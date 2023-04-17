aman singh cn.pptx

2.
• Router is a device which connects
different networks-frequentl over a large
distances.
• A router is a device that forwards data
packets between computer networks,
creating an overlay internetwork.
ROUTER
3.
›A router is connected to two or more data
lines from different networks. When a data
packet comes in on one of the lines, the
router reads the address information in the
packet to determine its ultimate destination.
A data packet is typically forwarded from one
router to another through the networks that
constitute the internetwork until it gets to its
destination node.
• It contains a routing table in which all
information about the address of connected
networks.
4.
TYPES OF ROUTER
Core router Edge router
Inter Provider Border
Router
Wireless router
5.
Core Router:
• A core router is a router that forwards packets to
computer hosts within a network (but not between
networks).
6.
Edge Router:
• An edge router is a specialized router
residing at the ede or boundary of a
network.
• This router ensures the connectivity of
its network with external networks, a
wide area network or the Internet.
7.
Inter Provider
Border Router:
• Inter-provider Border router is
used for Interconnecting ISP. It is
a BGP speaking router that
maintains BGP sessions with
other BGP speaking routers in
other providers' ASes. It support
multi-routing protocols for secure
data processing and high
performance.
8.
BGP ?
• Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is a standardized
exterior gateway protocol designed to exchange
routing and reachability information among
autonomous systems (AS) on the Internet.
9.
Wireless Router: • A wireless router is a device
that performs the functions of a
router and also includes the
functions of a wireless access
point. It is used to provide
access to the Internet or a
private computer network.