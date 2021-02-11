Unit III Soialization

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SOCIALIZATION Unit – III Sociology of Allied Health Sciences
  2. 2. SOCIALIZATION  Meaning and Nature of Socialization  Primary, Secondaryand AnticipatorySocialization  Agencies of Socialization
  3. 3. SOCIALIZATION  The human infant comes into the world as biological organism with animal needs.  He is gradually moulded into a social being and he learns social ways of acting and feeling.  The process of moulding and shaping the personality of the human infant is called Socialization.
  4. 4. SOCIALIZATION  Socialization will mean the process of inducting the individual into social and cultural world, of making him a participate member in society and its various groups and inducting him to accept the norms and values of society.  Family and the peer – group are the two agencies of socialization.  Family plays a dominant role in the socialization of child.
  5. 5. DEFINITION OF SOCIALIZATION  W.H. Ogburn says “Socialization is a process by which the individual learns to conform to the norms of the group”.  Bogardus define “Socialization as the process of working together, of developing group responsibility, of being guided by welfare needs of others”.  A.W.Green says “Socialization is the process which the child acquires a cultural content, along with selfhood and personality”.
  6. 6. NATURE OF SOCIALIZATION  Nature of socialization is learning groups norms, habits and ideas.  Four factors play a significant role in the nature of Socialization: 1. Imitation 2. Suggestion 3. Identification 4. Language
  7. 7. NATURE OF SOCIALIZATION  Imitation:  Imitation is copying by an individual of the actions of another.  Thus, when the child attempts to walk impressively like his father swinging a stick and wearing spectacles, he is imitating.  Imitation may be conscious or unconscious, spontaneous or deliberate.
  8. 8. NATURE OF SOCIALIZATION  Suggestion:  Suggestion is the process of communicating information which has no logical or self-evident basis.  It may conveyed through language, pictures or some similar medium.  Propaganda and advertising are based on the fundamental psychological principles of Suggestion.
  9. 9. NATURE OF SOCIALIZATION  Identification:  The child cannot make any distinction between his organism and environment.  Most of his actions are random.  As he grows in age, he comes to know of the nature of things which satisfy his needs.  He gradually indentified what he need for happy in his life.
  10. 10. NATURE OF SOCIALIZATION  Language:  Language is the medium of social interaction.  It is the means of cultural transmission.  At first the child utters some random syllables which have no meaning, but gradually he come to learn his mother-tongue.  Language moulds the personality of the individual form infancy.
  11. 11. PRIMARY SOCIALIZATION  Primary socialization occurs when a child learns the attitudes, value and actions appropriate to individuals as a member of a particular culture.  Primary socialization is very important because it sets the ground work for all future socialization.  For example, if a child saw his/her mother expressing a discriminatory openion about a minority groups, then the child think this behavior is acceptable could continue to have this opinion about minority groups.
  12. 12. SECONDARY SOCIALIZATION  Secondary socialization refers to the process of learning what is appropriate behavior as a member of smaller group with in the larger society.  Secondary socialization associated with teenagers and adults, and involves smaller changes than those in primary socialization takes place outside the home.  Schools require very different behavior from the home.
  13. 13. ANTICIPATORY SOCIALIZATION  Anticipatory socialization refers to the processes of socialization in which a person ‘ rehearses’ for the future position, occupation, and social relationships before actually assuming that status.  Occasionally, as we assume new social and occupational positions, we find it necessary to unlearn our previous orientation.  For example, a couple might move together before getting married in order to try out, or anticipate, what living together we be like.
  14. 14. AGENCIES OF SOCIALIZATION  The Family  The Peer Groups or Playmates or Friends  Neighborhoods  The School  The Religious Institutions  The State
  15. 15. AGENCIES OF SOCIALIZATION  The Family The family members are closely related to the child. They are the first one, who socialize the child. The child learns language, speech and gesture, his first lesion of cooperation, tolerance, self sacrifice, love and affection in family. The environment of family influence the growth of child. In bad family ,child learns bad habits & good habits in good family.
  16. 16. AGENCIES OF SOCIALIZATION  The Peer group or playmates or Friends  In his peer group children of different family backgrounds get together, so a child learns a play way method, to adjust with a variety of people, self discipline, cooperation and healthy competition.  He learns to extend his relations outside the family boundaries.
  17. 17. AGENCIES OF SOCIALIZATION  Neighborhoods  As a child step out of his family, the first contact with the outside world is with his neighbor.  Here the child learns how to adjust to a variety of attitudes, interests and action. Neighbor's criticism, opinion, attitudes towards different problems have a special significance for the individual and he cannot ignore them.  Attitude of his neighbor plays a significant role in the formation of his personality.
  18. 18. AGENCIES OF SOCIALIZATION The School  The School is the second agency of socialization. In the school child gets his education which moulds his ides and attitudes.  If the teachers are good, the child takes them as an ideals and start imitating them.  He has to adjust with her/his classmate belonging to different family backgrounds, thus increasing his capacity of adaptability.
  19. 19. Agencies of Socialization  The Religious Institutions  Religion plays an important role in the process of socialization.  Child’s beliefs and ideas are moulded by religion.  In every family child observer religious practices on one or the other occasion.  For examples, in India the principles of spiritualism are followed.  Whereas materialism is the fundamental basis of western societies.
  20. 20. AGENCIES OF SOCIALIZATION  The State  The state is an authoritarian agency. It makes law for the people and lays down the mode of conduct expected of them.  The people have compulsorily to obey these laws. If they fail to adjust their behaviour in accordance with the laws of the state, they may be punished for such failure.  Thus the state also moulds our behaviour.
  21. 21. Socialization  One of the reasons for the increasing crime in society is the failure of the socializing agencies to properly and adequately socialize the child.  The modern family faces a crisis today and suffers from parental maladjustment which adversely affects the socialization.  The onslaught of urbanization has abolished the neighborhood system and snached playmates from the child.
  22. 22. SOCIALIZATION  Child now play with electronic games that with the neighbourhood children.  Similarly religion has a lessor hold in an urban society and state authority is more disobeyed that obeyed.  It is need to be said that in order to have socialized beings these agencies should function in an efficient manner.  and for that purpose it has to make these agencies more active and effective.

