India as war around the world cut off British supplies from other places, • e.g. American civil war made Indian cotton more important to great Britain because it was cutoff by America RAW MATERIAL Tea Coffee Cotton opium WHY INDIA IS SO IMPORTANT?
  9. 9. BRITISH EAST INDIA COMPANY (EIC) The British East India Company (1600–1858) was originally a private company granted a trade monopoly with the East Indies by Queen Elizabeth I. Its success in extracting concessions from native rulers eventually led to its de facto control over much of modern India between 1757 and 1858 • Indian soldier hired by the British (EIC) • Used to defend forts and British (EIC) in India against moghal rulers of India and other European power
  10. 10. historical turning points
  11. 11. 1767-69 1780 1790 1799 Siraj- ud- Dsulah • Nawab of bangal • The battle of plassey (1757) Tipu Sultan Anglo of Mysor war
  12. 12. 1. Vacuum of power 2. Flag followed the trade 3. Lack of unity among Indian states 4. British were strong at sea 5. Divide and rule 6. Technological & military superiority FACTORS BEHIND THE ESTABILISHMENT OF BRITISH RULE The British had firmly established their position by the middle of the nineteenth century and a large part of India came under their direct rule.
  13. 13. Vacuum of power There was a vacuum of power in India after the Mughal Empire falling under its own weight. Its various governors and rebel commanders established their superiority at different places and started fighting against each other. This gave the British the opportunity to establish their trading posts in India. Flag followed the trade These trading posts were used to store the goods and for that British built many warehouses, which gave them an excuse to build forts and to build up armies to "protect" them. The East India Company made treaties with most of the kings to keep them satisfied so that they would not try and fight against the British. Lack of unity among Indian states Even though there were powerful Indian states like Punjab, Mysore and the Marathas that ruled Indian subcontinent during the mid-19th century, many of them were fighting with each other for different reasons.
  14. 14. British were strong at sea The British came through the sea; they established their naval power in the Indian Ocean before coming to the Indian mainland. Since none of the Indian states had a strong navy to challenge the British supremacy, they had an easy run to establish themselves in the coastal regions of India. Divide and Rule The British took advantage of the situation as the Indian rulers failed to create a stable social, political and economic order. The British took advantage of the deep division of Indian, social, political and economic structure. They adopted the policy of ‘Divide and Rule,’ policy and played one state against the other. Slowly many Indian states had fallen prey to the British designs and were forced to fight with each other. Technological and Military superiority The Indian armies were badly-trained and poorly-paid was no match for the disciplined and well- trained British forces. The Indians were technologically backward as well. In comparison the British had technological military and transportation superiority over Indians. The British had developed new techniques of warfare that was unknown to Indians. The British army’s were a united lot and moved much faster under a unified command. The British would retaliate if their trading fort was attacked by some overconfident governor or prince.
  15. 15. The Sepoy Rebellion of 1857 Sepoys were Indian soldiers serving under British or other European order. Started in Delhi Riffle cartridge was rumored to be greased with pig & cow fat. • Muslims are forbidden to touch pork • Hindus worship cattle This angered Muslim & Hindu sepoys as they had to bite off the end of cartridges to load their guns, they refused.
  16. 16. BRITISH COLONIAL RULE • After the Sepoys mutiny the British took over the rule of India from British (EIC). • An official called a viceroy was appointed to rule as governor and represented of the crown. • The viceroy had a staff of 3,500 and ruled over 300 million people . A rule by wealthy and powerful nation over weaker country is known as Colonial rule
  17. 17. • Benefits 1. Brought order and stability to divide the society. 2. A school system was created ( in English only and only 10% of Indians were able to attend). 3. Railroads, the telegraphs and postal service were introduced to India. • Costs 1. Economics– British entrepreneurs benefited, while millions of India faced terrible hardships 2. Taxes were high. 3. Indians were encouraged to grow cotton, leading to food shortages. b/w 1800 and 1900, 30 million people were killed. 4. Indian were unable to rise the highest position in the society, that were reserved for the British. The British showed little respect to Indian’s cultural heritage. 5. All these led to the rise of India nationalist movement
  18. 18. Impacts of British rule • Built railroads, telegraph lines, dam & bridges etc. • Encouraged nomadic herders to settle into farming, cash crops. • Medical improvements, better health care • Peace and order to countryside. • Eliminated slavery, some injustices of caste system, outlawed Sati. • Introduction to inexpensive factory-made textiles ruined India’s hand weaving industry. • Deforestation due to farming. • Followed the cash-crop policies that led to famine, they were growing cotton rather than food. • Population growth also strained the food supply.

×