Apr. 17, 2023
aman singh cn.pptx

Apr. 17, 2023
Engineering

COMPUTER NETWORKING

COMPUTER NETWORKING

Engineering
aman singh cn.pptx

  1. 1. COMPUTER NETWORKING NAME:- AMAN SINGH TOPIC:- ROUTER BATCH:-BCA (CT) URN NO.:-2022-B-10102005
  2. 2. • Router is a device which connects different networks-frequentl over a large distances. • A router is a device that forwards data packets between computer networks, creating an overlay internetwork. ROUTER
  3. 3. ›A router is connected to two or more data lines from different networks. When a data packet comes in on one of the lines, the router reads the address information in the packet to determine its ultimate destination. A data packet is typically forwarded from one router to another through the networks that constitute the internetwork until it gets to its destination node. • It contains a routing table in which all information about the address of connected networks.
  4. 4. TYPES OF ROUTER Core router Edge router Inter Provider Border Router Wireless router
  5. 5. Core Router: • A core router is a router that forwards packets to computer hosts within a network (but not between networks).
  6. 6. Edge Router: • An edge router is a specialized router residing at the ede or boundary of a network. • This router ensures the connectivity of its network with external networks, a wide area network or the Internet.
  7. 7. Inter Provider Border Router: • Inter-provider Border router is used for Interconnecting ISP. It is a BGP speaking router that maintains BGP sessions with other BGP speaking routers in other providers' ASes. It support multi-routing protocols for secure data processing and high performance.
  8. 8. BGP ? • Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is a standardized exterior gateway protocol designed to exchange routing and reachability information among autonomous systems (AS) on the Internet.
  9. 9. Wireless Router: • A wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network.
  10. 10. THANK YOU

