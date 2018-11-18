Successfully reported this slideshow.
Process of socialization
socialization

  1. 1. Primary Socialization  Most important process of socialization.  A process where child learns the attitudes, values, and appropriate actions to individual as a member of a particular culture.  Mostly influenced by family and friends.  A process occurs inside the house.
  2. 2. Examples of Primary Socialization 1. If a child saw her mother expressing a discriminatory opinion about minority group, then that child may think this behavior is acceptable and could continue to have this opinion about minority groups. 2. If a child saw his father smoking a cigarette he/she might thought that this action is good or acceptable unless the parents tell to the child to not do that thing.
  3. 3. Secondary Socialization  Process of learning of what is appropriate behavior as a member of smaller group within the larger society.  It occurs outside the home.  Its where children and adults learn how to act in appropriate way within the situation they are in.  Children must act according to the rules of his/her new environment.
  4. 4. Examples of Secondary Socialization 1. Following the rules and regulations of the new environment they where in. 2. Must do things appropriately when engaging to the new environment.
  5. 5. 1. Oral Stage Begins from birth. Child only concerned is the oral need.  Stage where the child survival is depends to the others.  Crying and smiling is the only way to communicate with others.  The mother starts the process of socialization.  Also called “Primary Identification” which means the child knows his/her identity by the help of her mother
  6. 6. 2. Anal Stage  Stage where child learns that he/she cannot totally depend everything to her mother.  Child realizes that there are some things that must do by itself.  Acquires other skills.  Doing right or wrong actions through reward and punishment system.  Learn new roles as a part of a family.
  7. 7. 3. Oedipal Stage  Stage where child learns to identify itself and its social role and gender.  Develop “Oedipus Complex” for boys and “Electra Complex” for girls.  Stage where the child becomes a member of the family as a whole.
  8. 8. 4. Latency Stage  Child learn to be independent in the daily routine at home.  Learns social norms.  Also known as “Gang Stage”.  Participating with group activities and group loyalties.  Sometimes against adult authority and domination
  9. 9. 5. Adolescence Stage Start of puberty stage and continues through teenage years.  Stage of transition from childhood and maturity.  Undergoes number of physiological changes.  Boys and Girls try to be free from parental control.  They are attracted to opposite sex.  Interested in recreational activities.  Accepted greater responsibilities.
